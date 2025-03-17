Carson Young betting profile: Valspar Championship
KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Carson Young plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Carson Young hits the links March 20-23 in the 2025 Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) following a 54th-place finish in THE PLAYERS Championship his last time in competition.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Young's average finish has been 54th, and his average score 1-over, over his last two appearances at the Valspar Championship.
- In Young's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2024, he finished 54th after posting a score of 1-over.
- Peter Malnati finished with 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 26.5 putts per round (11th).
Young's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/21/2024
|54
|71-70-73-71
|+1
|3/16/2023
|MC
|75-73
|+6
Young's recent performances
- Young has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Carson Young has averaged 291.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Young has an average of -1.074 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Young is averaging -3.758 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.328 this season (42nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.3 yards) ranks 136th, while his 63.3% driving accuracy average ranks 43rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young ranks 152nd on TOUR with a mark of -0.469.
- On the greens, Young's -0.399 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 146th this season, and his 29.30 putts-per-round average ranks 139th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|136
|297.3
|291.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|90
|68.89%
|51.39%
|Putts Per Round
|139
|29.30
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|94
|25.56%
|21.88%
|Bogey Avoidance
|82
|14.44%
|11.46%
Young's best finishes
- Young has not won any of the eight tournaments he has played this season, though he has secured one top-10 finish.
- In those eight events, he made the cut four times.
- With 70 points, Young currently sits 125th in the FedExCup standings.
Young's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he posted a 2.183 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The American Express, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.841 (he finished 29th in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best mark this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.823.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Young posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.964, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished 57th in that event).
- Young posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.794) in January 2025 at The American Express. That ranked seventh in the field.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|42
|0.328
|0.395
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|152
|-0.469
|-3.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|123
|-0.099
|-0.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|146
|-0.399
|-1.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|147
|-0.639
|-3.758
Young's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|71-70-73-71
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-2
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-69-68-66
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|32
|69-69-67-70
|-9
|14
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|68-69-67-68
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|5
|67-65-66-63
|-23
|105
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|71
|68-72-76-69
|+1
|3
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|48
|70-68-69-70
|-11
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|65-67-69-68
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|37
|69-68-68-69
|-6
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|2
|72-61-67-65
|-23
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|62
|68-72-70-73
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|35
|70-71-70-64
|-7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|29
|65-68-70-71
|-14
|27
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-78
|+10
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|57
|71-69-71-69
|-4
|5
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|10
|68-65-70-68
|-17
|39
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|73-67-78-73
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.