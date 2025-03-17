Greyson Sigg betting profile: Valspar Championship

Over his last five tournaments, Sigg has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Over his last five tournaments, Sigg has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.

He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Greyson Sigg has averaged 296.8 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Sigg is averaging -1.935 Strokes Gained: Putting.