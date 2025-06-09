PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tommy Fleetwood of England plays a tee shot on the 10th hole during the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 1, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Tommy Fleetwood returns to the U.S. Open with his sights set on improving upon last year's performance. He'll tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open.

    Latest odds for Fleetwood at the U.S. Open.

    Fleetwood's recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1670-75-70-68+3
    2023T573-69-70-63-5
    2022MC72-75+7
    2021MC74-74+8

    At the U.S. Open

    • In Fleetwood's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Fleetwood's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for fifth at 5-under.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Fleetwood's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1672-75-72-70+168.750
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT467-67-70-68-8122.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT4170-70-76-70+219.125
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT468-68-67-65-12300.000
    April 20, 2025RBC Heritage767-66-68-70-13225.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2173-69-75-69-250.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT6268-73-74-81+84.500
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT1672-70-69-69-448.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1471-66-75-71-582.500
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1175-72-69-68-4115.000

    Fleetwood's recent performances

    • Fleetwood has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.
    • Fleetwood has an average of 0.220 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.436 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fleetwood has averaged 1.608 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fleetwood's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee500.2340.220
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120.6140.455
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green260.2630.497
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting430.2370.436
    Average Strokes Gained: Total71.3481.608

    Fleetwood's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fleetwood's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.614 ranks 12th on TOUR this season. His Greens in Regulation rate of 64.00% ranks 128th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fleetwood sports a 0.263 mark that ranks 26th on TOUR this season.
    • On the greens, Fleetwood has delivered a 0.237 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 43rd on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 27th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.25.
    • Fleetwood's Strokes Gained: Total average of 1.348 ranks seventh on TOUR this season.
    • He has accumulated 1,324 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 13th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

