George Kneiser betting profile: U.S. Open

Kneiser has averaged -0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his last five tournaments.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kneiser has averaged -2.589 in his last five starts.

Around the green, Kneiser has posted an average of 0.542 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his last five tournaments.

On the greens, Kneiser has averaged -0.983 Strokes Gained: Putting in his last five starts.