4H AGO

Harry Hall betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SUTTON COLDFIELD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 01: Harry Hall of England tees off on the fourth hole during Day Four of the Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo at The Belfry on September 01, 2024 in Sutton Coldfield, England. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Harry Hall finished 67th in the Valspar Championship in 2024, shooting a 4-over on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher March 20-23 in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) .

    Latest odds for Hall at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Hall's average finish has been 67th, and his average score 4-over, over his last two appearances at the Valspar Championship.
    • Hall last participated in the Valspar Championship in 2024, finishing 67th with a score of 4-over.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Peter Malnati posted numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
    • En route to his victory last year, Malnati posted an average driving distance of 291.6 (59th in field), hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 26.5 putts per round (11th).

    Hall's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/21/20246773-69-76-70+4
    3/16/2023MC75-73+6

    Hall's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Hall has an average finish of 46th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, Hall has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Harry Hall has averaged 305.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hall is averaging 1.338 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hall is averaging -0.266 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hall .

    Hall's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hall's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.294 ranks 151st on TOUR this season, and his 55.1% driving accuracy average ranks 134th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hall ranks 110th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.069. Additionally, he ranks 71st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.68%.
    • On the greens, Hall has registered a 0.717 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him eighth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of 27.25, and he ranks 15th by breaking par 31.48% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance101302.0305.3
    Greens in Regulation %7169.68%54.76%
    Putts Per Round127.2527.2
    Par Breakers1531.48%25.40%
    Bogey Avoidance2112.04%13.49%

    Hall's best finishes

    • While Hall hasn't won any of the eight tournaments he has participated in this season, he has earned two top-10 finishes.
    • In those eight tournaments, he had a 62.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
    • Currently, Hall sits 46th in the FedExCup standings with 281 points.

    Hall's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hall's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Sentry in January 2025, as he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 1.038.
    • Hall produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at The Sentry, ranking 11th in the field at 3.459. In that event, he finished eighth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall's best performance this season was in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.519. He finished 34th in that tournament.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Hall delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.220 (his best mark this season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
    • Hall posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.701) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (which ranked him 10th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 10th.

    Hall's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee151-0.294-1.241
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110-0.069-1.421
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green260.3721.058
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting80.7171.338
    Average Strokes Gained: Total340.727-0.266

    Hall's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6773-69-76-70+43
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2869-71-67-68-530
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5873-71-75-70+14
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2864-69-65-73-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-66-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4072-67-68-70-78
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-73+8--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4269-71-71-67-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3171-69-67-72-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1263-66-70-65-2058
    July 11-14ISCO Championship166-67-64-69-23300
    July 25-283M Open2472-67-69-67-931
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-69-1--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship3565-69-64-74-12--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open964-72-65-67-16--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1368-69-68-64-11--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship1470-68-69-66-15--
    January 2-5The Sentry868-65-66-70-23155
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii1064-70-65-69-1264
    January 16-19The American Express2166-68-69-70-1537
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5871-71-70-71-58
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC69-72-1--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld3464-72-67-72-917
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-68-4--
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-70+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

