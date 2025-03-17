Adam Schenk betting profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.511. He finished 25th in that event.

Schenk put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.535.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 3.151 mark ranked 12th in the field.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Schenk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.520, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.