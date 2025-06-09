Jackson Buchanan betting profile: U.S. Open
1 Min Read
Jackson Buchanan of the United States lines up a putt on the second hole during the Semifinals of the U.S. Amateur Championship at Hazeltine National Golf Club on August 17, 2024 in Chaska, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Jackson Buchanan will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. Based on the available information, Jackson Buchanan has appeared in the U.S. Open at least once before, in 2024.
Jackson Buchanan's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|76-70
|+6
At the U.S. Open
- In Buchanan's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Jackson Buchanan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 7, 2024
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-70
|+6
|--
Jackson Buchanan's recent performances
- Buchanan's best finish in his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the John Deere Classic, where he scored 4-under.
- Buchanan has an average of 0.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.209 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Buchanan has averaged 0.040 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jackson Buchanan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.355
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.266
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.790
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.040
Jackson Buchanan's advanced stats and rankings
- Buchanan has averaged 0.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Buchanan has posted an average of 0.266 in his last five starts.
- On the greens, Buchanan has delivered a 0.209 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
- Buchanan's Strokes Gained: Total average stands at 0.040 for his last five events.
All stats in this article are accurate for Buchanan as of the start of the U.S. Open.
