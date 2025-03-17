PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Brice Garnett betting profile: Valspar Championship

    Brice Garnett enters play in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, looking for better results March 20-23 in the 2025 Valspar Championship after missing the cut in his last outing, THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Latest odds for Garnett at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Garnett's average finish has been 29th, and his average score 4-under, over his last five appearances at the Valspar Championship.
    • In 2024, Garnett missed the cut (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship.
    • Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Malnati averaged 291.6 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 65.28% (fifth), and attempted 26.5 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.

    Garnett's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/21/2024MC70-74+2
    3/16/2023MC73-72+3
    3/17/20222767-71-68-71-7
    3/21/2019MC78-75+11

    Garnett's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Garnett has finished in the top 20 once.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five events, Garnett has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five events.
    • Brice Garnett has averaged 291.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Garnett is averaging 0.915 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Garnett has an average of 2.847 in his past five tournaments.
    Garnett's advanced stats and rankings

    • Garnett has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.149 this season, which ranks 75th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (288.2 yards) ranks 179th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Garnett sports a -0.345 mark (140th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Garnett's 0.112 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 81st on TOUR this season, and his 28.88 putts-per-round average ranks 94th. He has broken par 24.31% of the time (112th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance179288.2291.1
    Greens in Regulation %1473.38%63.89%
    Putts Per Round9428.8828.6
    Par Breakers11224.31%21.91%
    Bogey Avoidance510.19%9.26%

    Garnett's best finishes

    • Garnett, who has played seven tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 85.7%.
    • Garnett, who has 126 points, currently sits 87th in the FedExCup standings.

    Garnett's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Garnett's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.638. He finished 11th in that event.
    • Garnett's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 39th in the field with a mark of 1.122. He finished 30th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Garnett's best mark this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he posted a 3.802 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 11th in that tournament.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Garnett posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.722), which ranked 16th in the field.
    • Garnett recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.516) in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. That ranked 11th in the field.

    Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee750.1491.109
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140-0.345-2.018
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green240.4302.841
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting810.1120.915
    Average Strokes Gained: Total750.3462.847

    Garnett's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1869-68-66-72-988
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-69-65-68-2031
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-65-3--
    May 16-19PGA Championship3572-67-69-68-824
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-73+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-70+1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3468-69-70-65-1218
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC75-71+6--
    July 25-283M Open3371-69-66-70-822
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4169-67-70-68-614
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship6371-66-72-71-8--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC75-66-1--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC71-71E--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC71-73+2--
    January 2-5The Sentry4869-71-69-72-1114
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii3066-67-71-67-924
    January 16-19The American Express3469-69-69-68-1318
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open6770-69-71-73-14
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1166-67-69-69-1359
    March 6-9Puerto Rico Open4070-67-68-71-129
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-76+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

