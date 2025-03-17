Brandt Snedeker betting profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he ranked 43rd in the field with a mark of 0.310.

Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, as he ranked 34th in the field with a mark of 1.046.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Snedeker produced his best effort this season at The American Express, ranking No. 1 in the field at 3.647. In that event, he finished 51st.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Snedeker delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.597, which was his best so far this season. That ranked sixth in the field.