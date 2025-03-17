Hayden Buckley betting profile: Valspar Championship

In his last five appearances, Buckley has not finished in the top 20.

He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.

Buckley has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.

He posted a final score of -9 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.

Hayden Buckley has averaged 288.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Buckley has an average of -1.074 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.