3H AGO

Zac Blair betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Zac Blair of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Zac Blair of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Zac Blair returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Oakmont Country Club from June 12-15, 2025. Blair will look to improve upon his previous performance in this prestigious major championship.

    Latest odds for Blair at the U.S. Open.

    Blair's recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2670-69-75-72+6

    At the U.S. Open

    • In Blair's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Blair's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5270-67-70-67-66.257
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-70+2--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-73+3--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-76+2--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-71-7--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1868-67-71-73-927.006
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC70-74E--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT3266-78-70-75+120.688
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC73-70-68-5--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC72-71+1--

    Blair's recent performances

    • Blair has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 9-under.
    • Blair has an average of -0.523 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.001 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Blair has averaged -0.970 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Blair's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.514-0.523
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.445-0.449
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.0300.001
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.0150.001
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.944-0.970

    Blair's advanced stats and rankings

    • Blair has posted a Driving Distance average of 282.9 yards this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Blair has sported a -0.445 mark this season.
    • On the greens, Blair has delivered a -0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.09.
    • Blair has accumulated 54 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 186th on TOUR.
    • His Greens in Regulation percentage stands at 60.63% for the season.
    • Blair has broken par on 19.32% of holes played this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

