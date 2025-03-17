PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Ben Silverman betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 15: Ben Silverman of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2024 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 15: Ben Silverman of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2024 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Ben Silverman starts play this weekend looking for a stronger showing in the 2025 Valspar Championship after failing to make the cut in the competition in 2024 at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course).

    Latest odds for Silverman at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Over Silverman's last three trips to the the Valspar Championship, he has missed the cut each time.
    • Silverman last participated in the Valspar Championship in 2024, missing the cut with a score of 1-over.
    • With numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third), Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024.
    • Malnati averaged 291.6 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 65.28% (fifth), and attempted 26.5 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.

    Silverman's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/21/2024MC70-73+1
    3/21/2019MC71-73+2

    Silverman's recent performances

    • Silverman has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Silverman has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He finished 11-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Ben Silverman has averaged 303.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Silverman has an average of -0.594 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Silverman is averaging 0.554 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Silverman .

    Silverman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Silverman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.190, which ranks 66th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.6 yards) ranks 70th, and his 57.6% driving accuracy average ranks 109th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Silverman ranks 168th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.709. Additionally, he ranks 151st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.36%.
    • On the greens, Silverman's 0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 85th on TOUR this season, and his 28.82 putts-per-round average ranks 83rd. He has broken par 21.90% of the time (157th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance70304.6303.1
    Greens in Regulation %15165.36%55.09%
    Putts Per Round8328.8229.1
    Par Breakers15721.90%18.06%
    Bogey Avoidance13116.01%16.20%

    Silverman's best finishes

    • Silverman, who has taken part in seven tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut two times.
    • Currently, Silverman has 52 points, placing him 139th in the FedExCup standings.

    Silverman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Silverman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 1.422 (he finished 69th in that event).
    • Silverman put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 22nd in the field at 2.895. In that tournament, he finished 16th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Silverman's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.710 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Silverman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.462, which ranked 24th in the field). In that event, he finished 69th.
    • Silverman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.654) in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open, which ranked 16th in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.

    Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee660.1900.105
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green168-0.709-0.412
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green230.4351.455
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting850.094-0.594
    Average Strokes Gained: Total990.0100.554

    Silverman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-73+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3670-68-69-70-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open8171-72-79-73+72
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-74-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1666-71-65-70-1229
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3269-73-67-71E22
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3568-71-70-68-318
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1767-70-67-72-1249
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1866-68-67-65-1848
    July 11-14ISCO Championship3167-68-67-72-1414
    July 25-283M Open5368-68-71-73-46
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-69-3--
    September 12-15Procore Championship468-71-65-71-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open5964-71-75-71-3--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4669-68-68-71-4--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii6969-68-71-69-33
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC72-72-74+2--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-73+2--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open1673-66-65-69-1149
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC68-72-2--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-69-1--
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC78-74+8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    THE PLAYERS Championship

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    2

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    T3

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    D. Walker
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T6

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    +2

    9

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    D. Thompson
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T14

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T14

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW