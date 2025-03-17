Frankie Capan III betting profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Capan III's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at The American Express in January 2025, as he ranked 49th in the field with a mark of -0.505.

Capan III's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The American Express, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.573 (he finished 12th in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Capan III's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.752.

At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Capan III recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.658 (his best mark this season), which ranked second in the field. He finished 55th in that event.