Matthieu Pavon betting profile: U.S. Open
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 18. Matthieu Pavon of France hits his second shot on the 9th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 18, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Matthieu Pavon returns to the U.S. Open after a strong showing in 2024. He'll tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open, looking to improve on his previous performance.
Pavon's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|5
|67-70-69-71
|-3
|2023
|MC
|71-78
|+9
At the U.S. Open
- In Pavon's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished fifth after posting a score of 3-under.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Pavon's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-80
|+10
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T41
|71-65-72-78
|+2
|19.125
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T54
|68-73-72-67
|E
|9.750
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-72
|-7
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|71-74-68-66
|-5
|16.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|78-76
|+10
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T47
|70-71-71-73
|+1
|8.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T54
|70-72-76-73
|+3
|11.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-83
|+14
|--
Pavon's recent performances
- Pavon's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 41st at the PGA Championship, where he finished with a score of 2-over.
- Pavon has an average of -0.101 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.442 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pavon has averaged -1.066 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|113
|-0.035
|-0.101
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|166
|-0.534
|-0.461
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|177
|-0.571
|-0.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|53
|0.189
|-0.442
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|165
|-0.951
|-1.066
Pavon's advanced stats and rankings
- Pavon is currently ranked 166th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an average of -0.534.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 62.00%, ranking him 161st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Putting, Pavon is performing well, ranking 53rd on TOUR with an average of 0.189.
- Pavon's average Driving Distance is 297.8 yards, placing him 123rd on TOUR.
- He has accumulated 115 FedExCup Regular Season points so far, ranking 158th in this category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the U.S. Open.
