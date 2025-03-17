Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Valspar Championship
Emiliano Grillo enters play March 20-23 in the 2025 Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) after a 67th-place finish in THE PLAYERS Championship, which was his most recent competition.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Grillo has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Valspar Championship.
- In Grillo's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Peter Malnati finished with 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 26.5 putts per round (11th).
Grillo's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/17/2022
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|4/29/2021
|MC
|66-76
|E
Grillo's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Grillo has an average finish of 69th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Grillo has an average finishing position of 69th in his last five appearances.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 3-over.
- Off the tee, Emiliano Grillo has averaged 296.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Grillo is averaging -0.553 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Grillo is averaging -4.171 Strokes Gained: Total.
Grillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Grillo's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.454 ranks 164th on TOUR this season, and his 65.4% driving accuracy average ranks 19th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Grillo ranks 173rd on TOUR with a mark of -0.771.
- On the greens, Grillo's 0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 95th this season, while he averages 28.38 putts per round (43rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|126
|298.3
|296.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|178
|62.15%
|45.56%
|Putts Per Round
|43
|28.38
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|112
|24.31%
|16.30%
|Bogey Avoidance
|181
|19.44%
|15.19%
Grillo's best finishes
- Grillo, who has participated in seven tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
- Grillo, who has 6 points, currently ranks 193rd in the FedExCup standings.
Grillo's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked 39th in the field with a mark of 0.360. He finished 65th in that tournament.
- Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 3.757 mark ranked in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Grillo's best effort this season was in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.475. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Grillo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.168), which ranked in the field.
- Grillo recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.104) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, a performance that ranked him in the field.
Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|164
|-0.454
|-0.235
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|173
|-0.771
|-2.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|159
|-0.356
|-1.238
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|95
|0.026
|-0.553
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|173
|-1.555
|-4.171
Grillo's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-83
|+15
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|64
|70-71-69-75
|+1
|7
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|64
|76-74-74-72
|+12
|7
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|64
|74-68-73-71
|+6
|4
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|70-78-76-69
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|70-72-73-73
|+8
|17
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|69-71-68-68
|-4
|9
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|43
|71-74-72-75
|+8
|16
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|68-68-70-69
|-9
|31
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|43
|66-75-75-68
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|59
|69-66-72-70
|-3
|5
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|70-67-71-68
|-4
|80
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|11
|68-69-66-67
|-18
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|76-66-70
|-4
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|78
|+6
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|76
|71-69-73-75
|+4
|2
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|65
|69-69-71-72
|-3
|4
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|67
|68-70-85-72
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.