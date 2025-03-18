Aaron Baddeley betting profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
After he placed 17th in this tournament in 2024, Aaron Baddeley has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2025 Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, March 20-23.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Baddeley's average finish has been 33rd, and his average score 1-under, over his last four appearances at the Valspar Championship.
- In Baddeley's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2024, he finished 17th after posting a score of 4-under.
- When Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third).
- Malnati averaged 291.6 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 65.28% (fifth), and attempted 26.50 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.
Baddeley's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/21/2024
|17
|67-70-74-69
|-4
|4/29/2021
|MC
|72-71
|+1
Baddeley's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Baddeley has an average finish of 47th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Baddeley has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 2-under over his last five events.
- Aaron Baddeley has averaged 290.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Baddeley has an average of -0.606 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Baddeley is averaging -1.700 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Baddeley's advanced stats and rankings
- Baddeley had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.031 last season, which ranked 182nd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (283.4 yards) ranked 179th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Baddeley ranked 153rd on TOUR with an average of -0.359 per round. Additionally, he ranked 165th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.39%.
- On the greens, Baddeley's 0.487 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 18th last season, and his 28.26 putts-per-round average ranked 17th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|179
|283.4
|290.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|165
|63.39%
|64.71%
|Putts Per Round
|17
|28.26
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|172
|21.16%
|19.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|19
|12.40%
|12.75%
Baddeley's best finishes
- Baddeley took part in 24 tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 24 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
- Last season Baddeley's best performance came at the Valspar Championship. He shot 4-under and finished 17th in that event.
- Baddeley's 175 points last season ranked him 154th in the FedExCup standings.
Baddeley's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Baddeley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), ranking in the field at -0.721.
- Baddeley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he ranked 31st in the field with a mark of 2.352.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Baddeley's best effort last season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.101.
- At the 3M Open in July 2024, Baddeley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 7.244, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 53rd in that event.
- Baddeley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (5.547) at the Valspar Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked 17th in the field (he finished 17th in that event).
Baddeley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|182
|-1.031
|-3.605
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|153
|-0.359
|0.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|7
|0.404
|2.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|18
|0.487
|-0.606
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|155
|-0.499
|-1.700
Baddeley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|67-70-74-69
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|82
|72-69-74-72
|+7
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|72-70-74-70
|-2
|15
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|68-67-67-69
|-13
|12
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|77-71
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|72
|68-70-72-76
|-2
|3
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|59
|69-67-70-74
|-8
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|53
|70-69-67-74
|-4
|6
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|71
|+1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|50
|68-73-72-72
|-3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|64
|71-68-71-75
|-3
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|70
|73-66-73-74
|+2
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|76
|70-67-75-71
|+3
|2
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|74-68-69
|-5
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|32
|67-77-70-75
|+1
|21
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|34
|67-69-68-71
|-9
|17
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Baddeley as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.