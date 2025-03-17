Gary Woodland betting profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
Gary Woodland enters play March 20-23 in the 2025 Valspar Championship after missing the cut in the same tournament in 2024.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Woodland's average finish has been 41st, and his average score 1-under, over his last seven appearances at the Valspar Championship.
- Woodland missed the cut (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent go-round at the Valspar Championship in 2024.
- Peter Malnati finished with 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 26.5 putts per round (11th).
Woodland's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/21/2024
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|3/16/2023
|45
|71-70-72-73
|+2
|3/17/2022
|21
|67-68-71-69
|-9
|4/29/2021
|MC
|77-71
|+6
|3/21/2019
|MC
|74-71
|+3
Woodland's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Woodland has an average finish of 22nd.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Woodland has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five appearances.
- Gary Woodland has averaged 316.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Woodland is averaging -1.197 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Woodland is averaging 0.453 Strokes Gained: Total.
Woodland's advanced stats and rankings
- Woodland has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.527 this season (17th on TOUR). His average driving distance (321.6 yards) ranks fourth, while his 58.5% driving accuracy average ranks 96th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Woodland ranks 33rd on TOUR with a mark of 0.448.
- On the greens, Woodland has registered a -0.303 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 132nd on TOUR, while he ranks 180th with a putts-per-round average of 30.13. He has broken par 24.65% of the time (109th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|4
|321.6
|316.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|11
|73.61%
|63.10%
|Putts Per Round
|180
|30.13
|30.9
|Par Breakers
|109
|24.65%
|21.03%
|Bogey Avoidance
|140
|16.67%
|16.27%
Woodland's best finishes
- Woodland has participated in six tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those six events, he made the cut three times (50%).
- Currently, Woodland has 127 points, placing him 84th in the FedExCup standings.
Woodland's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he put up a 4.294 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 16th in that event.
- Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.892.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Woodland's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 0.785.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Woodland recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.223). That ranked 42nd in the field.
- Woodland recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.701) at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which was held in January 2025. That performance ranked 16th in the field (he finished 16th in that tournament).
Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|17
|0.527
|1.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|33
|0.448
|1.640
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|140
|-0.202
|-1.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|132
|-0.303
|-1.197
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|62
|0.470
|0.453
Woodland's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|69-70-69-66
|-6
|37
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-81
|+13
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|64
|73-75-66-71
|+1
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|70-76-75-67
|+4
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|60
|71-69-71-69
|-4
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|72-64-70-76
|+2
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|70-70-70-69
|-1
|7
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-78
|+10
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|67
|67-69-72-70
|-2
|3
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|50
|76-68-72-77
|+9
|11
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|66-69-74-68
|-7
|16
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|28
|68-67-67-69
|-9
|28
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|64-68-70-69
|-17
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|9
|66-68-65-69
|-16
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|33
|68-70-67-68
|-7
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|16
|68-66-66-69
|-11
|49
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|22
|68-72-70-68
|-10
|38
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|21
|70-67-68-69
|-10
|40
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|78-78
|+12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.