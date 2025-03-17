Billy Horschel betting profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he ranked 31st in the field with a mark of 0.854.

Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 5.160 mark ranked third in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Horschel's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.924 (he finished 25th in that tournament).

At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, Horschel recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.107), which ranked eighth in the field.