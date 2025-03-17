Harry Hall betting profile: Valspar Championship
SUTTON COLDFIELD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 01: Harry Hall of England tees off on the fourth hole during Day Four of the Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo at The Belfry on September 01, 2024 in Sutton Coldfield, England. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Harry Hall finished 67th in the Valspar Championship in 2024, shooting a 4-over on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher March 20-23 in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) .
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Hall's average finish has been 67th, and his average score 4-over, over his last two appearances at the Valspar Championship.
- Hall last participated in the Valspar Championship in 2024, finishing 67th with a score of 4-over.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Peter Malnati posted numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
- En route to his victory last year, Malnati posted an average driving distance of 291.6 (59th in field), hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 26.5 putts per round (11th).
Hall's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/21/2024
|67
|73-69-76-70
|+4
|3/16/2023
|MC
|75-73
|+6
Hall's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Hall has an average finish of 46th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Hall has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Harry Hall has averaged 305.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Hall is averaging 1.338 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hall is averaging -0.266 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hall's advanced stats and rankings
- Hall's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.294 ranks 151st on TOUR this season, and his 55.1% driving accuracy average ranks 134th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hall ranks 110th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.069. Additionally, he ranks 71st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.68%.
- On the greens, Hall has registered a 0.717 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him eighth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of 27.25, and he ranks 15th by breaking par 31.48% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|101
|302.0
|305.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|71
|69.68%
|54.76%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.25
|27.2
|Par Breakers
|15
|31.48%
|25.40%
|Bogey Avoidance
|21
|12.04%
|13.49%
Hall's best finishes
- While Hall hasn't won any of the eight tournaments he has participated in this season, he has earned two top-10 finishes.
- In those eight tournaments, he had a 62.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
- Currently, Hall sits 46th in the FedExCup standings with 281 points.
Hall's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hall's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Sentry in January 2025, as he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 1.038.
- Hall produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at The Sentry, ranking 11th in the field at 3.459. In that event, he finished eighth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall's best performance this season was in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.519. He finished 34th in that tournament.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Hall delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.220 (his best mark this season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
- Hall posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.701) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (which ranked him 10th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 10th.
Hall's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|151
|-0.294
|-1.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|110
|-0.069
|-1.421
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|26
|0.372
|1.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|8
|0.717
|1.338
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|34
|0.727
|-0.266
Hall's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|73-69-76-70
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|28
|69-71-67-68
|-5
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|73-71-75-70
|+1
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|64-69-65-73
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-66
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|72-67-68-70
|-7
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|69-71-71-67
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|71-69-67-72
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|12
|63-66-70-65
|-20
|58
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|1
|66-67-64-69
|-23
|300
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|72-67-69-67
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|35
|65-69-64-74
|-12
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|9
|64-72-65-67
|-16
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|13
|68-69-68-64
|-11
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|14
|70-68-69-66
|-15
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|8
|68-65-66-70
|-23
|155
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|64-70-65-69
|-12
|64
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|21
|66-68-69-70
|-15
|37
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|71-71-70-71
|-5
|8
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|34
|64-72-67-72
|-9
|17
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
