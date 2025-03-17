Cameron Young betting profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
Cameron Young enters play March 20-23 in the 2025 Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) following a 61st-place finish in THE PLAYERS Championship, which was his last tournament.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Young has entered the Valspar Championship once recently (in 2024), posting a score of 10-under and finishing second.
- Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
- En route to his victory last year, Malnati posted an average driving distance of 291.6 (59th in field), hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 26.5 putts per round (11th).
Young's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/21/2024
|2
|69-69-68-68
|-10
Young's recent performances
- Young has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Over his last five events, Young has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Cameron Young has averaged 315.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Young has an average of 2.411 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Young has an average of -0.397 in his past five tournaments.
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.393 this season, which ranks 33rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (310.7 yards) ranks 34th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young sports a -1.000 mark (177th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Young's 0.390 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 38th this season, while he averages 28.05 putts per round (12th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|34
|310.7
|315.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|175
|62.96%
|42.46%
|Putts Per Round
|12
|28.05
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|44
|28.31%
|23.41%
|Bogey Avoidance
|180
|19.05%
|17.06%
Young's best finishes
- Young has played eight tournaments this season, coming away with one top-10 finish.
- In those eight tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
- As of now, Young has compiled 221 points, which ranks him 57th in the FedExCup standings.
Young's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.284. He finished 12th in that event.
- Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The American Express, where his -1.327 mark ranked in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best performance this season was at The Sentry, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.317 (he finished eighth in that tournament).
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Young recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.398), which ranked fourth in the field.
- Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.654) in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open, which ranked 12th in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|33
|0.393
|0.714
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|177
|-1.000
|-2.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|117
|-0.089
|-1.387
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|38
|0.390
|2.411
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|124
|-0.306
|-0.397
Young's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|2
|69-69-68-68
|-10
|300
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|9
|70-73-72-73
|E
|180
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|62
|67-71-76-70
|E
|8
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|34
|71-69-71-76
|+3
|26
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|63
|69-71-70-71
|-3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|50
|76-72-76-77
|+13
|13
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|67
|73-72-75-74
|+14
|6
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|9
|72-66-59-66
|-17
|174
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|6
|67-66-67-73
|-15
|89
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|73-73-71-73
|+6
|29
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|67-62-69-72
|-10
|37
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|68-73-74-67
|+2
|18
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|43
|75-71-69-77
|+4
|50
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|13
|64-75-72-72
|-5
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|7
|63-69-65
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|8
|66-67-68-68
|-23
|155
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|69-74-75
|+2
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|72
|73-73-74-69
|+1
|5
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|74-64-66-67
|-13
|61
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|82-71
|+9
|--
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|61
|70-70-81-73
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.