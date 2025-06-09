Nick Dunlap betting profile: U.S. Open

Dunlap has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.565 (179th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.1 yards ranks 152nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dunlap is sporting a -0.006 mark that ranks 99th on TOUR. He ranks 151st with a 62.85% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Dunlap is delivering a 0.180 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 55th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 102nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.83, and he ranks 166th by breaking par 19.10% of the time.