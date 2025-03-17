Davis Riley betting profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
Davis Riley will compete March 20-23 in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, at the 2025 Valspar Championship. In his most recent tournament he finished 38th in THE PLAYERS Championship, shooting 1-under at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course).
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Riley's average finish has been 11th, and his average score 13-under, over his last three appearances at the Valspar Championship.
- Riley missed the cut (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent go-round at the Valspar Championship in 2024.
- With numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third), Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Malnati posted an average driving distance of 291.6 (59th in field), hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 26.5 putts per round (11th).
Riley's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/21/2024
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|3/16/2023
|19
|69-68-72-74
|-1
|3/17/2022
|2
|65-68-62-72
|-24
Riley's recent performances
- Riley has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Riley has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Davis Riley has averaged 317.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Riley has an average of 1.345 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Riley is averaging -2.789 Strokes Gained: Total.
Riley's advanced stats and rankings
- Riley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.228 ranks 184th on TOUR this season, and his 53.4% driving accuracy average ranks 158th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Riley ranks 180th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -1.146. Additionally, he ranks 152nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.28%.
- On the greens, Riley's 0.222 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 67th this season, and his 28.75 putts-per-round average ranks 78th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|77
|304.1
|317.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|152
|65.28%
|49.65%
|Putts Per Round
|78
|28.75
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|59
|27.50%
|23.96%
|Bogey Avoidance
|168
|18.06%
|13.89%
Riley's best finishes
- Riley has taken part in eight tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-10.
- In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
- Currently, Riley has 60 points, placing him 132nd in the FedExCup standings.
Riley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Riley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 0.617 mark ranked in the field.
- Riley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.252. He missed the cut in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riley's best performance this season was in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 0.797. He finished 48th in that event.
- At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Riley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.844, which ranked in the field). In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- Riley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.566) at the Farmers Insurance Open (which ranked him in the field). In that tournament, he missed the cut.
Riley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|184
|-1.228
|-1.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|180
|-1.146
|-1.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|175
|-0.484
|-1.830
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|67
|0.222
|1.345
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|185
|-2.636
|-2.789
Riley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|14
|65-71-71-65
|-8
|55
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|66-70-65-70
|-140
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|64-67-72-67
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|66
|69-71-73-71
|E
|2
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|1
|66-64-66-70
|-14
|500
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|71-71-67-66
|-5
|13
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|70-70-71-71
|-6
|5
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|46
|70-70-70-69
|-5
|9
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|69-66-68-70
|-7
|17
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|75-65
|-4
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|41
|67-71-66-71
|-9
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|73
|74-73-70-71
|+8
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|W/D
|73-80-74
|+8
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|80-75-65
|+4
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|48
|64-71-75-67
|-7
|8
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|6
|64-66-72-68
|-18
|53
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|38
|74-66-73-74
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.