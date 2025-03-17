PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Chad Ramey betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Chad Ramey of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Chad Ramey enters play March 20-23 in the 2025 Valspar Championship after missing the cut in the same tournament in 2024.

    Latest odds for Ramey at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Over his last three trips to the Valspar Championship, Ramey has an average score of even-par, with an average finish of 27th.
    • In 2024, Ramey failed to make the cut (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship.
    • Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Malnati also posted numbers of 291.6 in average driving distance (59th in field), 65.28% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 26.5 putts per round (11th).

    Ramey's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/21/2024MC70-74+2
    3/16/20232770-71-68-75E
    3/17/2022MC75-73+6

    Ramey's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Ramey has an average finish of 30th.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
    • Ramey has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
    • He has finished with an average score of -12 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Chad Ramey has averaged 295.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Ramey has an average of -0.418 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Ramey has an average of -1.225 in his past five tournaments.
    Ramey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ramey owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.160 (130th) this season, while his average driving distance of 295.6 yards ranks 150th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ramey sports a 0.320 mark (58th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Ramey's -0.149 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 118th on TOUR this season, and his 29.05 putts-per-round average ranks 108th. He has broken par 22.49% of the time (147th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance150295.6295.2
    Greens in Regulation %7569.58%61.11%
    Putts Per Round10829.0529.1
    Par Breakers14722.49%21.43%
    Bogey Avoidance6013.76%12.30%

    Ramey's best finishes

    • Ramey has played eight tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those eight tournaments, he had a 37.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
    • Ramey, who has 44 points, currently sits 150th in the FedExCup standings.

    Ramey's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.417. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he produced a 3.692 mark, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 34th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey's best performance this season was at The American Express, where his 1.071 mark ranked in the field.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Ramey delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.513, which ranked him 22nd in the field. He finished 48th in that event.
    • Ramey posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.073) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025. That ranked 34th in the field.

    Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130-0.160-1.050
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green580.3201.279
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green161-0.367-1.036
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting118-0.149-0.418
    Average Strokes Gained: Total126-0.356-1.225

    Ramey's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1769-66-68-70-748
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5074-64-72-72-65
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans266-69-65-63-25163
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-74+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-71+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2468-70-66-70-636
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC69-75E--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC66-73-3--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship4567-69-69-71-126
    July 25-283M Open2468-69-68-70-931
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5265-64-73-74-46
    September 12-15Procore Championship5871-70-76-69-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipW/D73+1--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2169-66-64-71-14--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2365-69-67-70-13--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4667-69-71-69-4--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship6076-66-74-68-4--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship2970-67-65-74-8--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-73+3--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-68-2--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC67-73-68-8--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open4870-74-75-73+49
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC75-72+5--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld3467-71-70-67-917
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-69-4--
    March 6-9Puerto Rico Open2667-69-65-73-1418
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-70+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

