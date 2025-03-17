Chad Ramey betting profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.417. He missed the cut in that event.

Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he produced a 3.692 mark, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 34th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey's best performance this season was at The American Express, where his 1.071 mark ranked in the field.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Ramey delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.513, which ranked him 22nd in the field. He finished 48th in that event.