Antoine Rozner betting profile: Valspar Championship
Antoine Rozner hits the links March 20-23 in the 2025 Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) after a 59th-place finish in the Puerto Rico Open, which was his last competition.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- In the past five years, this is Rozner's first time competing at the Valspar Championship.
- When Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third).
- Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 26.5 putts per round (11th) en route to his win last year.
Rozner's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Rozner has an average finish of 56th.
- Rozner has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five appearances.
- Antoine Rozner has averaged 312.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Rozner is averaging -1.113 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Rozner is averaging -3.352 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rozner's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|315.1
|312.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|73.61%
|69.88%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.75
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.61%
|21.35%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|9.72%
|14.62%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Rozner's best finishes
- Rozner, who participated in one tournament last season, did not finish in the top 10.
- Last season Rozner had his best performance at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished 26th with a score of 10-under (eight shots back of the winner).
Rozner's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Rozner's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he produced a -1.927 mark, which ranked him 66th in the field. He finished 26th in that tournament.
- Rozner's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he posted a 4.969 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 26th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rozner's best mark last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he delivered a 1.840 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 26th in that tournament.
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Rozner recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (-0.054, which ranked 51st in the field). In that tournament, he finished 26th.
- Rozner posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (4.828) in July 2024 at the Genesis Scottish Open, which ranked 26th in the field. He finished 26th in that event.
Rozner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.226
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.779
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-2.792
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.113
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.352
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Rozner's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|26
|65-64-68-73
|-10
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|67-79-70
|E
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|48
|67-76-74-75
|+4
|9
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|55
|69-70-71-68
|-6
|6
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|62
|68-67-71-75
|-3
|5
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|59
|68-70-69-72
|-9
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Rozner as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
