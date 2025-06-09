PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Russell Henley betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Russell Henley of the United States plays a shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 01, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Russell Henley of the United States plays a shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 01, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    Russell Henley returns to compete in the 2025 U.S. Open, set to take place June 12-15 at Oakmont Country Club. Henley will look to improve upon his recent performances in this prestigious major championship.

    Latest odds for Henley at the U.S. Open.

    Henley's recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T770-70-72-67-1
    2023T1471-71-68-68-2
    2022MC76-70+6

    At the U.S. Open

    • In Henley's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Henley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT574-68-73-71-2287.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC77-75+10--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT4665-74-72-67-214.300
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT864-68-70-70-12175.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC79-68+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3072-70-74-69-335.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard172-68-67-70-11700.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT663-70-66-70-1591.667
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT3972-71-75-72+219.500
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT564-69-71-67-17287.500

    Henley's recent performances

    • Henley has finished in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished first with a score of 11-under.
    • Henley has an average of -0.259 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.313 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Henley has averaged 0.261 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Henley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee118-0.062-0.259
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160.5380.429
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green110.3930.404
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting460.226-0.313
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111.0950.261

    Henley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Henley ranks 16th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an average of 0.538.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 69.82% ranks tenth on TOUR this season.
    • Henley's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.393 ranks 11th on TOUR.
    • He ranks sixth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,706 points.
    • Henley's Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.89% ranks 25th on TOUR this season.
    • He ranks 16th in Par Breakers, converting 24.24% of holes into birdies or better.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 9, 2025

    Frederic LaCroix betting profile: U.S. Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jun 9, 2025

    The First Look: Everything you need to know for 125th U.S. Open

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    Jun 9, 2025

    Trevor Gutschewski betting profile: U.S. Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    RBC Canadian Open

    1

    NZL
    R. Fox
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    2

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -8

    3

    TPE
    K. Yu
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T6

    KOR
    B. An
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    T6

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T6

    ITA
    M. Manassero
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T9

    USA
    C. Champ
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T9

    FRA
    V. Perez
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T9

    ENG
    D. Skinns
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T9

    USA
    L. Hodges
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -1

    T13

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T13

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T13

    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW