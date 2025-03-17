PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Valspar Championship

    Emiliano Grillo enters play March 20-23 in the 2025 Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) after a 67th-place finish in THE PLAYERS Championship, which was his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Grillo at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Grillo has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Valspar Championship.
    • In Grillo's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Peter Malnati finished with 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 26.5 putts per round (11th).

    Grillo's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/17/2022MC72-72+2
    4/29/2021MC66-76E

    Grillo's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Grillo has an average finish of 69th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 3-over.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 3-over.
    • Off the tee, Emiliano Grillo has averaged 296.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Grillo is averaging -0.553 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Grillo is averaging -4.171 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Grillo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Grillo's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.454 ranks 164th on TOUR this season, and his 65.4% driving accuracy average ranks 19th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Grillo ranks 173rd on TOUR with a mark of -0.771.
    • On the greens, Grillo's 0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 95th this season, while he averages 28.38 putts per round (43rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance126298.3296.5
    Greens in Regulation %17862.15%45.56%
    Putts Per Round4328.3828.5
    Par Breakers11224.31%16.30%
    Bogey Avoidance18119.44%15.19%

    Grillo's best finishes

    • Grillo, who has participated in seven tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
    • Grillo, who has 6 points, currently ranks 193rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Grillo's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked 39th in the field with a mark of 0.360. He finished 65th in that tournament.
    • Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 3.757 mark ranked in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Grillo's best effort this season was in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.475. He missed the cut in that event.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Grillo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.168), which ranked in the field.
    • Grillo recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.104) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, a performance that ranked him in the field.

    Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee164-0.454-0.235
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green173-0.771-2.144
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green159-0.356-1.238
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting950.026-0.553
    Average Strokes Gained: Total173-1.555-4.171

    Grillo's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC76-83+15--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6470-71-69-75+17
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6476-74-74-72+127
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6474-68-73-71+64
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2770-78-76-69+553
    June 13-16U.S. Open4170-72-73-73+817
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5569-71-68-68-49
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-68E--
    July 18-20The Open Championship4371-74-72-75+816
    July 25-283M Open2468-68-70-69-931
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition4366-75-75-68E--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5969-66-72-70-35
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3370-67-71-68-480
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1168-69-66-67-18--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-71-1--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC76-66-70-4--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenW/D78+6--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open7671-69-73-75+42
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld6569-69-71-72-34
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-69-4--
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS Championship6768-70-85-72+7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

