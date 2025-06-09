PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Zach Bauchou betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Zach Bauchou of the United States plays his shot on the fourth hole during the second round of the AdventHealth Championship 2025 at Blue Hills Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Berding/Getty Images)

Zach Bauchou of the United States plays his shot on the fourth hole during the second round of the AdventHealth Championship 2025 at Blue Hills Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Zach Bauchou will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Bauchou at the U.S. Open.

    At the U.S. Open

    • This is Bauchou's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Bauchou's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipT6076-65-70-73-4--

    Bauchou's recent performances

    • Bauchou's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he tied for 60th with a score of 4-under.
    • He has an average of -0.405 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Bauchou has an average of -0.593 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -1.563 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bauchou's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.405
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.089
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.459
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.593
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.563

    Bauchou's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bauchou posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.405 in his last five starts.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Bauchou sported a -0.089 mark in his last five tournaments.
    • Around the green, Bauchou delivered a -0.459 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his last five starts.
    • On the greens, Bauchou had a -0.593 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his last five tournaments.
    • Overall, Bauchou averaged -1.563 Strokes Gained: Total in his last five starts.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bauchou as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

