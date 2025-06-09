Russell Henley betting profile: U.S. Open
Russell Henley of the United States plays a shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 01, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Russell Henley returns to compete in the 2025 U.S. Open, set to take place June 12-15 at Oakmont Country Club. Henley will look to improve upon his recent performances in this prestigious major championship.
Henley's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T7
|70-70-72-67
|-1
|2023
|T14
|71-71-68-68
|-2
|2022
|MC
|76-70
|+6
At the U.S. Open
- In Henley's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 1-under.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Henley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T5
|74-68-73-71
|-2
|287.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|77-75
|+10
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T46
|65-74-72-67
|-2
|14.300
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T8
|64-68-70-70
|-12
|175.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|79-68
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T30
|72-70-74-69
|-3
|35.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|1
|72-68-67-70
|-11
|700.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T6
|63-70-66-70
|-15
|91.667
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T39
|72-71-75-72
|+2
|19.500
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T5
|64-69-71-67
|-17
|287.500
Henley's recent performances
- Henley has finished in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished first with a score of 11-under.
- Henley has an average of -0.259 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.313 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Henley has averaged 0.261 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Henley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|118
|-0.062
|-0.259
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|16
|0.538
|0.429
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|11
|0.393
|0.404
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|46
|0.226
|-0.313
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|11
|1.095
|0.261
Henley's advanced stats and rankings
- Henley ranks 16th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an average of 0.538.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 69.82% ranks tenth on TOUR this season.
- Henley's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.393 ranks 11th on TOUR.
- He ranks sixth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,706 points.
- Henley's Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.89% ranks 25th on TOUR this season.
- He ranks 16th in Par Breakers, converting 24.24% of holes into birdies or better.
All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of the U.S. Open.
