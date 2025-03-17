Bud Cauley betting profile: Valspar Championship
Bud Cauley enters the 2025 Valspar Championship March 20-23 coming off a sixth-place finish in THE PLAYERS Championship in his most recent competition.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Cauley's average finish has been 58th, and his average score 4-over, over his last four appearances at the Valspar Championship.
- Cauley missed the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship in 2024.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Peter Malnati posted numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
- Malnati averaged 291.6 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 65.28% (fifth), and attempted 26.5 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.
Cauley's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/21/2024
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|3/21/2019
|MC
|70-74
|+2
Cauley's recent performances
- Cauley has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Cauley has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five appearances.
- Bud Cauley has averaged 309.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Cauley is averaging 0.486 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cauley has an average of 2.957 in his past five tournaments.
Cauley's advanced stats and rankings
- Cauley delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.176 last season, which ranked 65th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (299.7 yards) ranked 106th, and his 61.7% driving accuracy average ranked 102nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Cauley ranked 80th on TOUR with an average of 0.161 per round. Additionally, he ranked 21st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.58%.
- On the greens, Cauley's -0.175 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 130th last season, while he averaged 29.22 putts per round (123rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|106
|299.7
|309.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|21
|70.58%
|56.79%
|Putts Per Round
|123
|29.22
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|175
|20.99%
|25.31%
|Bogey Avoidance
|3
|10.91%
|13.58%
Cauley's best finishes
- Last season Cauley participated in 17 tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 17 tournaments, he had a 58.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
- Last season Cauley's best performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he shot 21-under and finished fifth.
- Cauley's 76 points last season ranked him 186th in the FedExCup standings.
Cauley's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Cauley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Procore Championship, where his 2.106 mark ranked 14th in the field.
- Cauley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.788 (he finished 34th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cauley's best performance last season was in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.313. He finished 52nd in that tournament.
- At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Cauley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.163, which was his best last season. That ranked 17th in the field.
- Cauley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which was held in October 2024. That performance ranked fifth in the field (he finished fifth in that tournament).
Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|65
|0.176
|0.330
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|80
|0.161
|0.937
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|57
|0.150
|1.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|130
|-0.175
|0.486
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|71
|0.313
|2.957
Cauley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|70-71-68-69
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|74-71-69-72
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|72-65-71-73
|-7
|7
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|65-72-68-71
|-8
|4
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|32
|71-67-69-74
|-7
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|5
|66-67-67-67
|-21
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|34
|64-73-67-69
|-11
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|25
|68-70-68-67
|-9
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|68-68-66-69
|-9
|24
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|21
|70-68-67-69
|-10
|40
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|69-67-69-73
|-6
|5
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|68-71-66-74
|-9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
