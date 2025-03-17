PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Chan Kim betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - APRIL 30: Chan Kim looks over a putt on the fourth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on April 30, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

    Chan Kim finished 67th in the Valspar Championship in 2024, shooting a 4-over on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher March 20-23 in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) .

    Latest odds for Kim at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Kim has played the Valspar Championship once recently (in 2024), posting a score of 4-over and finishing 67th.
    • When Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third).
    • Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 26.5 putts per round (11th) en route to his win last year.

    Kim's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/21/20246771-71-76-70+4

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Kim has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 12-under over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Chan Kim has averaged 311.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 2.448 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Kim is averaging 1.246 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kim .

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.324 this season (154th on TOUR). His average driving distance (307.6 yards) ranks 50th, while his 61.8% driving accuracy average ranks 58th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim owns a 0.433 mark (35th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Kim's 0.347 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 45th this season, while he averages 28.72 putts per round (76th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance50307.6311.3
    Greens in Regulation %5570.22%60.07%
    Putts Per Round7628.7227.7
    Par Breakers10724.89%24.31%
    Bogey Avoidance1912.00%10.76%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Kim is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in eight tournaments).
    • In those eight tournaments, he had a 62.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
    • Currently, Kim sits 96th in the FedExCup standings with 110 points.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 1.816. He finished 17th in that event.
    • Kim put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2025), ranking second in the field with a mark of 5.720.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was at The American Express, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.232 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Kim delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.211 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
    • Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.073) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, a performance that ranked him 17th in the field.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee154-0.324-0.075
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green350.433-0.946
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green116-0.079-0.181
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting450.3472.448
    Average Strokes Gained: Total680.3771.246

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6771-71-76-70+43
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5371-67-70-71-16
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1470-72-72-69-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship666-70-71-65-1655
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2865-69-68-69-1445
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-72-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4066-68-69-74-78
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-70+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-69+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-71-3--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1263-68-68-65-2058
    July 11-14ISCO Championship1069-66-71-63-1935
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-72E--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1269-66-67-67-1153
    September 12-15Procore Championship2671-66-70-73-8--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3367-67-70-70-14--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4665-70-66-74-9--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC71-72+1--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5470-67-68-72-3--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii5366-71-69-68-66
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC75-66-69-6--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open4268-77-70-76+312
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC73-73+4--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld1768-71-67-66-1244
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3269-66-68-71-1021
    March 6-9Puerto Rico Open1666-69-72-66-1527
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-75+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

