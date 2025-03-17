Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 07: Alejandro Tosti of Argentina reacts to his shot from the third tee during the second round of the Puerto Rico Open 2025 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 07, 2025 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Alejandro Tosti finished 75th in the Valspar Championship in 2024, shooting a 10-over on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher March 20-23 in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) .
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Tosti has played the Valspar Championship once of late, in 2024. He finished 75th, posting a score of 10-over.
- With numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third), Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Malnati posted an average driving distance of 291.6 (59th in field), hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 26.50 putts per round (11th).
Tosti's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/21/2024
|75
|68-73-76-77
|+10
Tosti's recent performances
- Tosti has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Over his last five tournaments, Tosti has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 6-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Alejandro Tosti has averaged 319.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Tosti has an average of -2.508 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Tosti is averaging -0.948 Strokes Gained: Total.
Tosti's advanced stats and rankings
- Tosti has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.506, which ranks 20th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (319.8 yards) ranks seventh, and his 57.7% driving accuracy average ranks 107th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tosti ranks 169th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.750, while he ranks 96th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.52%.
- On the greens, Tosti's -0.485 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 154th this season, and his 29.00 putts-per-round average ranks 105th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|7
|319.8
|319.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|96
|68.52%
|58.73%
|Putts Per Round
|105
|29.00
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|97
|25.31%
|23.02%
|Bogey Avoidance
|113
|15.43%
|15.08%
Tosti's best finishes
- While Tosti has not won any of the seven tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has collected one top-10 finish.
- In those seven events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 42.9%.
- As of now, Tosti has accumulated 78 points, which ranks him 121st in the FedExCup standings.
Tosti's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Tosti put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, ranking seventh in the field at 4.079. In that event, he finished 10th.
- Tosti posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, ranking 18th in the field at 3.664. In that event, he finished 10th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tosti's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.074 (he finished 10th in that tournament).
- At The American Express in January 2025, Tosti delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.974, which ranked 20th in the field). In that event, he finished 58th.
- Tosti delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.073) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, which was held in February 2025. That performance ranked 10th in the field (he finished 10th in that tournament).
Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|20
|0.506
|1.018
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|169
|-0.750
|-1.391
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|38
|0.283
|1.932
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|154
|-0.485
|-2.508
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|134
|-0.445
|-0.948
Tosti's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|75
|68-73-76-77
|+10
|2
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|66-67-68-68
|-11
|167
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-79
|+10
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|69-70-65-73
|-7
|27
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-70
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|63
|65-73-71-74
|-1
|3
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|73
|68-69-79-68
|E
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|69-69-67-73
|-2
|45
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|W/D
|74
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-67
|-4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|78-77
|+13
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|18
|68-69-69-70
|-8
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-78
|+9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|43
|69-66-68-71
|-10
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|9
|66-66-67-69
|-16
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|82-69
|+7
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-66
|-1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|58
|65-73-69-71
|-10
|5
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-78
|+3
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|10
|65-69-66-70
|-14
|70
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|68
|69-67-75-75
|+2
|3
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.