Ben Martin betting profile: Valspar Championship

Last season Martin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 2.351.

Martin's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 4.653 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 67th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Martin's best performance last season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 1.179 mark ranked 32nd in the field.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Martin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 4.080, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 31st in that event.