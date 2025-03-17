PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Adam Svensson betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Svensson betting profile: Valspar Championship

    Adam Svensson placed 49th in the Valspar Championship in 2024, shooting a even-par on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher March 20-23 in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) .

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In his last three appearances at the Valspar Championship, Svensson has an average finish of 44th, and an average score of 3-under.
    • Svensson last participated in the Valspar Championship in 2024, finishing 49th with a score of even-par.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Peter Malnati posted numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
    • In addition, Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 26.5 putts per round (11th).

    Svensson's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/21/20244966-72-69-77E
    3/17/20223971-68-67-73-5
    3/21/2019MC76-73+7

    Svensson's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Svensson has an average finish of 48th.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Svensson has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 6-under.
    • Adam Svensson has averaged 293.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Svensson is averaging -2.352 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Svensson is averaging 0.277 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Svensson's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.023 ranks 98th on TOUR this season, and his 63.1% driving accuracy average ranks 47th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Svensson has a 0.452 mark (32nd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Svensson's -0.574 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 161st this season, and his 29.86 putts-per-round average ranks 173rd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance142296.9293.0
    Greens in Regulation %3171.69%60.71%
    Putts Per Round17329.8629.6
    Par Breakers14322.75%21.03%
    Bogey Avoidance9714.81%14.68%

    Svensson's best finishes

    • Svensson, who has participated in eight tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut three times (37.5%).
    • As of now, Svensson has accumulated 45 points, which ranks him 149th in the FedExCup standings.

    Svensson's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where his 0.992 mark ranked 30th in the field.
    • Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.880.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he delivered a 2.541 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Svensson recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.821, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 39th in the field.
    • Svensson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.701) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, a performance that ranked him 30th in the field.

    Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee980.0230.875
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green320.4520.790
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green300.3380.965
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting161-0.574-2.352
    Average Strokes Gained: Total850.2390.277

    Svensson's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4966-72-69-77E8
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5766-73-68-73E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5169-75-77-67E7
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4472-66-70-72-416
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4772-70-73-76+714
    May 16-19PGA Championship4370-69-70-69-615
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2470-71-68-70-132
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5172-68-69-70-17
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2772-73-76-72+553
    June 13-16U.S. Open5673-70-74-75+129
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1671-64-63-68-14113
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-72E--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3464-67-72-69-1218
    July 25-283M Open3767-69-66-75-716
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship768-65-66-69-1280
    September 12-15Procore Championship1371-69-71-68-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2560-69-71-71-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC67-73-2--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4672-72-67-65-4--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3970-68-71-68-11--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic5370-71-70-68-3--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii3070-65-69-67-924
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC71-71-70-4--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-72+2--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open3669-66-71-71-717
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld5971-66-71-71-55
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC67-72-3--
    March 6-9Puerto Rico OpenMC69-71-4--
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-76+7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

