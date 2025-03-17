PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Andrew Putnam betting profile: Valspar Championship

PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 22: Andrew Putnam of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025 at Vidanta Vallarta on February 22, 2025 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

    In his most recent competition, Andrew Putnam missed the cut at THE PLAYERS Championship. He'll be after better results March 20-23 in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, at the 2025 Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for Putnam at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Over Putnam's last four visits to the the Valspar Championship, he has missed the cut each time.
    • In Putnam's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2024, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Peter Malnati finished with 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Malnati averaged 291.6 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 65.28% (fifth), and attempted 26.5 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.

    Putnam's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/21/2024MC72-71+1
    3/17/2022MC74-75+7
    4/29/2021MC71-73+2

    Putnam's recent performances

    • Putnam has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Putnam has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Andrew Putnam has averaged 284.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Putnam has an average of 2.435 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Putnam is averaging 3.109 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Putnam's advanced stats and rankings

    • Putnam has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.641, which ranks 172nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (286.2 yards) ranks 184th, and his 66.7% driving accuracy average ranks 15th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Putnam ranks 16th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.620. Additionally, he ranks fourth with a Greens in Regulation mark of 74.64%.
    • On the greens, Putnam's 0.532 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 24th this season, while he averages 29.26 putts per round (135th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance184286.2284.4
    Greens in Regulation %474.64%63.89%
    Putts Per Round13529.2628.9
    Par Breakers13423.19%21.60%
    Bogey Avoidance1011.35%12.04%

    Putnam's best finishes

    • Putnam has played seven tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 71.4%.
    • Currently, Putnam has 142 points, placing him 80th in the FedExCup standings.

    Putnam's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Putnam posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), ranking 34th in the field at 0.597.
    • Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 5.380 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Putnam's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where his 3.117 mark ranked 12th in the field.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Putnam recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.409, which was his best so far this season. That ranked ninth in the field.
    • Putnam posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.516) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 11th in that event.

    Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee172-0.641-2.993
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160.6202.408
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green450.2571.261
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting240.5322.435
    Average Strokes Gained: Total320.7683.109

    Putnam's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1472-70-71-70-547
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1870-69-69-67-988
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-75-4--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2970-71-72-73+245
    May 16-19PGA Championship5368-72-72-67-510
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-71+6--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4577-71-72-78+1015
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4471-71-66-66-616
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC66-73-3--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-71E--
    July 25-283M Open1967-66-75-66-1043
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-69-3--
    September 12-15Procore Championship4468-72-71-72-5--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open1669-70-67-64-14--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2767-68-69-68-8--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-68-1--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC71-71E--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii3066-69-68-68-924
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC73-68-68-7--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open3267-76-72-74+121
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open2566-72-68-69-931
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld4968-69-69-71-78
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1170-67-66-68-1359
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-73+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

