Corey Conners betting profile: Valspar Championship

    After he finished 21st in this tournament in 2021, Corey Conners has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2025 Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, March 20-23.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Over his last two trips to the Valspar Championship, Conners has an average score of 4-under, with an average finish of 19th.
    • In 2021, Conners finished 21st (with a score of 5-under) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship.
    • When Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third).
    • Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 26.5 putts per round (11th) en route to his win last year.

    Conners' recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/29/20212170-68-70-71-5

    Conners' recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Conners has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • Over his last five events, Conners has finished within three shots of the leader twice and carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 4-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Corey Conners has averaged 295.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Conners is averaging -0.223 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Conners has an average of -0.176 in his past five tournaments.
    Conners' advanced stats and rankings

    • Conners has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.233 this season, which ranks 61st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (292.3 yards) ranks 167th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Conners sports a -0.019 mark (103rd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Conners has delivered a 0.067 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 87th on TOUR, while he ranks 153rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.50. He has broken par 28.03% of the time (46th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance167292.3295.9
    Greens in Regulation %4570.96%53.61%
    Putts Per Round15329.5029.4
    Par Breakers4628.03%21.11%
    Bogey Avoidance12715.91%13.89%

    Conners' best finishes

    • Conners has taken part in seven tournaments this season, and he has come away with two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
    • As of now, Conners has compiled 664 points, which ranks him 11th in the FedExCup standings.

    Conners' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Conners posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, ranking 16th in the field at 1.966. In that event, he finished 65th.
    • Conners' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where his 2.917 mark ranked 15th in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Conners delivered his best performance this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking eighth in the field at 3.243. In that event, he finished third.
    • At The Sentry in January 2025, Conners posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.410, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished fifth in that event).
    • Conners delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.720) in March 2025 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. That ranked third in the field.

    Conners' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee610.2330.897
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green103-0.019-0.773
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green106-0.056-0.078
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting870.067-0.223
    Average Strokes Gained: Total880.226-0.176

    Conners' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2570-71-75-68-430
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3870-76-76-73+720
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4469-71-66-74-416
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1163-69-66-70-2031
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1370-68-74-70-2135
    May 16-19PGA Championship2670-71-67-67-950
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open669-67-67-65-12100
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2068-76-76-71+398
    June 13-16U.S. Open969-70-71-70E180
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2767-70-66-66-1158
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open1065-67-68-67-1365
    July 18-20The Open Championship2571-70-80-68+563
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition968-69-69-66-12--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5069-70-70-70-127
    August 22-25BMW Championship2268-70-73-73-4156
    September 12-15Procore Championship773-64-66-73-12--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational459-71-62E--
    January 2-5The Sentry566-66-69-67-24267
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6570-69-76-71-27
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open7467-71-73-76+33
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational2472-74-73-67-238
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard369-70-69-71-9350
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS Championship671-71-66-71-9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

