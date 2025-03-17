Greyson Sigg betting profile: Valspar Championship
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - OCTOBER 30: Greyson Sigg hits his first shot on the 1st tee during the fourth round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on October 30, 2022 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Greyson Sigg placed 45th in the Valspar Championship in 2024, shooting a 1-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher March 20-23 in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) .
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- In his last three appearances at the Valspar Championship, Sigg has an average finish of 50th, and an average score of 1-under.
- In Sigg's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2024, he finished 45th after posting a score of 1-under.
- Peter Malnati finished with 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 26.5 putts per round (11th) en route to his win last year.
Sigg's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/21/2024
|45
|69-72-69-73
|-1
|3/16/2023
|57
|71-70-74-72
|+3
|3/17/2022
|48
|67-72-67-74
|-4
Sigg's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Sigg has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Sigg has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Greyson Sigg has averaged 296.8 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Sigg is averaging -1.935 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Sigg has an average of 2.609 in his past five tournaments.
Sigg's advanced stats and rankings
- Sigg owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.238 (60th) this season, while his average driving distance of 298.6 yards ranks 123rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Sigg owns a 0.466 mark (30th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Sigg has registered a -0.572 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 160th on TOUR, while he ranks 151st with a putts-per-round average of 29.39. He has broken par 21.98% of the time (154th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|123
|298.6
|296.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|115
|67.63%
|57.72%
|Putts Per Round
|151
|29.39
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|154
|21.98%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|92
|14.73%
|13.58%
Sigg's best finishes
- Although Sigg has not won any of the seven tournaments he has participated in this season, he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those seven events, he made the cut five times (71.4%).
- Sigg, who has 142 points, currently sits 80th in the FedExCup standings.
Sigg's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 3.045 mark ranked 16th in the field.
- Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where his 3.164 mark ranked 24th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sigg produced his best performance this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, ranking second in the field at 5.282. In that tournament, he finished 17th.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Sigg delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.852, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
- Sigg delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.073) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, which was held in February 2025. That performance ranked 17th in the field (he finished 17th in that event).
Sigg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|60
|0.238
|0.936
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|30
|0.466
|2.132
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|67
|0.129
|1.477
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|160
|-0.572
|-1.935
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|82
|0.261
|2.609
Sigg's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-72-69-73
|-1
|10
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|68-73-70-67
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|9
|68-65-70-70
|-15
|43
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|8
|63-72-65-66
|-22
|52
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|13
|67-67-68-69
|-13
|31
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|76-69-75-72
|+12
|9
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|4
|71-66-66-72
|-13
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|67-69-67-66
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|67-69-68-67
|-13
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|9
|67-67-69-69
|-12
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|70
|67-70-72-69
|-2
|3
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|69-69-73
|-5
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|69-73-70-74
|-2
|68
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|32
|73-65-68-70
|-8
|23
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|17
|70-65-69-68
|-12
|44
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|64
|67-69-70-76
|-2
|4
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
