George Kneiser betting profile: U.S. Open
George Kneiser of the United States lines up his tee shot on the second hole during the second round of the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper at Highland Springs Country Club on July 19, 2024 in Springfield, Missouri. (David Berding/Getty Images)
George Kneiser will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15, 2025, in the U.S. Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the U.S. Open
- This is Kneiser's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
George Kneiser's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|75-69
|+4
|--
George Kneiser's recent performances
- Kneiser's best finish in his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Wyndham Championship with a score of 4-over.
- He has an average of -0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kneiser has an average of -0.983 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -3.089 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
George Kneiser's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.589
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.542
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.983
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.089
George Kneiser's advanced stats and rankings
- Kneiser has averaged -0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kneiser has averaged -2.589 in his last five starts.
- Around the green, Kneiser has posted an average of 0.542 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his last five tournaments.
- On the greens, Kneiser has averaged -0.983 Strokes Gained: Putting in his last five starts.
- Overall, Kneiser has averaged -3.089 Strokes Gained: Total in his last five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kneiser as of the start of the U.S. Open.
