Hayden Buckley betting profile: Valspar Championship
In his most recent competition at the Puerto Rico Open, Hayden Buckley ended the weekend at 9-under, good for a 59th-place finish. He competes in the 2025 Valspar Championship March 20-23 aiming for an improved score.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Over his last two trips to the Valspar Championship, Buckley has an average score of 2-over, with an average finish of 61st.
- Buckley last participated in the Valspar Championship in 2024, finishing 61st with a score of 2-over.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Peter Malnati posted numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
- Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 26.5 putts per round (11th) en route to his win last year.
Buckley's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/21/2024
|61
|68-73-69-76
|+2
|3/17/2022
|MC
|72-72
|+2
Buckley's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Buckley has not finished in the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.
- Buckley has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- He posted a final score of -9 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
- Hayden Buckley has averaged 288.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Buckley has an average of -1.074 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Buckley is averaging -3.631 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Buckley's advanced stats and rankings
- Buckley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.069 last season ranked 90th on TOUR, and his 65.5% driving accuracy average ranked 44th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Buckley sported a -0.298 mark that ranked 144th on TOUR. He ranked 132nd with a 65.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Buckley registered a -0.284 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 152nd on TOUR, while he ranked 136th with a putts-per-round average of 29.32. He broke par 22.38% of the time (152nd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|120
|298.0
|288.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|132
|65.81%
|70.37%
|Putts Per Round
|136
|29.32
|30.8
|Par Breakers
|152
|22.38%
|23.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|150
|16.20%
|16.20%
Buckley's best finishes
- Buckley teed off in 29 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five.
- In those 29 tournaments, he had a 37.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
- Last season Buckley's best performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he shot 5-under and finished fifth.
- Buckley accumulated 224 points last season, which ranked him 139th in the FedExCup standings.
Buckley's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Buckley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking 12th in the field at 2.955.
- Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at The RSM Classic in November 2024, as he produced a 2.394 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Buckley posted his best effort last season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 18th in the field with a mark of 2.657.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Buckley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.153), which ranked third in the field.
- Buckley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge (which ranked him fifth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fifth.
Buckley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|90
|0.069
|0.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|144
|-0.298
|-0.909
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|155
|-0.233
|-1.934
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|152
|-0.284
|-1.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|166
|-0.746
|-3.631
Buckley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|61
|68-73-69-76
|+2
|5
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-75
|-66
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|65-70-72-67
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|59
|70-69-69-73
|-3
|3
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|5
|67-65-69-74
|-5
|96
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|71-67-66-76
|-8
|10
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|64-72-68-68
|-12
|18
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|59
|66-66-75-73
|-8
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|65
|73-67-66-78
|E
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|70-75-69
|-2
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|79
|+7
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|59
|68-68-67-76
|-9
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
