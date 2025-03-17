Billy Horschel betting profile: Valspar Championship
Billy Horschel finished 12th in the Valspar Championship in 2024, shooting a 5-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher March 20-23 in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) .
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Horschel's average finish has been 12th, and his average score 5-under, over his last three appearances at the Valspar Championship.
- In 2024, Horschel finished 12th (with a score of 5-under) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship.
- Peter Malnati finished with 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Malnati averaged 291.6 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 65.28% (fifth), and attempted 26.5 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.
Horschel's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/21/2024
|12
|69-72-71-67
|-5
Horschel's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Horschel has an average finish of 34th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
- Horschel has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those two times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Billy Horschel has averaged 299.9 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Horschel is averaging -0.296 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Horschel is averaging -1.921 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Horschel's advanced stats and rankings
- Horschel has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.290, which ranks 150th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.7 yards) ranks 116th, and his 56.5% driving accuracy average ranks 124th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Horschel has a 0.168 mark (77th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Horschel's -0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 107th this season, while he averages 28.29 putts per round (34th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|116
|299.7
|299.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|137
|66.44%
|40.87%
|Putts Per Round
|34
|28.29
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|84
|26.39%
|18.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|109
|15.28%
|17.06%
Horschel's best finishes
- Horschel has taken part in nine tournaments this season, collecting one top-10 finish.
- In those nine events, he made the cut five times (55.6%).
- Currently, Horschel sits 55th in the FedExCup standings with 232 points.
Horschel's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he ranked 31st in the field with a mark of 0.854.
- Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 5.160 mark ranked third in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Horschel's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.924 (he finished 25th in that tournament).
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, Horschel recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.107), which ranked eighth in the field.
- Horschel delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.985) at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, a performance that ranked him ninth in the field.
Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|150
|-0.290
|-1.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|77
|0.168
|-0.307
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|98
|-0.021
|-0.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|107
|-0.057
|-0.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|118
|-0.200
|-1.921
Horschel's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|12
|69-72-71-67
|-5
|58
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|71-68-67-64
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|1
|67-69-66-63
|-23
|300
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|76-72-72-72
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|8
|69-69-69-64
|-13
|191
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|69-71-67-72
|-1
|32
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|15
|69-74-76-71
|+2
|115
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|73-67-74-74
|+8
|17
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|72-67-70-67
|-4
|9
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|2
|72-68-69-68
|-7
|375
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|62-68-71-67
|-12
|80
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|10
|68-65-70-67
|-10
|290
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|22
|71-74-68-71
|-4
|156
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|23
|73-69-71-66
|-5
|0
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|51
|72-69-69-72
|-10
|13
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|21
|66-68-67-72
|-15
|37
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|9
|72-65-70-66
|-15
|152
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|25
|66-70-67-70
|-11
|31
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-74
|+9
|--
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|42
|67-71-77-73
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.