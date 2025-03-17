Brice Garnett betting profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
Brice Garnett enters play in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, looking for better results March 20-23 in the 2025 Valspar Championship after missing the cut in his last outing, THE PLAYERS Championship.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Garnett's average finish has been 29th, and his average score 4-under, over his last five appearances at the Valspar Championship.
- In 2024, Garnett missed the cut (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship.
- Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
- Malnati averaged 291.6 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 65.28% (fifth), and attempted 26.5 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.
Garnett's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/21/2024
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|3/16/2023
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|3/17/2022
|27
|67-71-68-71
|-7
|3/21/2019
|MC
|78-75
|+11
Garnett's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Garnett has finished in the top 20 once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five events, Garnett has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five events.
- Brice Garnett has averaged 291.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Garnett is averaging 0.915 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Garnett has an average of 2.847 in his past five tournaments.
Garnett's advanced stats and rankings
- Garnett has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.149 this season, which ranks 75th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (288.2 yards) ranks 179th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Garnett sports a -0.345 mark (140th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Garnett's 0.112 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 81st on TOUR this season, and his 28.88 putts-per-round average ranks 94th. He has broken par 24.31% of the time (112th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|179
|288.2
|291.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|14
|73.38%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|94
|28.88
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|112
|24.31%
|21.91%
|Bogey Avoidance
|5
|10.19%
|9.26%
Garnett's best finishes
- Garnett, who has played seven tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those seven events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 85.7%.
- Garnett, who has 126 points, currently sits 87th in the FedExCup standings.
Garnett's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Garnett's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.638. He finished 11th in that event.
- Garnett's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 39th in the field with a mark of 1.122. He finished 30th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Garnett's best mark this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he posted a 3.802 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 11th in that tournament.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Garnett posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.722), which ranked 16th in the field.
- Garnett recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.516) in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. That ranked 11th in the field.
Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|75
|0.149
|1.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|140
|-0.345
|-2.018
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|24
|0.430
|2.841
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|81
|0.112
|0.915
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|75
|0.346
|2.847
Garnett's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|69-68-66-72
|-9
|88
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-69-65-68
|-20
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-65
|-3
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|35
|72-67-69-68
|-8
|24
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|68-69-70-65
|-12
|18
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|33
|71-69-66-70
|-8
|22
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|41
|69-67-70-68
|-6
|14
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|63
|71-66-72-71
|-8
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|75-66
|-1
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|48
|69-71-69-72
|-11
|14
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|66-67-71-67
|-9
|24
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|34
|69-69-69-68
|-13
|18
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|67
|70-69-71-73
|-1
|4
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|11
|66-67-69-69
|-13
|59
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|40
|70-67-68-71
|-12
|9
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.