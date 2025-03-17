PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Adam Schenk betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 06: Adam Schenk of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2025 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 06, 2025 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Adam Schenk finished 33rd in the Valspar Championship in 2024, shooting a 2-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher March 20-23 in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) .

    Latest odds for Schenk at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In his last six appearances at the Valspar Championship, Schenk has an average finish of 28th, and an average score of 4-under.
    • Schenk finished 33rd (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent go-round at the Valspar Championship (in 2024).
    • When Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third).
    • Malnati also posted numbers of 291.6 in average driving distance (59th in field), 65.28% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 26.5 putts per round (11th).

    Schenk's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/21/20243370-71-70-71-2
    3/16/2023266-69-70-70-9
    3/17/2022MC72-75+5
    4/29/20211871-69-71-67-6
    3/21/2019MC75-69+2

    Schenk's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Schenk has an average finish of 32nd.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Schenk has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Adam Schenk has averaged 312.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Schenk has an average of 1.309 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Schenk has an average of 1.984 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Schenk .

    Schenk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schenk has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.386, which ranks 34th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (316.6 yards) ranks 14th, and his 51.5% driving accuracy average ranks 171st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schenk owns a 0.061 average that ranks 95th on TOUR. He ranks 145th with a 65.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Schenk's 0.518 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 26th this season, and his 28.26 putts-per-round average ranks 31st.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance14316.6312.5
    Greens in Regulation %14565.79%56.60%
    Putts Per Round3128.2628.2
    Par Breakers8526.32%24.31%
    Bogey Avoidance11715.50%15.28%

    Schenk's best finishes

    • Schenk has not won any of the seven tournaments he has played this season, though he has collected one top-10 finish.
    • In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
    • With 156 points, Schenk currently sits 73rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Schenk's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.511. He finished 25th in that event.
    • Schenk put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.535.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 3.151 mark ranked 12th in the field.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Schenk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.520, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
    • Schenk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.701) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2025), which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.

    Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee340.3861.290
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green950.0610.507
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green126-0.116-1.122
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting260.5181.309
    Average Strokes Gained: Total270.8491.984

    Schenk's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3370-71-70-71-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open571-69-72-67-9105
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1273-71-72-73+1140
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4973-69-65-74-312
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1366-67-68-66-1753
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6472-73-73-78+127
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeW/D75+5--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC72-81+9--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC79-72+11--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5574-69-69-64-49
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-71-1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-71-2--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC74-77+9--
    July 25-283M Open5967-73-70-71-35
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-72+3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-76+2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open4673-66-70-68-7--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6769-65-73-75+2--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic5371-67-70-71-3--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii664-69-69-65-1389
    January 16-19The American ExpressW/D74+2--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open2569-75-71-73E31
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open2566-69-72-68-931
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-69-2--
    March 6-9Puerto Rico Open4569-69-70-69-116
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-73+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

