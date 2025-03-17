Frankie Capan III betting profile: Valspar Championship
GREAT ABACO, BAHAMAS - JANUARY 23: Carter Jenkins and Frankie Capan III putt on the first green during the second round of The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club on Winding Bay on January 23, 2023 in Great Abaco, Bahamas. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images,)
Frankie Capan III takes the course in the 2025 Valspar Championship March 20-23. He is aiming for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at THE PLAYERS Championship.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- In the past five years, this is Capan III's first time playing at the Valspar Championship.
- Peter Malnati finished with 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Malnati averaged 291.6 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 65.28% (fifth), and attempted 26.5 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.
Capan III's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Capan III has an average finish of 56th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
- Capan III has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of even-par in his last five tournaments.
- Frankie Capan III has averaged 309.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Capan III is averaging 2.852 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Capan III is averaging -4.390 Strokes Gained: Total.
Capan III's advanced stats and rankings
- Capan III has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.131 this season, which ranks 182nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.4 yards) ranks 73rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Capan III has a -0.305 mark (136th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Capan III's 0.851 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him third on TOUR this season, and his 27.85 putts-per-round average ranks seventh. He has broken par 26.94% of the time (72nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|73
|304.4
|309.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|179
|61.94%
|46.83%
|Putts Per Round
|7
|27.85
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|72
|26.94%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|176
|18.33%
|20.63%
Capan III's best finishes
- Capan III has taken part in seven tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
- Capan III, who has 77 points, currently ranks 117th in the FedExCup standings.
Capan III's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Capan III's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at The American Express in January 2025, as he ranked 49th in the field with a mark of -0.505.
- Capan III's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The American Express, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.573 (he finished 12th in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Capan III's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.752.
- At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Capan III recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.658 (his best mark this season), which ranked second in the field. He finished 55th in that event.
- Capan III delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.371) in January 2025 at The American Express, which ranked 20th in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
Capan III's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|182
|-1.131
|-4.416
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|136
|-0.305
|-1.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|119
|-0.091
|-1.675
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|3
|0.851
|2.852
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|148
|-0.676
|-4.390
Capan III's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|71-70-76-71
|+8
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|45
|70-65-73-65
|-7
|9
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|12
|69-68-64-70
|-17
|57
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|73-71-74-76
|+6
|5
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|77-71
|+6
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|55
|69-67-72-70
|-6
|6
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-78
|+9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Capan III as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
