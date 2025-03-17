PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

David Skinns betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    David Skinns seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2025 Valspar Championship. He placed 75th at the par-71 Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) in 2024.

    Latest odds for Skinns at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Skinns finished 75th (with a score of 10-over) in his lone appearance at the Valspar Championship in recent years (in 2024).
    • When Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third).
    • Malnati also posted numbers of 291.6 in average driving distance (59th in field), 65.28% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 26.5 putts per round (11th).

    Skinns' recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/21/20247575-67-74-78+10

    Skinns' recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Skinns finished outside the top 20.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.
    • Skinns finished 49th in his only finish over his last five tournaments.
    • He finished with a score of 5-under in his only recent appearance.
    • Off the tee, David Skinns has averaged 312.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Skinns is averaging -0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Skinns is averaging -2.447 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Skinns' advanced stats and rankings

    • Skinns has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.830 this season (177th on TOUR). His average driving distance (308.5 yards) ranks 46th, while his 51% driving accuracy average ranks 174th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Skinns sports a -0.342 mark (138th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Skinns has registered a -0.009 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 99th on TOUR, while he ranks 120th with a putts-per-round average of 29.13. He has broken par 21.11% of the time (167th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance46308.5312.6
    Greens in Regulation %17263.33%50.93%
    Putts Per Round12029.1329.2
    Par Breakers16721.11%17.59%
    Bogey Avoidance17218.15%17.59%

    Skinns' best finishes

    • Skinns has played seven tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut one time.
    • Currently, Skinns has 7 points, placing him 192nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Skinns' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.630 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 3.548.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Skinns produced his best performance this season at The American Express (January 2025), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.592.
    • At The American Express in January 2025, Skinns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.824, which ranked in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.
    • Skinns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.654) in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked 49th in the field.

    Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee177-0.830-1.742
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green138-0.342-0.206
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green790.074-0.213
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting99-0.009-0.286
    Average Strokes Gained: Total161-1.108-2.447

    Skinns' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar Championship7575-67-74-78+102
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open767-69-65-69-1083
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-77+8--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1163-69-65-71-14131
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4865-69-70-68-129
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2071-68-68-66-1125
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-71+7--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2162-71-73-67-741
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1771-66-67-72-1249
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-75+1--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    July 25-283M Open2468-70-71-66-931
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-72+1--
    September 12-15Procore Championship4469-71-69-74-5--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3760-71-75-69-13--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC71-69-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open6668-71-72-76+3--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7676-75-67-73+11--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship5872-70-70-71-5--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship4270-70-68-70-6--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC78-71+7--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-68-2--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC67-75-72-2--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-79+8--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open4968-70-69-72-57
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC73-72+3--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC67-75E--
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

