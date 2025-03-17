J.T. Poston betting profile: Valspar Championship
J.T. Poston looks for a higher finish in the 2025 Valspar Championship after he placed 10th shooting 3-under in this tournament in 2023.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Poston's average finish has been 26th, and his average score 3-under, over his last five appearances at the Valspar Championship.
- Poston last played at the Valspar Championship in 2023, finishing 10th with a score of 3-under.
- Peter Malnati finished with 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Malnati also posted numbers of 291.6 in average driving distance (59th in field), 65.28% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 26.5 putts per round (11th).
Poston's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/16/2023
|10
|70-68-71-72
|-3
|3/17/2022
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|4/29/2021
|54
|68-73-70-72
|-1
|3/21/2019
|MC
|73-73
|+4
Poston's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Poston has finished in the top 20 once.
- Over his last five events, Poston has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 2-under in his last five appearances.
- J.T. Poston has averaged 294.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Poston is averaging -4.486 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Poston is averaging -0.676 Strokes Gained: Total.
Poston's advanced stats and rankings
- Poston has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.081, which ranks 84th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.3 yards) ranks 154th, and his 64.4% driving accuracy average ranks 28th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Poston ranks 48th on TOUR with a mark of 0.378.
- On the greens, Poston has delivered a -1.062 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 181st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 172nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.81, and he ranks 55th by breaking par 27.56% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|154
|295.3
|294.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|25
|72.01%
|55.28%
|Putts Per Round
|172
|29.81
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|55
|27.56%
|20.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|161
|17.52%
|16.94%
Poston's best finishes
- Poston has played eight tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those eight events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 87.5%.
- Currently, Poston ranks 71st in the FedExCup standings with 168 points.
Poston's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Poston's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 2.208 mark ranked 11th in the field.
- Poston's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2025 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.205. He finished 50th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Poston's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.916 (he finished 16th in that event).
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Poston recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (-0.805). That ranked 50th in the field.
- Poston delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.654) in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked 16th in the field.
Poston's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|84
|0.081
|0.565
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|48
|0.378
|2.918
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|47
|0.242
|0.328
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|181
|-1.062
|-4.486
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|127
|-0.361
|-0.676
Poston's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|75-74-74-70
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|63-68-70-69
|-14
|263
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|60
|73-77-72-72
|+10
|8
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|68-69-69-71
|-3
|58
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|22
|75-69-72-76
|+4
|80
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|73-71-71-72
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|66-71-69-70
|-4
|9
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|30
|66-69-67-68
|-14
|27
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-72
|+8
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|69-70-67-70
|-4
|80
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|33
|70-74-70-75
|+1
|82
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|1
|64-65-66-67
|-22
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|5
|70-71-64-63
|-14
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|9
|61-72-65
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|40
|74-64-71-69
|-14
|19
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|12
|62-76-64-69
|-17
|57
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|53
|69-70-69-74
|-6
|11
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|16
|69-67-68-69
|-11
|49
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|75-71-72-72
|+2
|20
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|50
|76-71-75-73
|+7
|13
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|33
|73-68-69-76
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.