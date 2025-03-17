Danny Willett betting profile: Valspar Championship

Willett has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Willett has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has finished with an average score of -8 those three times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Danny Willett has averaged 295.5 yards in his past five starts.

Willett has an average of 0.403 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.