J.T. Poston betting profile: Valspar Championship

This season Poston's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 2.208 mark ranked 11th in the field.

Poston's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2025 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.205. He finished 50th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Poston's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.916 (he finished 16th in that event).

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Poston recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (-0.805). That ranked 50th in the field.