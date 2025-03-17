Chan Kim betting profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 1.816. He finished 17th in that event.

Kim put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2025), ranking second in the field with a mark of 5.720.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was at The American Express, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.232 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Kim delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.211 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 17th in that event.