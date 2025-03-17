Adam Schenk betting profile: Valspar Championship
RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 06: Adam Schenk of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2025 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 06, 2025 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Adam Schenk finished 33rd in the Valspar Championship in 2024, shooting a 2-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher March 20-23 in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) .
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- In his last six appearances at the Valspar Championship, Schenk has an average finish of 28th, and an average score of 4-under.
- Schenk finished 33rd (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent go-round at the Valspar Championship (in 2024).
- When Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third).
- Malnati also posted numbers of 291.6 in average driving distance (59th in field), 65.28% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 26.5 putts per round (11th).
Schenk's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/21/2024
|33
|70-71-70-71
|-2
|3/16/2023
|2
|66-69-70-70
|-9
|3/17/2022
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|4/29/2021
|18
|71-69-71-67
|-6
|3/21/2019
|MC
|75-69
|+2
Schenk's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Schenk has an average finish of 32nd.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Schenk has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Adam Schenk has averaged 312.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Schenk has an average of 1.309 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Schenk has an average of 1.984 in his past five tournaments.
Schenk's advanced stats and rankings
- Schenk has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.386, which ranks 34th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (316.6 yards) ranks 14th, and his 51.5% driving accuracy average ranks 171st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schenk owns a 0.061 average that ranks 95th on TOUR. He ranks 145th with a 65.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schenk's 0.518 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 26th this season, and his 28.26 putts-per-round average ranks 31st.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|14
|316.6
|312.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|145
|65.79%
|56.60%
|Putts Per Round
|31
|28.26
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|85
|26.32%
|24.31%
|Bogey Avoidance
|117
|15.50%
|15.28%
Schenk's best finishes
- Schenk has not won any of the seven tournaments he has played this season, though he has collected one top-10 finish.
- In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
- With 156 points, Schenk currently sits 73rd in the FedExCup standings.
Schenk's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.511. He finished 25th in that event.
- Schenk put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.535.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 3.151 mark ranked 12th in the field.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Schenk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.520, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
- Schenk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.701) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2025), which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|34
|0.386
|1.290
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|95
|0.061
|0.507
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|126
|-0.116
|-1.122
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|26
|0.518
|1.309
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|27
|0.849
|1.984
Schenk's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-71-70-71
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|5
|71-69-72-67
|-9
|105
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|12
|73-71-72-73
|+1
|140
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|73-69-65-74
|-3
|12
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|66-67-68-66
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|64
|72-73-73-78
|+12
|7
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|W/D
|75
|+5
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|72-81
|+9
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|79-72
|+11
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|74-69-69-64
|-4
|9
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|59
|67-73-70-71
|-3
|5
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|73-66-70-68
|-7
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|67
|69-65-73-75
|+2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|53
|71-67-70-71
|-3
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|6
|64-69-69-65
|-13
|89
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|W/D
|74
|+2
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|69-75-71-73
|E
|31
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|25
|66-69-72-68
|-9
|31
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|45
|69-69-70-69
|-11
|6
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.