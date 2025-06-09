PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Nick Dunlap betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nick Dunlap of the United States plays a shot on the eighth hole during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 06, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

    Nick Dunlap will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. He'll be looking to improve on his past performances at this challenging major championship.

    Latest odds for Dunlap at the U.S. Open.

    Dunlap's recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC73-73+6
    2023MC77-71+8
    2022MC78-74+12

    At the U.S. Open

    • In Dunlap's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Dunlap's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC73-69+2--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4474-74-75-73+815.750
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC78-72+8--
    May 11, 2025Truist Championship6972-66-72-78+86.000
    April 20, 2025RBC Heritage7178-71-72-69+65.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC90-71+17--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-66-2--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-74+10--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-80+10--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT1771-70-74-70-356.286

    Dunlap's recent performances

    • Dunlap has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 3-under.
    • Dunlap has an average of -1.466 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.219 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Dunlap has averaged -2.221 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee179-1.565-1.466
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green99-0.006-0.647
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green410.1950.111
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting550.180-0.219
    Average Strokes Gained: Total172-1.196-2.221

    Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dunlap has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.565 (179th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.1 yards ranks 152nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dunlap is sporting a -0.006 mark that ranks 99th on TOUR. He ranks 151st with a 62.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Dunlap is delivering a 0.180 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 55th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 102nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.83, and he ranks 166th by breaking par 19.10% of the time.
    • Dunlap has accumulated 189 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 131st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

