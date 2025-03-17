Danny Willett betting profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
Danny Willett will compete in the 2025 Valspar Championship from March 20-23 after a 45th-place finish at the Puerto Rico Open.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Over his last three trips to the Valspar Championship, Willett has an average score of 2-over, with an average finish of 42nd.
- In Willett's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- With numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third), Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Malnati posted an average driving distance of 291.6 (59th in field), hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 26.5 putts per round (11th).
Willett's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/17/2022
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|4/29/2021
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|3/21/2019
|42
|69-71-74-72
|+2
Willett's recent performances
- Willett has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Willett has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Danny Willett has averaged 295.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Willett has an average of 0.403 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Willett has an average of 1.369 in his past five tournaments.
Willett's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|295.8
|295.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|68.52%
|69.61%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.00
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.37%
|21.57%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.28%
|11.11%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Willett's best finishes
- Willett participated in four tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those four events, he made the cut two times.
- Last season Willett's best performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he shot 2-under and finished ninth.
- Willett's 15 points last season ranked him 212th in the FedExCup standings.
Willett's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Willett posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), ranking in the field at 1.105.
- Willett's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 0.277 mark ranked in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Willett's best effort last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 0.907 mark ranked in the field.
- At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Willett posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (-0.057), which ranked in the field.
- Willett delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-1.136) at the Shriners Children's Open (which ranked him in the field). In that tournament, he missed the cut.
Willett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.849
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|1.327
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.403
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.369
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Willett's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|45
|68-75-76-78
|+9
|15
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-66
|-1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|42
|70-72-68-68
|-10
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|71-74-72
|+1
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|70-75-70-71
|-2
|68
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|45
|70-66-72-69
|-11
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Willett as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.