Gary Woodland betting profile: Valspar Championship

This season Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he put up a 4.294 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 16th in that event.

Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.892.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Woodland's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 0.785.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Woodland recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.223). That ranked 42nd in the field.