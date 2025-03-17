PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

J.T. Poston betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    J.T. Poston looks for a higher finish in the 2025 Valspar Championship after he placed 10th shooting 3-under in this tournament in 2023.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Poston's average finish has been 26th, and his average score 3-under, over his last five appearances at the Valspar Championship.
    • Poston last played at the Valspar Championship in 2023, finishing 10th with a score of 3-under.
    • Peter Malnati finished with 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Malnati also posted numbers of 291.6 in average driving distance (59th in field), 65.28% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 26.5 putts per round (11th).

    Poston's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/16/20231070-68-71-72-3
    3/17/2022MC69-72-1
    4/29/20215468-73-70-72-1
    3/21/2019MC73-73+4

    Poston's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Poston has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Over his last five events, Poston has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 2-under in his last five appearances.
    • J.T. Poston has averaged 294.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Poston is averaging -4.486 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Poston is averaging -0.676 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Poston .

    Poston's advanced stats and rankings

    • Poston has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.081, which ranks 84th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.3 yards) ranks 154th, and his 64.4% driving accuracy average ranks 28th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Poston ranks 48th on TOUR with a mark of 0.378.
    • On the greens, Poston has delivered a -1.062 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 181st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 172nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.81, and he ranks 55th by breaking par 27.56% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance154295.3294.8
    Greens in Regulation %2572.01%55.28%
    Putts Per Round17229.8130.1
    Par Breakers5527.56%20.83%
    Bogey Avoidance16117.52%16.94%

    Poston's best finishes

    • Poston has played eight tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 87.5%.
    • Currently, Poston ranks 71st in the FedExCup standings with 168 points.

    Poston's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Poston's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 2.208 mark ranked 11th in the field.
    • Poston's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2025 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.205. He finished 50th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Poston's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.916 (he finished 16th in that event).
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Poston recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (-0.805). That ranked 50th in the field.
    • Poston delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.654) in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked 16th in the field.

    Poston's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee840.0810.565
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green480.3782.918
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green470.2420.328
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting181-1.062-4.486
    Average Strokes Gained: Total127-0.361-0.676

    Poston's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3075-74-74-70+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage563-68-70-69-14263
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6073-77-72-72+108
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-75+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1268-69-69-71-358
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2275-69-72-76+480
    June 13-16U.S. Open3273-71-71-72+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5566-71-69-70-49
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3066-69-67-68-1427
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC78-72+8--
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-71+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3369-70-67-70-480
    August 22-25BMW Championship3370-74-70-75+182
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open164-65-66-67-22--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic570-71-64-63-14--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational961-72-65E--
    January 2-5The Sentry4074-64-71-69-1419
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-71-2--
    January 16-19The American Express1262-76-64-69-1757
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5369-70-69-74-611
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open1669-67-68-69-1149
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational3975-71-72-72+220
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5076-71-75-73+713
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS Championship3373-68-69-76-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

