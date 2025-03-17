Brian Campbell betting profile: Valspar Championship

Campbell has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Over his last five appearances, Campbell has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has an average score relative to par of 35-under in his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Brian Campbell has averaged 261.9 yards in his past five starts.

Campbell has an average of 0.543 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.