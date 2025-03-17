PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Davis Riley betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Davis Riley betting profile: Valspar Championship

    Davis Riley will compete March 20-23 in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, at the 2025 Valspar Championship. In his most recent tournament he finished 38th in THE PLAYERS Championship, shooting 1-under at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course).

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Riley's average finish has been 11th, and his average score 13-under, over his last three appearances at the Valspar Championship.
    • Riley missed the cut (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent go-round at the Valspar Championship in 2024.
    • With numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third), Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024.
    • En route to his victory last year, Malnati posted an average driving distance of 291.6 (59th in field), hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 26.5 putts per round (11th).

    Riley's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/21/2024MC72-72+2
    3/16/20231969-68-72-74-1
    3/17/2022265-68-62-72-24

    Riley's recent performances

    • Riley has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Riley has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Davis Riley has averaged 317.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Riley has an average of 1.345 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Riley is averaging -2.789 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Riley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Riley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.228 ranks 184th on TOUR this season, and his 53.4% driving accuracy average ranks 158th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Riley ranks 180th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -1.146. Additionally, he ranks 152nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.28%.
    • On the greens, Riley's 0.222 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 67th this season, and his 28.75 putts-per-round average ranks 78th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance77304.1317.9
    Greens in Regulation %15265.28%49.65%
    Putts Per Round7828.7528.3
    Par Breakers5927.50%23.96%
    Bogey Avoidance16818.06%13.89%

    Riley's best finishes

    • Riley has taken part in eight tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-10.
    • In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
    • Currently, Riley has 60 points, placing him 132nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Riley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Riley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 0.617 mark ranked in the field.
    • Riley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.252. He missed the cut in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riley's best performance this season was in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 0.797. He finished 48th in that event.
    • At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Riley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.844, which ranked in the field). In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • Riley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.566) at the Farmers Insurance Open (which ranked him in the field). In that tournament, he missed the cut.

    Riley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee184-1.228-1.171
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green180-1.146-1.133
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green175-0.484-1.830
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting670.2221.345
    Average Strokes Gained: Total185-2.636-2.789

    Riley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1465-71-71-65-855
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-75+6--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2866-70-65-70-1405
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3064-67-72-67-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6669-71-73-71E2
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge166-64-66-70-14500
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-76+7--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4871-71-67-66-513
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5770-70-71-71-65
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC73-74+5--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-72+2--
    July 25-283M Open4670-70-70-69-59
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3869-66-68-70-717
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC75-65-4--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open4167-71-66-71-9--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7374-73-70-71+8--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC68-74E--
    January 2-5The SentryW/D73-80-74+8--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC80-75-65+4--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-73+4--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC74-73+5--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC68-73-1--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4864-71-75-67-78
    March 6-9Puerto Rico Open664-66-72-68-1853
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS Championship3874-66-73-74-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

