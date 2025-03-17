David Skinns betting profile: Valspar Championship
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
David Skinns seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2025 Valspar Championship. He placed 75th at the par-71 Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) in 2024.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Skinns finished 75th (with a score of 10-over) in his lone appearance at the Valspar Championship in recent years (in 2024).
- When Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third).
- Malnati also posted numbers of 291.6 in average driving distance (59th in field), 65.28% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 26.5 putts per round (11th).
Skinns' recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/21/2024
|75
|75-67-74-78
|+10
Skinns' recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Skinns finished outside the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.
- Skinns finished 49th in his only finish over his last five tournaments.
- He finished with a score of 5-under in his only recent appearance.
- Off the tee, David Skinns has averaged 312.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Skinns is averaging -0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Skinns is averaging -2.447 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Skinns' advanced stats and rankings
- Skinns has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.830 this season (177th on TOUR). His average driving distance (308.5 yards) ranks 46th, while his 51% driving accuracy average ranks 174th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Skinns sports a -0.342 mark (138th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Skinns has registered a -0.009 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 99th on TOUR, while he ranks 120th with a putts-per-round average of 29.13. He has broken par 21.11% of the time (167th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|46
|308.5
|312.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|172
|63.33%
|50.93%
|Putts Per Round
|120
|29.13
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|167
|21.11%
|17.59%
|Bogey Avoidance
|172
|18.15%
|17.59%
Skinns' best finishes
- Skinns has played seven tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those seven events, he made the cut one time.
- Currently, Skinns has 7 points, placing him 192nd in the FedExCup standings.
Skinns' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.630 (he missed the cut in that event).
- Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 3.548.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Skinns produced his best performance this season at The American Express (January 2025), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.592.
- At The American Express in January 2025, Skinns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.824, which ranked in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.
- Skinns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.654) in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked 49th in the field.
Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|177
|-0.830
|-1.742
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|138
|-0.342
|-0.206
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|79
|0.074
|-0.213
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|99
|-0.009
|-0.286
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|161
|-1.108
|-2.447
Skinns' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|75
|75-67-74-78
|+10
|2
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|67-69-65-69
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|63-69-65-71
|-141
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|48
|65-69-70-68
|-12
|9
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|71-68-68-66
|-11
|25
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-71
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|21
|62-71-73-67
|-7
|41
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|71-66-67-72
|-12
|49
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|68-70-71-66
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|44
|69-71-69-74
|-5
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|37
|60-71-75-69
|-13
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|66
|68-71-72-76
|+3
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|76
|76-75-67-73
|+11
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|58
|72-70-70-71
|-5
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|42
|70-70-68-70
|-6
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|67-75-72
|-2
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-79
|+8
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|68-70-69-72
|-5
|7
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.