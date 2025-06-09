PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Jackson Buchanan betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jackson Buchanan of the United States lines up a putt on the second hole during the Semifinals of the U.S. Amateur Championship at Hazeltine National Golf Club on August 17, 2024 in Chaska, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

Jackson Buchanan of the United States lines up a putt on the second hole during the Semifinals of the U.S. Amateur Championship at Hazeltine National Golf Club on August 17, 2024 in Chaska, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Jackson Buchanan will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. Based on the available information, Jackson Buchanan has appeared in the U.S. Open at least once before, in 2024.

    Latest odds for Buchanan at the U.S. Open.

    Jackson Buchanan's recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC76-70+6

    At the U.S. Open

    • In Buchanan's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Jackson Buchanan's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 7, 2024John Deere ClassicMC70-68-4--
    June 16, 2024U.S. OpenMC76-70+6--

    Jackson Buchanan's recent performances

    • Buchanan's best finish in his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the John Deere Classic, where he scored 4-under.
    • Buchanan has an average of 0.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.209 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Buchanan has averaged 0.040 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Jackson Buchanan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.355
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.266
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.790
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.209
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.040

    Jackson Buchanan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Buchanan has averaged 0.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Buchanan has posted an average of 0.266 in his last five starts.
    • On the greens, Buchanan has delivered a 0.209 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
    • Buchanan's Strokes Gained: Total average stands at 0.040 for his last five events.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Buchanan as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 9, 2025

    WiretoWire: Fox wins RBC Canadian in four-hole playoff

    Presented by

    COMCAST BUSINESS
    Wire to Wire
    Image for article.
    Jun 9, 2025

    Bounce Back: Scheffler’s little-known superpower could win him U.S. Open

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jun 9, 2025

    USGA announces three exemptions, completion of field for U.S. Open

    Latest
    Official

    RBC Canadian Open

    1

    NZL
    R. Fox
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    2

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -8

    3

    TPE
    K. Yu
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T6

    KOR
    B. An
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    T6

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T6

    ITA
    M. Manassero
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T9

    USA
    C. Champ
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T9

    FRA
    V. Perez
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T9

    ENG
    D. Skinns
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T9

    USA
    L. Hodges
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -1

    T13

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T13

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T13

    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW