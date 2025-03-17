PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Greyson Sigg betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - OCTOBER 30: Greyson Sigg hits his first shot on the 1st tee during the fourth round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on October 30, 2022 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Greyson Sigg placed 45th in the Valspar Championship in 2024, shooting a 1-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher March 20-23 in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) .

    Latest odds for Sigg at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In his last three appearances at the Valspar Championship, Sigg has an average finish of 50th, and an average score of 1-under.
    • In Sigg's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2024, he finished 45th after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Peter Malnati finished with 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 26.5 putts per round (11th) en route to his win last year.

    Sigg's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/21/20244569-72-69-73-1
    3/16/20235771-70-74-72+3
    3/17/20224867-72-67-74-4

    Sigg's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Sigg has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Sigg has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Greyson Sigg has averaged 296.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Sigg is averaging -1.935 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Sigg has an average of 2.609 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Sigg .

    Sigg's advanced stats and rankings

    • Sigg owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.238 (60th) this season, while his average driving distance of 298.6 yards ranks 123rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Sigg owns a 0.466 mark (30th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Sigg has registered a -0.572 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 160th on TOUR, while he ranks 151st with a putts-per-round average of 29.39. He has broken par 21.98% of the time (154th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance123298.6296.8
    Greens in Regulation %11567.63%57.72%
    Putts Per Round15129.3928.8
    Par Breakers15421.98%20.37%
    Bogey Avoidance9214.73%13.58%

    Sigg's best finishes

    • Although Sigg has not won any of the seven tournaments he has participated in this season, he has come away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut five times (71.4%).
    • Sigg, who has 142 points, currently sits 80th in the FedExCup standings.

    Sigg's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 3.045 mark ranked 16th in the field.
    • Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where his 3.164 mark ranked 24th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sigg produced his best performance this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, ranking second in the field at 5.282. In that tournament, he finished 17th.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Sigg delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.852, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
    • Sigg delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.073) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, which was held in February 2025. That performance ranked 17th in the field (he finished 17th in that event).

    Sigg's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee600.2380.936
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green300.4662.132
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green670.1291.477
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160-0.572-1.935
    Average Strokes Gained: Total820.2612.609

    Sigg's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4569-72-69-73-110
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4568-73-70-67-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-76+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship968-65-70-70-1543
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans863-72-65-66-2252
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1367-67-68-69-1331
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-68+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-71+1--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5676-69-75-72+129
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-75+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-73+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-72+4--
    September 12-15Procore Championship471-66-66-72-13--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1167-69-67-66-15--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2367-69-68-67-13--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship967-67-69-69-12--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC71-75+4--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii7067-70-72-69-23
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC69-69-73-5--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open969-73-70-74-268
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open3273-65-68-70-823
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld1770-65-69-68-1244
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6467-69-70-76-24
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-74+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

