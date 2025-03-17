PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Valspar Championship

    After he finished 10th in this tournament in 2023, Erik van Rooyen has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2025 Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, March 20-23.

    Latest odds for van Rooyen at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Over his last two trips to the Valspar Championship, van Rooyen has an average score of 3-under, with an average finish of 10th.
    • van Rooyen finished 10th (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship (in 2023).
    • With numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third), Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024.
    • Malnati averaged 291.6 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 65.28% (fifth), and attempted 26.5 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.

    van Rooyen's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/16/20231070-73-71-67-3
    4/29/2021MC74-70+2

    van Rooyen's recent performances

    • van Rooyen has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five events, van Rooyen has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has finished with an average score of -9 those three times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Erik van Rooyen has averaged 305.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • van Rooyen is averaging -0.027 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, van Rooyen has an average of 0.837 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on van Rooyen .

    van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings

    • van Rooyen has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.113 this season (81st on TOUR). His average driving distance (308.6 yards) ranks 44th, while his 59.4% driving accuracy average ranks 84th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, van Rooyen has a 0.344 average that ranks 54th on TOUR. He ranks 35th with a 71.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, van Rooyen's -0.058 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 108th on TOUR this season, and his 29.09 putts-per-round average ranks 115th. He has broken par 28.02% of the time (47th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance44308.6305.4
    Greens in Regulation %3571.50%63.54%
    Putts Per Round11529.0929.1
    Par Breakers4728.02%27.08%
    Bogey Avoidance12415.70%14.58%

    van Rooyen's best finishes

    • Although van Rooyen has not won any of the eight tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has collected one top-10 finish.
    • In those eight tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
    • As of now, van Rooyen has compiled 124 points, which ranks him 88th in the FedExCup standings.

    van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.069 (he finished ninth in that tournament).
    • van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The American Express, where his 2.446 mark ranked in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, van Rooyen's best mark this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, as he posted a 0.408 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, van Rooyen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.965), which ranked 10th in the field.
    • van Rooyen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.516) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, a performance that ranked him ninth in the field.

    van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee810.1130.726
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green540.3441.226
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green142-0.207-1.088
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting108-0.058-0.027
    Average Strokes Gained: Total890.1920.837

    van Rooyen's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC70-76+2--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5571-76-78-76+1310
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3372-66-72-67-727
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic467-67-65-70-1559
    May 16-19PGA Championship5372-68-71-68-510
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4266-70-70-72-211
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic669-64-68-72-1589
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3967-67-64-74-814
    July 25-283M OpenMC75-74+7--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition1767-69-69-70-9--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3368-66-71-71-480
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4368-66-68-72-10--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open4668-70-70-69-7--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship6468-71-71-75-3--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii3069-68-68-66-924
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC71-72-70-3--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC67-80+3--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4067-77-68-68-818
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC73-70+1--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld5969-68-68-74-55
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches968-67-70-65-1478
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-73+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    THE PLAYERS Championship

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    2

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    T3

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    D. Walker
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T6

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    +2

    9

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    D. Thompson
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T14

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T14

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW