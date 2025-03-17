Corey Conners betting profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
After he finished 21st in this tournament in 2021, Corey Conners has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2025 Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, March 20-23.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Over his last two trips to the Valspar Championship, Conners has an average score of 4-under, with an average finish of 19th.
- In 2021, Conners finished 21st (with a score of 5-under) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship.
- When Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third).
- Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 26.5 putts per round (11th) en route to his win last year.
Conners' recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/29/2021
|21
|70-68-70-71
|-5
Conners' recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Conners has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- Over his last five events, Conners has finished within three shots of the leader twice and carded a score that's better than average three times.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 4-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Corey Conners has averaged 295.9 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Conners is averaging -0.223 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Conners has an average of -0.176 in his past five tournaments.
Conners' advanced stats and rankings
- Conners has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.233 this season, which ranks 61st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (292.3 yards) ranks 167th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Conners sports a -0.019 mark (103rd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Conners has delivered a 0.067 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 87th on TOUR, while he ranks 153rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.50. He has broken par 28.03% of the time (46th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|167
|292.3
|295.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|45
|70.96%
|53.61%
|Putts Per Round
|153
|29.50
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|46
|28.03%
|21.11%
|Bogey Avoidance
|127
|15.91%
|13.89%
Conners' best finishes
- Conners has taken part in seven tournaments this season, and he has come away with two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
- As of now, Conners has compiled 664 points, which ranks him 11th in the FedExCup standings.
Conners' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Conners posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, ranking 16th in the field at 1.966. In that event, he finished 65th.
- Conners' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where his 2.917 mark ranked 15th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Conners delivered his best performance this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking eighth in the field at 3.243. In that event, he finished third.
- At The Sentry in January 2025, Conners posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.410, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished fifth in that event).
- Conners delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.720) in March 2025 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. That ranked third in the field.
Conners' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|61
|0.233
|0.897
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|103
|-0.019
|-0.773
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|106
|-0.056
|-0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|87
|0.067
|-0.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|88
|0.226
|-0.176
Conners' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|70-71-75-68
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|70-76-76-73
|+7
|20
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|69-71-66-74
|-4
|16
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|63-69-66-70
|-20
|31
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|13
|70-68-74-70
|-2
|135
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|70-71-67-67
|-9
|50
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|6
|69-67-67-65
|-12
|100
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|20
|68-76-76-71
|+3
|98
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|9
|69-70-71-70
|E
|180
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|27
|67-70-66-66
|-11
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|10
|65-67-68-67
|-13
|65
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|25
|71-70-80-68
|+5
|63
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|9
|68-69-69-66
|-12
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|69-70-70-70
|-1
|27
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|22
|68-70-73-73
|-4
|156
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|7
|73-64-66-73
|-12
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|4
|59-71-62
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|5
|66-66-69-67
|-24
|267
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|65
|70-69-76-71
|-2
|7
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|74
|67-71-73-76
|+3
|3
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|72-74-73-67
|-2
|38
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|3
|69-70-69-71
|-9
|350
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|71-71-66-71
|-9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.