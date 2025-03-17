Byeong Hun An betting profile: Valspar Championship

An has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.

He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.

An has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.

He has carded an average score of even-par over his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Byeong Hun An has averaged 303.2 yards in his past five starts.

An is averaging -1.843 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.