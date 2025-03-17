Davis Riley betting profile: Valspar Championship

This season Riley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 0.617 mark ranked in the field.

Riley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.252. He missed the cut in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riley's best performance this season was in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 0.797. He finished 48th in that event.

At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Riley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.844, which ranked in the field). In that tournament, he missed the cut.