Cameron Young betting profile: Valspar Championship

Young has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Over his last five events, Young has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Cameron Young has averaged 315.5 yards in his past five starts.

Young has an average of 2.411 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.