Harry Higgs betting profile: Valspar Championship

This season Higgs' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he produced a 1.053 mark, which ranked him 28th in the field. He finished 74th in that event.

Higgs' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2025 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.515. He finished 63rd in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgs' best effort this season was in January 2025 at The American Express, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 1.523. He finished 34th in that event.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Higgs recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (-0.209), which ranked in the field.