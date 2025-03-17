PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Billy Horschel betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Billy Horschel betting profile: Valspar Championship

    Billy Horschel finished 12th in the Valspar Championship in 2024, shooting a 5-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher March 20-23 in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) .

    Latest odds for Horschel at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Horschel's average finish has been 12th, and his average score 5-under, over his last three appearances at the Valspar Championship.
    • In 2024, Horschel finished 12th (with a score of 5-under) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship.
    • Peter Malnati finished with 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Malnati averaged 291.6 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 65.28% (fifth), and attempted 26.5 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.

    Horschel's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/21/20241269-72-71-67-5

    Horschel's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Horschel has an average finish of 34th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
    • Horschel has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -6 those two times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Billy Horschel has averaged 299.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Horschel is averaging -0.296 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Horschel is averaging -1.921 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Horschel .

    Horschel's advanced stats and rankings

    • Horschel has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.290, which ranks 150th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.7 yards) ranks 116th, and his 56.5% driving accuracy average ranks 124th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Horschel has a 0.168 mark (77th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Horschel's -0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 107th this season, while he averages 28.29 putts per round (34th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance116299.7299.9
    Greens in Regulation %13766.44%40.87%
    Putts Per Round3428.2928.6
    Par Breakers8426.39%18.65%
    Bogey Avoidance10915.28%17.06%

    Horschel's best finishes

    • Horschel has taken part in nine tournaments this season, collecting one top-10 finish.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut five times (55.6%).
    • Currently, Horschel sits 55th in the FedExCup standings with 232 points.

    Horschel's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he ranked 31st in the field with a mark of 0.854.
    • Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 5.160 mark ranked third in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Horschel's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.924 (he finished 25th in that tournament).
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, Horschel recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.107), which ranked eighth in the field.
    • Horschel delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.985) at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, a performance that ranked him ninth in the field.

    Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150-0.290-1.118
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green770.168-0.307
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green98-0.021-0.200
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting107-0.057-0.296
    Average Strokes Gained: Total118-0.200-1.921

    Horschel's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1269-72-71-67-558
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open771-68-67-64-1083
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-73+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship167-69-66-63-23300
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-4--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5276-72-72-72+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship869-69-69-64-13191
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2469-71-67-72-132
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1569-74-76-71+2115
    June 13-16U.S. Open4173-67-74-74+817
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5572-67-70-67-49
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-71E--
    July 18-20The Open Championship272-68-69-68-7375
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship762-68-71-67-1280
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1068-65-70-67-10290
    August 22-25BMW Championship2271-74-68-71-4156
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2373-69-71-66-50
    January 2-5The Sentry5172-69-69-72-1013
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-67-2--
    January 16-19The American Express2166-68-67-72-1537
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am972-65-70-66-15152
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC71-72+1--
    February 13-16The Genesis InvitationalMC75-74+5--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2566-70-67-70-1131
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-74+9--
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS Championship4267-71-77-73E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    THE PLAYERS Championship

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    2

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    T3

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    D. Walker
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T6

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    +2

    9

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    D. Thompson
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T14

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T14

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW