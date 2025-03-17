Brandt Snedeker betting profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
Brandt Snedeker will appear March 20-23 in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, at the 2025 Valspar Championship. In his last tournament he placed 10th in the Puerto Rico Open, shooting 17-under at Grand Reserve Golf Club.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Over his last four trips to the Valspar Championship, Snedeker has an average score of 3-under, with an average finish of 24th.
- In 2024, Snedeker failed to make the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Peter Malnati posted numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
- Malnati averaged 291.6 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 65.28% (fifth), and attempted 26.5 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.
Snedeker's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/21/2024
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|4/29/2021
|11
|69-69-67-71
|-8
|3/21/2019
|30
|70-70-73-71
|E
Snedeker's recent performances
- Snedeker has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Snedeker has finished in the top 10 once.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 7-under.
- Off the tee, Brandt Snedeker has averaged 285.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Snedeker has an average of 2.625 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Snedeker is averaging 1.398 Strokes Gained: Total.
Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings
- Snedeker has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.113 this season, which ranks 121st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (290.5 yards) ranks 173rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Snedeker ranks 146th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.420, while he ranks 99th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.18%.
- On the greens, Snedeker has delivered a 1.009 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him first on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 12th with a putts-per-round average of 28.05, and he ranks 115th by breaking par 24.24% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|173
|290.5
|285.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|99
|68.18%
|66.98%
|Putts Per Round
|12
|28.05
|27.6
|Par Breakers
|115
|24.24%
|24.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|32
|12.63%
|12.35%
Snedeker's best finishes
- Snedeker has not won any of the six tournaments he has played this season, though he has collected one top-10 finish.
- In those six events, he made the cut five times.
- Currently, Snedeker sits 118th in the FedExCup standings with 76 points.
Snedeker's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he ranked 43rd in the field with a mark of 0.310.
- Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, as he ranked 34th in the field with a mark of 1.046.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Snedeker produced his best effort this season at The American Express, ranking No. 1 in the field at 3.647. In that event, he finished 51st.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Snedeker delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.597, which was his best so far this season. That ranked sixth in the field.
- Snedeker posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.194) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025. That ranked 12th in the field.
Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|121
|-0.113
|-0.967
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|146
|-0.420
|-0.503
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|107
|-0.057
|0.243
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|1
|1.009
|2.625
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|65
|0.420
|1.398
Snedeker's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|72
|76-69-75-71
|+3
|3
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|40
|66-70-72-71
|-139
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|48
|69-66-73-64
|-12
|9
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|79-71
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|53
|68-68-69-73
|-10
|4
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|26
|71-67-72-70
|-8
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-67-70-67
|-17
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|53
|68-69-68-69
|-6
|6
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|51
|68-70-68-71
|-11
|7
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|32
|72-72-68-77
|+1
|21
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|70-70-72-70
|-2
|4
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|10
|68-69-67-67
|-17
|39
All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.