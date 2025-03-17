Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Tosti put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, ranking seventh in the field at 4.079. In that event, he finished 10th.

Tosti posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, ranking 18th in the field at 3.664. In that event, he finished 10th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tosti's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.074 (he finished 10th in that tournament).

At The American Express in January 2025, Tosti delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.974, which ranked 20th in the field). In that event, he finished 58th.