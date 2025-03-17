Chan Kim betting profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - APRIL 30: Chan Kim looks over a putt on the fourth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on April 30, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
Chan Kim finished 67th in the Valspar Championship in 2024, shooting a 4-over on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher March 20-23 in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) .
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Kim has played the Valspar Championship once recently (in 2024), posting a score of 4-over and finishing 67th.
- When Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third).
- Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 26.5 putts per round (11th) en route to his win last year.
Kim's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/21/2024
|67
|71-71-76-70
|+4
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Kim has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 12-under over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Chan Kim has averaged 311.3 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 2.448 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Kim is averaging 1.246 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.324 this season (154th on TOUR). His average driving distance (307.6 yards) ranks 50th, while his 61.8% driving accuracy average ranks 58th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim owns a 0.433 mark (35th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Kim's 0.347 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 45th this season, while he averages 28.72 putts per round (76th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|50
|307.6
|311.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|55
|70.22%
|60.07%
|Putts Per Round
|76
|28.72
|27.7
|Par Breakers
|107
|24.89%
|24.31%
|Bogey Avoidance
|19
|12.00%
|10.76%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in eight tournaments).
- In those eight tournaments, he had a 62.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
- Currently, Kim sits 96th in the FedExCup standings with 110 points.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 1.816. He finished 17th in that event.
- Kim put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2025), ranking second in the field with a mark of 5.720.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was at The American Express, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.232 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Kim delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.211 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
- Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.073) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, a performance that ranked him 17th in the field.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|154
|-0.324
|-0.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|35
|0.433
|-0.946
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|116
|-0.079
|-0.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|45
|0.347
|2.448
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|68
|0.377
|1.246
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|71-71-76-70
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|53
|71-67-70-71
|-1
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|70-72-72-69
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|6
|66-70-71-65
|-16
|55
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|65-69-68-69
|-144
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|66-68-69-74
|-7
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|12
|63-68-68-65
|-20
|58
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|10
|69-66-71-63
|-19
|35
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|69-66-67-67
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|26
|71-66-70-73
|-8
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|33
|67-67-70-70
|-14
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|46
|65-70-66-74
|-9
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|54
|70-67-68-72
|-3
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|53
|66-71-69-68
|-6
|6
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|75-66-69
|-6
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|42
|68-77-70-76
|+3
|12
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|17
|68-71-67-66
|-12
|44
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|32
|69-66-68-71
|-10
|21
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|16
|66-69-72-66
|-15
|27
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.