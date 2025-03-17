Ben Silverman betting profile: Valspar Championship
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 15: Ben Silverman of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2024 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Ben Silverman starts play this weekend looking for a stronger showing in the 2025 Valspar Championship after failing to make the cut in the competition in 2024 at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course).
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Over Silverman's last three trips to the the Valspar Championship, he has missed the cut each time.
- Silverman last participated in the Valspar Championship in 2024, missing the cut with a score of 1-over.
- With numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third), Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024.
- Malnati averaged 291.6 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 65.28% (fifth), and attempted 26.5 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.
Silverman's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/21/2024
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|3/21/2019
|MC
|71-73
|+2
Silverman's recent performances
- Silverman has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Silverman has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He finished 11-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- Off the tee, Ben Silverman has averaged 303.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Silverman has an average of -0.594 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Silverman is averaging 0.554 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Silverman's advanced stats and rankings
- Silverman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.190, which ranks 66th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.6 yards) ranks 70th, and his 57.6% driving accuracy average ranks 109th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Silverman ranks 168th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.709. Additionally, he ranks 151st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.36%.
- On the greens, Silverman's 0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 85th on TOUR this season, and his 28.82 putts-per-round average ranks 83rd. He has broken par 21.90% of the time (157th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|70
|304.6
|303.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|151
|65.36%
|55.09%
|Putts Per Round
|83
|28.82
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|157
|21.90%
|18.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|131
|16.01%
|16.20%
Silverman's best finishes
- Silverman, who has taken part in seven tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those seven events, he made the cut two times.
- Currently, Silverman has 52 points, placing him 139th in the FedExCup standings.
Silverman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Silverman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 1.422 (he finished 69th in that event).
- Silverman put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 22nd in the field at 2.895. In that tournament, he finished 16th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Silverman's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.710 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Silverman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.462, which ranked 24th in the field). In that event, he finished 69th.
- Silverman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.654) in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open, which ranked 16th in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.
Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|66
|0.190
|0.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|168
|-0.709
|-0.412
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|23
|0.435
|1.455
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|85
|0.094
|-0.594
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|99
|0.010
|0.554
Silverman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|70-68-69-70
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|81
|71-72-79-73
|+7
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-74
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|16
|66-71-65-70
|-12
|29
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|69-73-67-71
|E
|22
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|68-71-70-68
|-3
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|67-70-67-72
|-12
|49
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|18
|66-68-67-65
|-18
|48
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|31
|67-68-67-72
|-14
|14
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|53
|68-68-71-73
|-4
|6
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|4
|68-71-65-71
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|59
|64-71-75-71
|-3
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|46
|69-68-68-71
|-4
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|69
|69-68-71-69
|-3
|3
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|72-72-74
|+2
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|16
|73-66-65-69
|-11
|49
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|78-74
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.