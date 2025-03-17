Adam Svensson betting profile: Valspar Championship
Adam Svensson placed 49th in the Valspar Championship in 2024, shooting a even-par on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher March 20-23 in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) .
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- In his last three appearances at the Valspar Championship, Svensson has an average finish of 44th, and an average score of 3-under.
- Svensson last participated in the Valspar Championship in 2024, finishing 49th with a score of even-par.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Peter Malnati posted numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
- In addition, Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 26.5 putts per round (11th).
Svensson's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/21/2024
|49
|66-72-69-77
|E
|3/17/2022
|39
|71-68-67-73
|-5
|3/21/2019
|MC
|76-73
|+7
Svensson's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Svensson has an average finish of 48th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Svensson has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 6-under.
- Adam Svensson has averaged 293.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Svensson is averaging -2.352 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Svensson is averaging 0.277 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.023 ranks 98th on TOUR this season, and his 63.1% driving accuracy average ranks 47th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Svensson has a 0.452 mark (32nd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Svensson's -0.574 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 161st this season, and his 29.86 putts-per-round average ranks 173rd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|142
|296.9
|293.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|31
|71.69%
|60.71%
|Putts Per Round
|173
|29.86
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|143
|22.75%
|21.03%
|Bogey Avoidance
|97
|14.81%
|14.68%
Svensson's best finishes
- Svensson, who has participated in eight tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those eight events, he made the cut three times (37.5%).
- As of now, Svensson has accumulated 45 points, which ranks him 149th in the FedExCup standings.
Svensson's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where his 0.992 mark ranked 30th in the field.
- Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.880.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he delivered a 2.541 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Svensson recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.821, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 39th in the field.
- Svensson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.701) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, a performance that ranked him 30th in the field.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|98
|0.023
|0.875
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|32
|0.452
|0.790
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|30
|0.338
|0.965
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|161
|-0.574
|-2.352
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|85
|0.239
|0.277
Svensson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|66-72-69-77
|E
|8
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|66-73-68-73
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|69-75-77-67
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|72-66-70-72
|-4
|16
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|72-70-73-76
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|70-69-70-69
|-6
|15
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|70-71-68-70
|-1
|32
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|72-68-69-70
|-1
|7
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|72-73-76-72
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|73-70-74-75
|+12
|9
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|16
|71-64-63-68
|-14
|113
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|64-67-72-69
|-12
|18
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|67-69-66-75
|-7
|16
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|68-65-66-69
|-12
|80
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|71-69-71-68
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|60-69-71-71
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|46
|72-72-67-65
|-4
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|39
|70-68-71-68
|-11
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|53
|70-71-70-68
|-3
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-65-69-67
|-9
|24
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|71-71-70
|-4
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|36
|69-66-71-71
|-7
|17
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|59
|71-66-71-71
|-5
|5
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
