Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: U.S. Open

Fleetwood has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.

Fleetwood has an average of 0.220 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.436 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.