PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Cameron Young betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Cameron Young betting profile: Valspar Championship

    Cameron Young enters play March 20-23 in the 2025 Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) following a 61st-place finish in THE PLAYERS Championship, which was his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Young at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Young has entered the Valspar Championship once recently (in 2024), posting a score of 10-under and finishing second.
    • Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
    • En route to his victory last year, Malnati posted an average driving distance of 291.6 (59th in field), hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 26.5 putts per round (11th).

    Young's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/21/2024269-69-68-68-10

    Young's recent performances

    • Young has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Over his last five events, Young has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Cameron Young has averaged 315.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Young has an average of 2.411 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Young has an average of -0.397 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Young .

    Young's advanced stats and rankings

    • Young has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.393 this season, which ranks 33rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (310.7 yards) ranks 34th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young sports a -1.000 mark (177th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Young's 0.390 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 38th this season, while he averages 28.05 putts per round (12th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance34310.7315.5
    Greens in Regulation %17562.96%42.46%
    Putts Per Round1228.0528.0
    Par Breakers4428.31%23.41%
    Bogey Avoidance18019.05%17.06%

    Young's best finishes

    • Young has played eight tournaments this season, coming away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those eight tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
    • As of now, Young has compiled 221 points, which ranks him 57th in the FedExCup standings.

    Young's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.284. He finished 12th in that event.
    • Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The American Express, where his -1.327 mark ranked in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best performance this season was at The Sentry, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.317 (he finished eighth in that tournament).
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Young recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.398), which ranked fourth in the field.
    • Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.654) in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open, which ranked 12th in the field. He finished 12th in that event.

    Young's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee330.3930.714
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green177-1.000-2.135
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green117-0.089-1.387
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting380.3902.411
    Average Strokes Gained: Total124-0.306-0.397

    Young's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar Championship269-69-68-68-10300
    April 11-14Masters Tournament970-73-72-73E180
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6267-71-76-70E8
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3471-69-71-76+326
    May 16-19PGA Championship6369-71-70-71-37
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC69-72+1--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5076-72-76-77+1313
    June 13-16U.S. Open6773-72-75-74+146
    June 20-23Travelers Championship972-66-59-66-17174
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic667-66-67-73-1589
    July 18-20The Open Championship3173-73-71-73+629
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2267-62-69-72-1037
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6168-73-74-67+218
    August 22-25BMW Championship4375-71-69-77+450
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge1364-75-72-72-5--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational763-69-65E--
    January 2-5The Sentry866-67-68-68-23155
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC69-74-75+2--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7273-73-74-69+15
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open1274-64-66-67-1361
    February 13-16The Genesis InvitationalMC78-72+6--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-70-4--
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC82-71+9--
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS Championship6170-70-81-73+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    THE PLAYERS Championship

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    2

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    T3

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    D. Walker
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T6

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    +2

    9

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    D. Thompson
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T14

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T14

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW