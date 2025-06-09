Nick Dunlap betting profile: U.S. Open
Nick Dunlap of the United States plays a shot on the eighth hole during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 06, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Nick Dunlap will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. He'll be looking to improve on his past performances at this challenging major championship.
Dunlap's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|2023
|MC
|77-71
|+8
|2022
|MC
|78-74
|+12
At the U.S. Open
- In Dunlap's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Dunlap's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T44
|74-74-75-73
|+8
|15.750
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-72
|+8
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|69
|72-66-72-78
|+8
|6.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|71
|78-71-72-69
|+6
|5.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|90-71
|+17
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-66
|-2
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-74
|+10
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-80
|+10
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T17
|71-70-74-70
|-3
|56.286
Dunlap's recent performances
- Dunlap has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 3-under.
- Dunlap has an average of -1.466 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.219 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dunlap has averaged -2.221 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|179
|-1.565
|-1.466
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|99
|-0.006
|-0.647
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|41
|0.195
|0.111
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|55
|0.180
|-0.219
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|172
|-1.196
|-2.221
Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings
- Dunlap has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.565 (179th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.1 yards ranks 152nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dunlap is sporting a -0.006 mark that ranks 99th on TOUR. He ranks 151st with a 62.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dunlap is delivering a 0.180 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 55th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 102nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.83, and he ranks 166th by breaking par 19.10% of the time.
- Dunlap has accumulated 189 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 131st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the U.S. Open.
