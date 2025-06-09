Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: U.S. Open
Tommy Fleetwood of England plays a tee shot on the 10th hole during the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 1, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Tommy Fleetwood returns to the U.S. Open with his sights set on improving upon last year's performance. He'll tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open.
Fleetwood's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T16
|70-75-70-68
|+3
|2023
|T5
|73-69-70-63
|-5
|2022
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|2021
|MC
|74-74
|+8
At the U.S. Open
- In Fleetwood's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 3-over.
- Fleetwood's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for fifth at 5-under.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Fleetwood's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T16
|72-75-72-70
|+1
|68.750
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T4
|67-67-70-68
|-8
|122.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T41
|70-70-76-70
|+2
|19.125
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T4
|68-68-67-65
|-12
|300.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|7
|67-66-68-70
|-13
|225.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T21
|73-69-75-69
|-2
|50.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T62
|68-73-74-81
|+8
|4.500
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T16
|72-70-69-69
|-4
|48.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T14
|71-66-75-71
|-5
|82.500
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T11
|75-72-69-68
|-4
|115.000
Fleetwood's recent performances
- Fleetwood has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.
- Fleetwood has an average of 0.220 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.436 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fleetwood has averaged 1.608 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fleetwood's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|50
|0.234
|0.220
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|12
|0.614
|0.455
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|26
|0.263
|0.497
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|43
|0.237
|0.436
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|7
|1.348
|1.608
Fleetwood's advanced stats and rankings
- Fleetwood's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.614 ranks 12th on TOUR this season. His Greens in Regulation rate of 64.00% ranks 128th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fleetwood sports a 0.263 mark that ranks 26th on TOUR this season.
- On the greens, Fleetwood has delivered a 0.237 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 43rd on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 27th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.25.
- Fleetwood's Strokes Gained: Total average of 1.348 ranks seventh on TOUR this season.
- He has accumulated 1,324 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 13th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of the U.S. Open.
