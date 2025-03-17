David Skinns betting profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.630 (he missed the cut in that event).

Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 3.548.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Skinns produced his best performance this season at The American Express (January 2025), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.592.

At The American Express in January 2025, Skinns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.824, which ranked in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.