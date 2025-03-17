Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
After he finished 10th in this tournament in 2023, Erik van Rooyen has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2025 Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, March 20-23.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Over his last two trips to the Valspar Championship, van Rooyen has an average score of 3-under, with an average finish of 10th.
- van Rooyen finished 10th (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship (in 2023).
- With numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third), Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024.
- Malnati averaged 291.6 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 65.28% (fifth), and attempted 26.5 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.
van Rooyen's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/16/2023
|10
|70-73-71-67
|-3
|4/29/2021
|MC
|74-70
|+2
van Rooyen's recent performances
- van Rooyen has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five events, van Rooyen has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -9 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Erik van Rooyen has averaged 305.4 yards in his past five starts.
- van Rooyen is averaging -0.027 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, van Rooyen has an average of 0.837 in his past five tournaments.
van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings
- van Rooyen has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.113 this season (81st on TOUR). His average driving distance (308.6 yards) ranks 44th, while his 59.4% driving accuracy average ranks 84th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, van Rooyen has a 0.344 average that ranks 54th on TOUR. He ranks 35th with a 71.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, van Rooyen's -0.058 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 108th on TOUR this season, and his 29.09 putts-per-round average ranks 115th. He has broken par 28.02% of the time (47th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|44
|308.6
|305.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|35
|71.50%
|63.54%
|Putts Per Round
|115
|29.09
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|47
|28.02%
|27.08%
|Bogey Avoidance
|124
|15.70%
|14.58%
van Rooyen's best finishes
- Although van Rooyen has not won any of the eight tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has collected one top-10 finish.
- In those eight tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
- As of now, van Rooyen has compiled 124 points, which ranks him 88th in the FedExCup standings.
van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.069 (he finished ninth in that tournament).
- van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The American Express, where his 2.446 mark ranked in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, van Rooyen's best mark this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, as he posted a 0.408 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, van Rooyen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.965), which ranked 10th in the field.
- van Rooyen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.516) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, a performance that ranked him ninth in the field.
van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|81
|0.113
|0.726
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|54
|0.344
|1.226
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|142
|-0.207
|-1.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|108
|-0.058
|-0.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|89
|0.192
|0.837
van Rooyen's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|55
|71-76-78-76
|+13
|10
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|72-66-72-67
|-7
|27
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|67-67-65-70
|-15
|59
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|53
|72-68-71-68
|-5
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|66-70-70-72
|-2
|11
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|6
|69-64-68-72
|-15
|89
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|39
|67-67-64-74
|-8
|14
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|17
|67-69-69-70
|-9
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|68-66-71-71
|-4
|80
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|43
|68-66-68-72
|-10
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|68-70-70-69
|-7
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|64
|68-71-71-75
|-3
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|69-68-68-66
|-9
|24
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|71-72-70
|-3
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|67-80
|+3
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|40
|67-77-68-68
|-8
|18
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|59
|69-68-68-74
|-5
|5
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|68-67-70-65
|-14
|78
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.