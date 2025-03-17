Ben Silverman betting profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Silverman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 1.422 (he finished 69th in that event).

Silverman put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 22nd in the field at 2.895. In that tournament, he finished 16th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Silverman's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.710 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Silverman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.462, which ranked 24th in the field). In that event, he finished 69th.