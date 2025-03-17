PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Brandt Snedeker betting profile: Valspar Championship

    Brandt Snedeker will appear March 20-23 in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, at the 2025 Valspar Championship. In his last tournament he placed 10th in the Puerto Rico Open, shooting 17-under at Grand Reserve Golf Club.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Over his last four trips to the Valspar Championship, Snedeker has an average score of 3-under, with an average finish of 24th.
    • In 2024, Snedeker failed to make the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Peter Malnati posted numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Malnati averaged 291.6 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 65.28% (fifth), and attempted 26.5 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.

    Snedeker's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/21/2024MC74-69+1
    4/29/20211169-69-67-71-8
    3/21/20193070-70-73-71E

    Snedeker's recent performances

    • Snedeker has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 7-under.
    • Off the tee, Brandt Snedeker has averaged 285.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Snedeker has an average of 2.625 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Snedeker is averaging 1.398 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings

    • Snedeker has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.113 this season, which ranks 121st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (290.5 yards) ranks 173rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Snedeker ranks 146th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.420, while he ranks 99th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.18%.
    • On the greens, Snedeker has delivered a 1.009 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him first on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 12th with a putts-per-round average of 28.05, and he ranks 115th by breaking par 24.24% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance173290.5285.6
    Greens in Regulation %9968.18%66.98%
    Putts Per Round1228.0527.6
    Par Breakers11524.24%24.69%
    Bogey Avoidance3212.63%12.35%

    Snedeker's best finishes

    • Snedeker has not won any of the six tournaments he has played this season, though he has collected one top-10 finish.
    • In those six events, he made the cut five times.
    • Currently, Snedeker sits 118th in the FedExCup standings with 76 points.

    Snedeker's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he ranked 43rd in the field with a mark of 0.310.
    • Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, as he ranked 34th in the field with a mark of 1.046.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Snedeker produced his best effort this season at The American Express, ranking No. 1 in the field at 3.647. In that event, he finished 51st.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Snedeker delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.597, which was his best so far this season. That ranked sixth in the field.
    • Snedeker posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.194) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025. That ranked 12th in the field.

    Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee121-0.113-0.967
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green146-0.420-0.503
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green107-0.0570.243
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting11.0092.625
    Average Strokes Gained: Total650.4201.398

    Snedeker's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-75+8--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7276-69-75-71+33
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans4066-70-72-71-1392
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4869-66-73-64-129
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-74+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-74+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC75-68+3--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC79-71+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-70+1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC67-75E--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5368-68-69-73-104
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-74+3--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-69+1--
    September 12-15Procore Championship2671-67-72-70-8--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1667-67-70-67-17--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC68-74E--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii5368-69-68-69-66
    January 16-19The American Express5168-70-68-71-117
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open3272-72-68-77+121
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open6670-70-72-70-24
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-67-4--
    March 6-9Puerto Rico Open1068-69-67-67-1739

    All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

