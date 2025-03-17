Ben Martin betting profile: Valspar Championship
Ben Martin shot 4-over and took 67th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) March 20-23 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Valspar Championship.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Martin's average finish has been 53rd, and his average score 2-over, over his last four appearances at the Valspar Championship.
- Martin last played at the Valspar Championship in 2024, finishing 67th with a score of 4-over.
- When Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third).
- In addition, Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 26.5 putts per round (11th).
Martin's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/21/2024
|67
|68-71-76-73
|+4
|3/16/2023
|45
|69-71-73-73
|+2
Martin's recent performances
- In his last five events, Martin has an average finish of 43rd.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Martin has an average finishing position of 43rd in his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Ben Martin has averaged 295.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Martin is averaging -0.838 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Martin is averaging -0.967 Strokes Gained: Total.
Martin's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|294.5
|295.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|66.93%
|53.33%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.88
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.28%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|14.02%
|11.11%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Martin's best finishes
- Martin took part in 15 tournaments last season, earning one top-10 finishes.
- In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
- Last season Martin's best performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he shot 8-under and finished seventh.
- Martin earned 183 points last season, which placed him 151st in the FedExCup standings.
Martin's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Martin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 2.351.
- Martin's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 4.653 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 67th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Martin's best performance last season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 1.179 mark ranked 32nd in the field.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Martin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 4.080, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 31st in that event.
- Martin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.154) at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
Martin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.585
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.397
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.838
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.967
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Martin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|68-71-76-73
|+4
|3
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|7
|71-71-70-68
|-8
|85
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|55
|67-70-71-75
|-5
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-64
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|48
|67-69-71-65
|-12
|9
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|69-70-69-73
|+1
|16
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|59
|67-67-69-72
|-5
|5
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|66-75-69
|-6
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|45
|68-70-68-70
|-8
|10
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Martin as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.