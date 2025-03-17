Danny Walker betting profile: Valspar Championship

This season Walker's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where his 3.893 mark ranked eighth in the field.

Walker's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he ranked 44th in the field with a mark of 0.668.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Walker's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where his 3.155 mark ranked ninth in the field.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Walker posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.788), which ranked 35th in the field.