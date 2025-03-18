Aaron Baddeley betting profile: Valspar Championship

In his last five appearances, Baddeley has an average finish of 47th.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Over his last five tournaments, Baddeley has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

He has carded an average score of 2-under over his last five events.

Aaron Baddeley has averaged 290.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Baddeley has an average of -0.606 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.