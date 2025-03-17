Corey Conners betting profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Conners posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, ranking 16th in the field at 1.966. In that event, he finished 65th.

Conners' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where his 2.917 mark ranked 15th in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Conners delivered his best performance this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking eighth in the field at 3.243. In that event, he finished third.

At The Sentry in January 2025, Conners posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.410, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished fifth in that event).