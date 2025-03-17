Carson Young betting profile: Valspar Championship

This season Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he posted a 2.183 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The American Express, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.841 (he finished 29th in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best mark this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.823.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Young posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.964, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished 57th in that event).