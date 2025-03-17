PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Bud Cauley betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Bud Cauley betting profile: Valspar Championship

    Bud Cauley enters the 2025 Valspar Championship March 20-23 coming off a sixth-place finish in THE PLAYERS Championship in his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Cauley at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Cauley's average finish has been 58th, and his average score 4-over, over his last four appearances at the Valspar Championship.
    • Cauley missed the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship in 2024.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Peter Malnati posted numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Malnati averaged 291.6 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 65.28% (fifth), and attempted 26.5 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.

    Cauley's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/21/2024MC70-73+1
    3/21/2019MC70-74+2

    Cauley's recent performances

    • Cauley has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Cauley has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five appearances.
    • Bud Cauley has averaged 309.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Cauley is averaging 0.486 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cauley has an average of 2.957 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Cauley .

    Cauley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cauley delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.176 last season, which ranked 65th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (299.7 yards) ranked 106th, and his 61.7% driving accuracy average ranked 102nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Cauley ranked 80th on TOUR with an average of 0.161 per round. Additionally, he ranked 21st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.58%.
    • On the greens, Cauley's -0.175 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 130th last season, while he averaged 29.22 putts per round (123rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance106299.7309.2
    Greens in Regulation %2170.58%56.79%
    Putts Per Round12329.2229.7
    Par Breakers17520.99%25.31%
    Bogey Avoidance310.91%13.58%

    Cauley's best finishes

    • Last season Cauley participated in 17 tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those 17 tournaments, he had a 58.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
    • Last season Cauley's best performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he shot 21-under and finished fifth.
    • Cauley's 76 points last season ranked him 186th in the FedExCup standings.

    Cauley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Cauley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Procore Championship, where his 2.106 mark ranked 14th in the field.
    • Cauley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.788 (he finished 34th in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cauley's best performance last season was in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.313. He finished 52nd in that tournament.
    • At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Cauley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.163, which was his best last season. That ranked 17th in the field.
    • Cauley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which was held in October 2024. That performance ranked fifth in the field (he finished fifth in that tournament).

    Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee650.1760.330
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green800.1610.937
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green570.1501.204
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130-0.1750.486
    Average Strokes Gained: Total710.3132.957

    Cauley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-73+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4570-71-68-69-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3974-71-69-72-215
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-67-3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-72+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5272-65-71-73-77
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6165-72-68-71-84
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-72+3--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-71+1--
    September 12-15Procore Championship3271-67-69-74-7--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship566-67-67-67-21--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC70-73+1--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open3464-73-67-69-11--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic2568-70-68-67-9--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii3068-68-66-69-924
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open2170-68-67-69-1040
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5669-67-69-73-65
    March 6-9Puerto Rico OpenMC70-73-1--
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS Championship668-71-66-74-9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    THE PLAYERS Championship

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    2

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    T3

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    D. Walker
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T6

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    +2

    9

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    D. Thompson
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T14

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T14

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW