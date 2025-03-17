Danny Walker betting profile: Valspar Championship
Danny Walker will compete at the 2025 Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, from March 20-23.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- In the past five years, this is Walker's first time competing at the Valspar Championship.
- With numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third), Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 26.5 putts per round (11th).
Walker's recent performances
- Walker has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- Walker has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Danny Walker has averaged 303.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Walker is averaging -0.081 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Walker is averaging 2.665 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
- Walker has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.263 this season (54th on TOUR). His average driving distance (306.5 yards) ranks 55th, while his 53% driving accuracy average ranks 161st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Walker has a -0.088 mark (114th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Walker has registered a -0.131 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 117th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 75th with a putts-per-round average of 28.71, and he ranks fourth by breaking par 33.99% of the time.
Walker's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Walker's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where his 3.893 mark ranked eighth in the field.
- Walker's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he ranked 44th in the field with a mark of 0.668.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Walker's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where his 3.155 mark ranked ninth in the field.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Walker posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.788), which ranked 35th in the field.
- Walker posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.073) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (which ranked him 13th in the field). In that event, he finished 13th.
Walker's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|68-73-71
|-4
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|42
|65-74-78-74
|+3
|12
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|13
|68-71-67-65
|-13
|56
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|64
|66-67-73-74
|-8
|2
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|73-70-66-70
|-9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
