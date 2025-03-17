PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
41M AGO

Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 07: Alejandro Tosti of Argentina reacts to his shot from the third tee during the second round of the Puerto Rico Open 2025 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 07, 2025 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 07: Alejandro Tosti of Argentina reacts to his shot from the third tee during the second round of the Puerto Rico Open 2025 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 07, 2025 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Alejandro Tosti finished 75th in the Valspar Championship in 2024, shooting a 10-over on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher March 20-23 in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) .

    Latest odds for Tosti at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Tosti has played the Valspar Championship once of late, in 2024. He finished 75th, posting a score of 10-over.
    • With numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third), Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024.
    • En route to his victory last year, Malnati posted an average driving distance of 291.6 (59th in field), hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 26.50 putts per round (11th).

    Tosti's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/21/20247568-73-76-77+10

    Tosti's recent performances

    • Tosti has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Tosti has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 6-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Alejandro Tosti has averaged 319.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Tosti has an average of -2.508 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Tosti is averaging -0.948 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Tosti .

    Tosti's advanced stats and rankings

    • Tosti has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.506, which ranks 20th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (319.8 yards) ranks seventh, and his 57.7% driving accuracy average ranks 107th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tosti ranks 169th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.750, while he ranks 96th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.52%.
    • On the greens, Tosti's -0.485 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 154th this season, and his 29.00 putts-per-round average ranks 105th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance7319.8319.7
    Greens in Regulation %9668.52%58.73%
    Putts Per Round10529.0029.6
    Par Breakers9725.31%23.02%
    Bogey Avoidance11315.43%15.08%

    Tosti's best finishes

    • While Tosti has not won any of the seven tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has collected one top-10 finish.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 42.9%.
    • As of now, Tosti has accumulated 78 points, which ranks him 121st in the FedExCup standings.

    Tosti's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Tosti put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, ranking seventh in the field at 4.079. In that event, he finished 10th.
    • Tosti posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, ranking 18th in the field at 3.664. In that event, he finished 10th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tosti's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.074 (he finished 10th in that tournament).
    • At The American Express in January 2025, Tosti delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.974, which ranked 20th in the field). In that event, he finished 58th.
    • Tosti delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.073) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, which was held in February 2025. That performance ranked 10th in the field (he finished 10th in that tournament).

    Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee200.5061.018
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green169-0.750-1.391
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green380.2831.932
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting154-0.485-2.508
    Average Strokes Gained: Total134-0.445-0.948

    Tosti's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar Championship7568-73-76-77+102
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open266-67-68-68-11167
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-79+10--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3369-70-65-73-727
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-70-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6365-73-71-74-13
    May 16-19PGA Championship7368-69-79-68E5
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1769-69-67-73-245
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicW/D74+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-73+1--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-67-4--
    July 25-283M OpenMC78-77+13--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition1868-69-69-70-8--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-73+3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC75-78+9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-71-5--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4369-66-68-71-10--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open966-66-67-69-16--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC82-69+7--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-72E--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC69-74+1--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-66-1--
    January 16-19The American Express5865-73-69-71-105
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-78+3--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld1065-69-66-70-1470
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6869-67-75-75+23
    March 6-9Puerto Rico OpenMC71-73E--
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-75+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

