Zac Blair betting profile: U.S. Open
1 Min Read
Zac Blair of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Zac Blair returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Oakmont Country Club from June 12-15, 2025. Blair will look to improve upon his previous performance in this prestigious major championship.
Blair's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T26
|70-69-75-72
|+6
At the U.S. Open
- In Blair's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 6-over.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Blair's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T52
|70-67-70-67
|-6
|6.257
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-71
|-7
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T18
|68-67-71-73
|-9
|27.006
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T32
|66-78-70-75
|+1
|20.688
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|73-70-68
|-5
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
Blair's recent performances
- Blair has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 9-under.
- Blair has an average of -0.523 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.001 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Blair has averaged -0.970 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Blair's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.514
|-0.523
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.445
|-0.449
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.030
|0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.015
|0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.944
|-0.970
Blair's advanced stats and rankings
- Blair has posted a Driving Distance average of 282.9 yards this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Blair has sported a -0.445 mark this season.
- On the greens, Blair has delivered a -0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.09.
- Blair has accumulated 54 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 186th on TOUR.
- His Greens in Regulation percentage stands at 60.63% for the season.
- Blair has broken par on 19.32% of holes played this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.