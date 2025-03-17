Adam Svensson betting profile: Valspar Championship

This season Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where his 0.992 mark ranked 30th in the field.

Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.880.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he delivered a 2.541 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Svensson recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.821, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 39th in the field.