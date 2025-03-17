Andrew Putnam betting profile: Valspar Championship

Putnam has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Over his last five appearances, Putnam has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.

He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Andrew Putnam has averaged 284.4 yards in his past five starts.

Putnam has an average of 2.435 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.