Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Valspar Championship

van Rooyen has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Over his last five events, van Rooyen has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has finished with an average score of -9 those three times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Erik van Rooyen has averaged 305.4 yards in his past five starts.

van Rooyen is averaging -0.027 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.