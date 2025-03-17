Chad Ramey betting profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Chad Ramey of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Chad Ramey enters play March 20-23 in the 2025 Valspar Championship after missing the cut in the same tournament in 2024.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Over his last three trips to the Valspar Championship, Ramey has an average score of even-par, with an average finish of 27th.
- In 2024, Ramey failed to make the cut (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship.
- Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
- Malnati also posted numbers of 291.6 in average driving distance (59th in field), 65.28% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 26.5 putts per round (11th).
Ramey's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/21/2024
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|3/16/2023
|27
|70-71-68-75
|E
|3/17/2022
|MC
|75-73
|+6
Ramey's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Ramey has an average finish of 30th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Ramey has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -12 those two times he's made the cut.
- Chad Ramey has averaged 295.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Ramey has an average of -0.418 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Ramey has an average of -1.225 in his past five tournaments.
Ramey's advanced stats and rankings
- Ramey owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.160 (130th) this season, while his average driving distance of 295.6 yards ranks 150th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ramey sports a 0.320 mark (58th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Ramey's -0.149 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 118th on TOUR this season, and his 29.05 putts-per-round average ranks 108th. He has broken par 22.49% of the time (147th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|150
|295.6
|295.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|75
|69.58%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|108
|29.05
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|147
|22.49%
|21.43%
|Bogey Avoidance
|60
|13.76%
|12.30%
Ramey's best finishes
- Ramey has played eight tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those eight tournaments, he had a 37.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
- Ramey, who has 44 points, currently sits 150th in the FedExCup standings.
Ramey's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.417. He missed the cut in that event.
- Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he produced a 3.692 mark, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 34th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey's best performance this season was at The American Express, where his 1.071 mark ranked in the field.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Ramey delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.513, which ranked him 22nd in the field. He finished 48th in that event.
- Ramey posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.073) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025. That ranked 34th in the field.
Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|130
|-0.160
|-1.050
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|58
|0.320
|1.279
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|161
|-0.367
|-1.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|118
|-0.149
|-0.418
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|126
|-0.356
|-1.225
Ramey's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|69-66-68-70
|-7
|48
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|74-64-72-72
|-6
|5
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|2
|66-69-65-63
|-25
|163
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|24
|68-70-66-70
|-6
|36
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|45
|67-69-69-71
|-12
|6
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|68-69-68-70
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|52
|65-64-73-74
|-4
|6
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|58
|71-70-76-69
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|W/D
|73
|+1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|21
|69-66-64-71
|-14
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|65-69-67-70
|-13
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|46
|67-69-71-69
|-4
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|60
|76-66-74-68
|-4
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|29
|70-67-65-74
|-8
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|67-73-68
|-8
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|48
|70-74-75-73
|+4
|9
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|34
|67-71-70-67
|-9
|17
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|26
|67-69-65-73
|-14
|18
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.