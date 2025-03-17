PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Hayden Buckley betting profile: Valspar Championship

    In his most recent competition at the Puerto Rico Open, Hayden Buckley ended the weekend at 9-under, good for a 59th-place finish. He competes in the 2025 Valspar Championship March 20-23 aiming for an improved score.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Over his last two trips to the Valspar Championship, Buckley has an average score of 2-over, with an average finish of 61st.
    • Buckley last participated in the Valspar Championship in 2024, finishing 61st with a score of 2-over.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Peter Malnati posted numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 26.5 putts per round (11th) en route to his win last year.

    Buckley's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/21/20246168-73-69-76+2
    3/17/2022MC72-72+2

    Buckley's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Buckley has not finished in the top 20.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Buckley has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He posted a final score of -9 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
    • Hayden Buckley has averaged 288.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Buckley has an average of -1.074 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Buckley is averaging -3.631 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Buckley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Buckley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.069 last season ranked 90th on TOUR, and his 65.5% driving accuracy average ranked 44th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Buckley sported a -0.298 mark that ranked 144th on TOUR. He ranked 132nd with a 65.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Buckley registered a -0.284 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 152nd on TOUR, while he ranked 136th with a putts-per-round average of 29.32. He broke par 22.38% of the time (152nd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance120298.0288.7
    Greens in Regulation %13265.81%70.37%
    Putts Per Round13629.3230.8
    Par Breakers15222.38%23.15%
    Bogey Avoidance15016.20%16.20%

    Buckley's best finishes

    • Buckley teed off in 29 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five.
    • In those 29 tournaments, he had a 37.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
    • Last season Buckley's best performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he shot 5-under and finished fifth.
    • Buckley accumulated 224 points last season, which ranked him 139th in the FedExCup standings.

    Buckley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Buckley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking 12th in the field at 2.955.
    • Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at The RSM Classic in November 2024, as he produced a 2.394 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Buckley posted his best effort last season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 18th in the field with a mark of 2.657.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Buckley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.153), which ranked third in the field.
    • Buckley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge (which ranked him fifth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fifth.

    Buckley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee900.0690.287
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green144-0.298-0.909
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green155-0.233-1.934
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting152-0.284-1.074
    Average Strokes Gained: Total166-0.746-3.631

    Buckley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6168-73-69-76+25
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-77+12--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-75+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-75-66--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5265-70-72-67-106
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5970-69-69-73-33
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge567-65-69-74-596
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-70+2--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic4471-67-66-76-810
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3464-72-68-68-1218
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5966-66-75-73-83
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-76+5--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-74+4--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-77+5--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-71-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC68-74E--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC76-69+1--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship6573-67-66-78E--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC70-75+3--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC70-75-69-2--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenW/D79+7--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC71-71E--
    March 6-9Puerto Rico Open5968-68-67-76-93

    All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

