Andrew Putnam betting profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 22: Andrew Putnam of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025 at Vidanta Vallarta on February 22, 2025 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
In his most recent competition, Andrew Putnam missed the cut at THE PLAYERS Championship. He'll be after better results March 20-23 in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, at the 2025 Valspar Championship.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Over Putnam's last four visits to the the Valspar Championship, he has missed the cut each time.
- In Putnam's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2024, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Peter Malnati finished with 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Malnati averaged 291.6 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 65.28% (fifth), and attempted 26.5 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.
Putnam's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/21/2024
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|3/17/2022
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|4/29/2021
|MC
|71-73
|+2
Putnam's recent performances
- Putnam has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five appearances, Putnam has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Andrew Putnam has averaged 284.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Putnam has an average of 2.435 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Putnam is averaging 3.109 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Putnam's advanced stats and rankings
- Putnam has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.641, which ranks 172nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (286.2 yards) ranks 184th, and his 66.7% driving accuracy average ranks 15th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Putnam ranks 16th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.620. Additionally, he ranks fourth with a Greens in Regulation mark of 74.64%.
- On the greens, Putnam's 0.532 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 24th this season, while he averages 29.26 putts per round (135th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|184
|286.2
|284.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|4
|74.64%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|135
|29.26
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|134
|23.19%
|21.60%
|Bogey Avoidance
|10
|11.35%
|12.04%
Putnam's best finishes
- Putnam has played seven tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those seven events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 71.4%.
- Currently, Putnam has 142 points, placing him 80th in the FedExCup standings.
Putnam's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Putnam posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), ranking 34th in the field at 0.597.
- Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 5.380 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Putnam's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where his 3.117 mark ranked 12th in the field.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Putnam recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.409, which was his best so far this season. That ranked ninth in the field.
- Putnam posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.516) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 11th in that event.
Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|172
|-0.641
|-2.993
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|16
|0.620
|2.408
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|45
|0.257
|1.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|24
|0.532
|2.435
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|32
|0.768
|3.109
Putnam's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|72-70-71-70
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|70-69-69-67
|-9
|88
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-75
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|70-71-72-73
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|53
|68-72-72-67
|-5
|10
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|45
|77-71-72-78
|+10
|15
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|44
|71-71-66-66
|-6
|16
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|19
|67-66-75-66
|-10
|43
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|44
|68-72-71-72
|-5
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|16
|69-70-67-64
|-14
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|27
|67-68-69-68
|-8
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|66-69-68-68
|-9
|24
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|73-68-68
|-7
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|32
|67-76-72-74
|+1
|21
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|25
|66-72-68-69
|-9
|31
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|49
|68-69-69-71
|-7
|8
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|11
|70-67-66-68
|-13
|59
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.