4H AGO

Gary Woodland betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Gary Woodland betting profile: Valspar Championship

    Gary Woodland enters play March 20-23 in the 2025 Valspar Championship after missing the cut in the same tournament in 2024.

    Latest odds for Woodland at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Woodland's average finish has been 41st, and his average score 1-under, over his last seven appearances at the Valspar Championship.
    • Woodland missed the cut (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent go-round at the Valspar Championship in 2024.
    • Peter Malnati finished with 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 26.5 putts per round (11th).

    Woodland's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/21/2024MC71-74+3
    3/16/20234571-70-72-73+2
    3/17/20222167-68-71-69-9
    4/29/2021MC77-71+6
    3/21/2019MC74-71+3

    Woodland's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Woodland has an average finish of 22nd.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
    • Woodland has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five appearances.
    • Gary Woodland has averaged 316.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Woodland is averaging -1.197 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Woodland is averaging 0.453 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Woodland's advanced stats and rankings

    • Woodland has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.527 this season (17th on TOUR). His average driving distance (321.6 yards) ranks fourth, while his 58.5% driving accuracy average ranks 96th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Woodland ranks 33rd on TOUR with a mark of 0.448.
    • On the greens, Woodland has registered a -0.303 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 132nd on TOUR, while he ranks 180th with a putts-per-round average of 30.13. He has broken par 24.65% of the time (109th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance4321.6316.7
    Greens in Regulation %1173.61%63.10%
    Putts Per Round18030.1330.9
    Par Breakers10924.65%21.03%
    Bogey Avoidance14016.67%16.27%

    Woodland's best finishes

    • Woodland has participated in six tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those six events, he made the cut three times (50%).
    • Currently, Woodland has 127 points, placing him 84th in the FedExCup standings.

    Woodland's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he put up a 4.294 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 16th in that event.
    • Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.892.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Woodland's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 0.785.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Woodland recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.223). That ranked 42nd in the field.
    • Woodland recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.701) at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which was held in January 2025. That performance ranked 16th in the field (he finished 16th in that tournament).

    Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170.5271.011
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green330.4481.640
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green140-0.202-1.001
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting132-0.303-1.197
    Average Strokes Gained: Total620.4700.453

    Woodland's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-74+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2169-70-69-66-637
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC76-81+13--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6473-75-66-71+17
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-4--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3870-76-75-67+421
    May 16-19PGA Championship6071-69-71-69-48
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge4572-64-70-76+210
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5170-70-70-69-17
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC72-78+10--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-76+2--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open6767-69-72-70-23
    July 18-20The Open Championship5076-68-72-77+911
    July 25-283M Open3766-69-74-68-716
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2868-67-67-69-928
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1664-68-70-69-17--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open966-68-65-69-16--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3368-70-67-68-7--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC74-68E--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii1668-66-66-69-1149
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2268-72-70-68-1038
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open2170-67-68-69-1040
    February 13-16The Genesis InvitationalMC76-75+7--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-70-2--
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC78-78+12--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

