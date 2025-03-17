PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Brian Campbell betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA - JUNE 20: Amateur Brian Campbell of the United States hits his tee shot on the 14th hole during the third round of the 115th U.S. Open Championship at Chambers Bay on June 20, 2015 in University Place, Washington. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Brian Campbell hits the links in the 2025 Valspar Championship March 20-23. He is aiming for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Latest odds for Campbell at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • This is Campbell's first time playing at the Valspar Championship in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Peter Malnati posted numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
    • En route to his victory last year, Malnati posted an average driving distance of 291.6 (59th in field), hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 26.5 putts per round (11th).

    Campbell's recent performances

    • Campbell has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Over his last five appearances, Campbell has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 35-under in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Brian Campbell has averaged 261.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Campbell has an average of 0.543 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Campbell has an average of 1.415 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Campbell .

    Campbell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Campbell's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.848 ranks 179th on TOUR this season, and his 64.1% driving accuracy average ranks 34th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Campbell ranks 52nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.365. Additionally, he ranks 126th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.99%.
    • On the greens, Campbell has registered a 0.437 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 34th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 21st with a putts-per-round average of 28.12, and he ranks 34th by breaking par 29.08% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance188276.2261.9
    Greens in Regulation %12666.99%55.16%
    Putts Per Round2128.1228.4
    Par Breakers3429.08%26.98%
    Bogey Avoidance5813.73%14.68%

    Campbell's best finishes

    • Campbell has participated in seven tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also secured .
    • In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
    • As of now, Campbell has accumulated 514 points, which ranks him 20th in the FedExCup standings.

    Campbell's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Campbell's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked 31st in the field with a mark of 0.942 (he finished first in that tournament).
    • Campbell delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (February 2025), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 5.833.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campbell's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where his 5.466 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • At The American Express in January 2025, Campbell delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.252), which ranked 12th in the field.
    • Campbell recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.073) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.

    Campbell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee179-0.848-2.509
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green520.3650.922
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green40.7602.459
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting340.4370.543
    Average Strokes Gained: Total370.7141.415

    Campbell's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 13-16U.S. Open5673-70-75-74+12--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiW/D67-3--
    January 16-19The American Express5170-69-67-71-117
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-74+5--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld165-65-64-70-62500
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4868-68-66-75-78
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-74+9--
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-71+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campbell as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

