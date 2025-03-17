Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: Valspar Championship

Potgieter has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five tournaments, Potgieter has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has an average score relative to par of 32-under in his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Aldrich Potgieter has averaged 320.4 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Potgieter is averaging 2.971 Strokes Gained: Putting.