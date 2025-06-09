PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Matthieu Pavon betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 18. Matthieu Pavon of France hits his second shot on the 9th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 18, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Matthieu Pavon returns to the U.S. Open after a strong showing in 2024. He'll tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open, looking to improve on his previous performance.

    Latest odds for Pavon at the U.S. Open.

    Pavon's recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024567-70-69-71-3
    2023MC71-78+9

    At the U.S. Open

    • In Pavon's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished fifth after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Pavon's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-80+10--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-75+6--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT4171-65-72-78+219.125
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT5468-73-72-67E9.750
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-72-7--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4271-74-68-66-516.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC78-76+10--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT4770-71-71-73+18.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5470-72-76-73+311.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC75-83+14--

    Pavon's recent performances

    • Pavon's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 41st at the PGA Championship, where he finished with a score of 2-over.
    • Pavon has an average of -0.101 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.442 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Pavon has averaged -1.066 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee113-0.035-0.101
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green166-0.534-0.461
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green177-0.571-0.061
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting530.189-0.442
    Average Strokes Gained: Total165-0.951-1.066

    Pavon's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pavon is currently ranked 166th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an average of -0.534.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 62.00%, ranking him 161st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Putting, Pavon is performing well, ranking 53rd on TOUR with an average of 0.189.
    • Pavon's average Driving Distance is 297.8 yards, placing him 123rd on TOUR.
    • He has accumulated 115 FedExCup Regular Season points so far, ranking 158th in this category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

