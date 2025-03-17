Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: Valspar Championship
PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 23: Aldrich Potgieter of South Africa putts on the 18th green during the first playoff hole during the final round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025 at Vidanta Vallarta on February 23, 2025 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
At THE PLAYERS Championship, Aldrich Potgieter struggled, missing the cut at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course). He is aiming for a bounce-back performance in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, at the 2025 Valspar Championship from March 20-23.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Potgieter is competing at the Valspar Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
- Malnati also posted numbers of 291.6 in average driving distance (59th in field), 65.28% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 26.5 putts per round (11th).
Potgieter's recent performances
- Potgieter has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Potgieter has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of 32-under in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Aldrich Potgieter has averaged 320.4 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Potgieter is averaging 2.971 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Potgieter has an average of 2.982 in his past five tournaments.
Potgieter's advanced stats and rankings
- Potgieter owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.495 (22nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 322.9 yards ranks third on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Potgieter sports a -0.430 mark (148th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Potgieter's 0.936 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks second this season, and his 28.27 putts-per-round average ranks 32nd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|3
|322.9
|320.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|144
|65.93%
|57.04%
|Putts Per Round
|32
|28.27
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|79
|26.67%
|24.81%
|Bogey Avoidance
|153
|17.04%
|14.81%
Potgieter's best finishes
- Potgieter hasn't won any of the six tournaments he has played this season, though he has earned one top-five finish.
- In those six tournaments, he made the cut on two occasions.
- Currently, Potgieter has 346 points, placing him 38th in the FedExCup standings.
Potgieter's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Potgieter's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 5.408 mark ranked best in the field.
- Potgieter produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2025), ranking in the field with a mark of 3.322.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Potgieter's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he put up a 0.629 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Potgieter delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (9.175), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Potgieter recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.073) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished second.
Potgieter's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|22
|0.495
|1.751
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|148
|-0.430
|-0.234
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|169
|-0.450
|-1.506
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|2
|0.936
|2.971
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|52
|0.551
|2.982
Potgieter's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-6
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|71-72-69
|-4
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|15
|66-76-67-78
|-1
|46
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|2
|65-61-67-71
|-62
|300
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-73
|+8
|--
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Potgieter as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
