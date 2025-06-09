Zach Bauchou betting profile: U.S. Open
Zach Bauchou of the United States plays his shot on the fourth hole during the second round of the AdventHealth Championship 2025 at Blue Hills Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Zach Bauchou will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the U.S. Open
- This is Bauchou's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Bauchou's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T60
|76-65-70-73
|-4
|--
Bauchou's recent performances
- Bauchou's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he tied for 60th with a score of 4-under.
- He has an average of -0.405 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Bauchou has an average of -0.593 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.563 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bauchou's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.405
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.459
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.593
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.563
Bauchou's advanced stats and rankings
- Bauchou posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.405 in his last five starts.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Bauchou sported a -0.089 mark in his last five tournaments.
- Around the green, Bauchou delivered a -0.459 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his last five starts.
- On the greens, Bauchou had a -0.593 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his last five tournaments.
- Overall, Bauchou averaged -1.563 Strokes Gained: Total in his last five starts.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bauchou as of the start of the U.S. Open.
