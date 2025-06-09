PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

George Kneiser betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

George Kneiser of the United States lines up his tee shot on the second hole during the second round of the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper at Highland Springs Country Club on July 19, 2024 in Springfield, Missouri. (David Berding/Getty Images)

George Kneiser of the United States lines up his tee shot on the second hole during the second round of the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper at Highland Springs Country Club on July 19, 2024 in Springfield, Missouri. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    George Kneiser will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15, 2025, in the U.S. Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Kneiser at the U.S. Open.

    At the U.S. Open

    • This is Kneiser's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    George Kneiser's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham ChampionshipMC75-69+4--

    George Kneiser's recent performances

    • Kneiser's best finish in his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Wyndham Championship with a score of 4-over.
    • He has an average of -0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Kneiser has an average of -0.983 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -3.089 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    George Kneiser's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.059
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---2.589
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.542
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.983
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---3.089

    George Kneiser's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kneiser has averaged -0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kneiser has averaged -2.589 in his last five starts.
    • Around the green, Kneiser has posted an average of 0.542 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his last five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Kneiser has averaged -0.983 Strokes Gained: Putting in his last five starts.
    • Overall, Kneiser has averaged -3.089 Strokes Gained: Total in his last five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kneiser as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

