4H AGO

Carson Young betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Carson Young plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Carson Young plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    Carson Young hits the links March 20-23 in the 2025 Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) following a 54th-place finish in THE PLAYERS Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Young at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Young's average finish has been 54th, and his average score 1-over, over his last two appearances at the Valspar Championship.
    • In Young's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2024, he finished 54th after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Peter Malnati finished with 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 26.5 putts per round (11th).

    Young's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/21/20245471-70-73-71+1
    3/16/2023MC75-73+6

    Young's recent performances

    • Young has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Young has finished in the top 10 once.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Carson Young has averaged 291.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Young has an average of -1.074 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Young is averaging -3.758 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Young's advanced stats and rankings

    • Young has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.328 this season (42nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.3 yards) ranks 136th, while his 63.3% driving accuracy average ranks 43rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young ranks 152nd on TOUR with a mark of -0.469.
    • On the greens, Young's -0.399 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 146th this season, and his 29.30 putts-per-round average ranks 139th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance136297.3291.9
    Greens in Regulation %9068.89%51.39%
    Putts Per Round13929.3029.4
    Par Breakers9425.56%21.88%
    Bogey Avoidance8214.44%11.46%

    Young's best finishes

    • Young has not won any of the eight tournaments he has played this season, though he has secured one top-10 finish.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut four times.
    • With 70 points, Young currently sits 125th in the FedExCup standings.

    Young's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he posted a 2.183 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The American Express, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.841 (he finished 29th in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best mark this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.823.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Young posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.964, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished 57th in that event).
    • Young posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.794) in January 2025 at The American Express. That ranked seventh in the field.

    Young's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee420.3280.395
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green152-0.469-3.035
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green123-0.099-0.044
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting146-0.399-1.074
    Average Strokes Gained: Total147-0.639-3.758

    Young's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5471-70-73-71+16
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-75+8--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-70+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC77-69+2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-77-2--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3067-69-68-66-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3269-69-67-70-914
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-75+7--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1468-69-67-68-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-69-1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic567-65-66-63-23105
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    July 25-283M Open7168-72-76-69+13
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4870-68-69-70-11--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1165-67-69-68-15--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC67-74-1--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3769-68-68-69-6--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship272-61-67-65-23--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship6268-72-70-73-1--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic3570-71-70-64-7--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-69-2--
    January 16-19The American Express2965-68-70-71-1427
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-78+10--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open5771-69-71-69-45
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC74-73+5--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-72-1--
    March 6-9Puerto Rico Open1068-65-70-68-1739
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS Championship5473-67-78-73+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

