Brice Garnett betting profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Garnett's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.638. He finished 11th in that event.

Garnett's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 39th in the field with a mark of 1.122. He finished 30th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Garnett's best mark this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he posted a 3.802 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 11th in that tournament.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Garnett posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.722), which ranked 16th in the field.