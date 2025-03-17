Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked 39th in the field with a mark of 0.360. He finished 65th in that tournament.

Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 3.757 mark ranked in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Grillo's best effort this season was in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.475. He missed the cut in that event.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Grillo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.168), which ranked in the field.