Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: Valspar Championship

Betting Profile

    In his last competition at the Puerto Rico Open, Adrien Dumont de Chassart posted a 26th-place finish, and he heads into the 2025 Valspar Championship trying to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for Dumont de Chassart at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Dumont de Chassart missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the Valspar Championship in 2024.
    • Peter Malnati finished with 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 26.5 putts per round (11th) en route to his win last year.

    Dumont de Chassart's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/21/2024MC74-76+8

    Dumont de Chassart's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Dumont de Chassart has finished in the top five once.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Dumont de Chassart has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has carded an average score of 13-under over his last five appearances.
    • Adrien Dumont de Chassart has averaged 293.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Dumont de Chassart is averaging -1.981 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Dumont de Chassart is averaging 3.548 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Dumont de Chassart's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance75302.6293.5
    Greens in Regulation %11466.22%52.47%
    Putts Per Round14029.3428.4
    Par Breakers8024.70%25.62%
    Bogey Avoidance16717.19%9.57%

    Dumont de Chassart's best finishes

    • Dumont de Chassart teed off in 29 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 29 tournaments, he had a 48.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
    • Last season Dumont de Chassart had his best performance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished third with a score of 15-under (four shots back of the winner).
    • Dumont de Chassart placed 166th in the FedExCup standings with 130 points last season.

    Dumont de Chassart's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee157-0.3361.482
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160-0.3791.134
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green152-0.2272.914
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting149-0.266-1.981
    Average Strokes Gained: Total173-1.2073.548

    Dumont de Chassart's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC74-76+8--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open8169-72-73-72+62
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-77+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2369-70-70-68-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-70-70--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3067-67-69-67-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4067-70-71-69-78
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5167-72-70-70-17
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-74+2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4666-68-72-68-109
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-71+2--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition4070-70-70-73-1--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-69-1--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship5570-66-72-70-10--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC72-69-1--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC74-73+5--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship369-66-68-66-15--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic2564-70-71-68-9--
    March 6-9Puerto Rico Open2667-68-72-67-1418

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dumont de Chassart as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

