Byeong Hun An betting profile: Valspar Championship

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 07: Byeong Hun An of South Korea hits a tee shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2025 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 07, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    After he finished 45th in this tournament in 2023, Byeong Hun An has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2025 Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, March 20-23.

    Latest odds for An at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In his last four appearances at the Valspar Championship, An has an average finish of 54th, and an average score of 3-over.
    • In 2023, An finished 45th (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship.
    • Peter Malnati finished with 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 26.5 putts per round (11th) en route to his win last year.

    An's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/16/20234568-71-73-74+2
    4/29/20216770-71-71-77+5

    An's recent performances

    • An has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
    • An has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of even-par over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Byeong Hun An has averaged 303.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • An is averaging -1.843 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • An is averaging -2.863 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    An's advanced stats and rankings

    • An has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.517, which ranks 19th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305 yards) ranks 66th, and his 55.4% driving accuracy average ranks 131st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, An sports a -0.385 average that ranks 144th on TOUR. He ranks 132nd with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, An's -0.52 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 156th on TOUR this season, and his 29.09 putts-per-round average ranks 115th. He has broken par 25.51% of the time (96th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance66305303.2
    Greens in Regulation %13266.67%46.53%
    Putts Per Round11529.0929.5
    Par Breakers9625.51%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance10014.9%16.67%

    An's best finishes

    • Although An has not won any of the eight tournaments he has participated in this season, he has earned one top-10 finish.
    • In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
    • With 243 points, An currently sits 52nd in the FedExCup standings.

    An's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, An posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2025), ranking fifth in the field at 3.48.
    • An's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where his 3.913 mark ranked eighth in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, An's best effort this season was in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.522. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, An posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.566, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 26th in the field (he finished 22nd in that tournament).
    • An posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.72) at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2025, a performance that ranked him eighth in the field.

    An's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee190.5171.541
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green144-0.385-0.595
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green109-0.058-1.966
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting156-0.52-1.843
    Average Strokes Gained: Total135-0.446-2.863

    An's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-75+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1670-73-72-75+2113
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6768-66-72-80+27
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson466-67-66-65-20109
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship370-68-71-66-9350
    May 16-19PGA Championship4371-67-72-68-615
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2271-73-73-75+480
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-78+12--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC65-73-2--
    July 18-20The Open Championship1375-71-68-71+1135
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition2472-68-66-72-6--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3369-70-68-69-480
    August 22-25BMW Championship1372-69-71-71-5204
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2169-71-69-69-60
    January 2-5The Sentry3270-70-69-67-1627
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-66-2--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2271-69-72-66-1038
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open7368-70-76-72+23
    February 13-16The Genesis InvitationalMC75-79+10--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-73E--
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard876-69-70-68-5175
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS Championship5273-69-76-72+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

