Harry Higgs betting profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
Harry Higgs will compete in the 2025 Valspar Championship from March 20-23 after a 26th-place finish at the Puerto Rico Open.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Higgs' average finish has been 39th, and his average score 5-under, over his last two appearances at the Valspar Championship.
- In Higgs' most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
- Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
- Malnati also posted numbers of 291.6 in average driving distance (59th in field), 65.28% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 26.5 putts per round (11th).
Higgs' recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/16/2023
|MC
|70-81
|+9
|3/17/2022
|39
|70-68-68-73
|-5
Higgs' recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Higgs has an average finish of 49th.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Higgs has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 5-under.
- Off the tee, Harry Higgs has averaged 313.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Higgs is averaging -0.929 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Higgs is averaging -3.315 Strokes Gained: Total.
Higgs' advanced stats and rankings
- Higgs has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.093, which ranks 82nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (313.8 yards) ranks 22nd, and his 58% driving accuracy average ranks 105th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Higgs ranks 171st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.762. Additionally, he ranks 160th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.17%.
- On the greens, Higgs has delivered a -0.553 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 159th on TOUR, while he ranks 69th with a putts-per-round average of 28.65. He has broken par 19.72% of the time (178th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|22
|313.8
|313.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|160
|64.17%
|65.43%
|Putts Per Round
|69
|28.65
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|178
|19.72%
|20.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|54
|13.61%
|12.35%
Higgs' best finishes
- Higgs is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in six tournaments).
- In those six events, he made the cut four times.
- Currently, Higgs sits 154th in the FedExCup standings with 43 points.
Higgs' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Higgs' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he produced a 1.053 mark, which ranked him 28th in the field. He finished 74th in that event.
- Higgs' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2025 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.515. He finished 63rd in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgs' best effort this season was in January 2025 at The American Express, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 1.523. He finished 34th in that event.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Higgs recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (-0.209), which ranked in the field.
- Higgs recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.371) at The American Express (January 2025), which ranked him 41st in the field. He finished 34th in that event.
Higgs' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|82
|0.093
|0.569
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|171
|-0.762
|-1.979
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|160
|-0.360
|-0.976
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|159
|-0.553
|-0.929
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|174
|-1.582
|-3.315
Higgs' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|68-70-68-75
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|69-72
|-68
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|50
|69-69-74-67
|-5
|5
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-75
|+11
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|30
|71-68-70-67
|-12
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|34
|65-68-69-73
|-13
|18
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|63
|73-72-70-80
|+7
|4
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|74
|71-68-76-70
|+1
|3
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|26
|68-65-70-71
|-14
|18
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgs as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.