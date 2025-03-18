Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: Valspar Championship

Over his last five appearances, Dumont de Chassart has finished in the top five once.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Over his last five appearances, Dumont de Chassart has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.

He has carded an average score of 13-under over his last five appearances.

Adrien Dumont de Chassart has averaged 293.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Dumont de Chassart is averaging -1.981 Strokes Gained: Putting.