Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
In his last competition at the Puerto Rico Open, Adrien Dumont de Chassart posted a 26th-place finish, and he heads into the 2025 Valspar Championship trying to improve on that finish.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Dumont de Chassart missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the Valspar Championship in 2024.
- Peter Malnati finished with 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 26.5 putts per round (11th) en route to his win last year.
Dumont de Chassart's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/21/2024
|MC
|74-76
|+8
Dumont de Chassart's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Dumont de Chassart has finished in the top five once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five appearances, Dumont de Chassart has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has carded an average score of 13-under over his last five appearances.
- Adrien Dumont de Chassart has averaged 293.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Dumont de Chassart is averaging -1.981 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Dumont de Chassart is averaging 3.548 Strokes Gained: Total.
Dumont de Chassart's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|75
|302.6
|293.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|114
|66.22%
|52.47%
|Putts Per Round
|140
|29.34
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|80
|24.70%
|25.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|167
|17.19%
|9.57%
Dumont de Chassart's best finishes
- Dumont de Chassart teed off in 29 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting three top-10 finishes.
- In those 29 tournaments, he had a 48.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
- Last season Dumont de Chassart had his best performance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished third with a score of 15-under (four shots back of the winner).
- Dumont de Chassart placed 166th in the FedExCup standings with 130 points last season.
Dumont de Chassart's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|157
|-0.336
|1.482
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|160
|-0.379
|1.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|152
|-0.227
|2.914
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|149
|-0.266
|-1.981
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|173
|-1.207
|3.548
Dumont de Chassart's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|81
|69-72-73-72
|+6
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|69-70-70-68
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-70
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-67-69-67
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|67-70-71-69
|-7
|8
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|67-72-70-70
|-1
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|46
|66-68-72-68
|-10
|9
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|40
|70-70-70-73
|-1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|55
|70-66-72-70
|-10
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|3
|69-66-68-66
|-15
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|25
|64-70-71-68
|-9
|--
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|26
|67-68-72-67
|-14
|18
All stats in this article are accurate for Dumont de Chassart as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.