Harry Hall betting profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Hall's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Sentry in January 2025, as he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 1.038.

Hall produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at The Sentry, ranking 11th in the field at 3.459. In that event, he finished eighth.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall's best performance this season was in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.519. He finished 34th in that tournament.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Hall delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.220 (his best mark this season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.