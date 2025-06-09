Yuta Sugiura betting profile: U.S. Open
Yuta Sugiura of Japan hits his tee shot on the 11th hole during the final round of The International Series Japan presented by Moutai at Caledonian Golf Club on May 11, 2025 in Yokoshibahikari, Chiba, Japan. (Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images)
Yuta Sugiura will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. This marks Sugiura's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the U.S. Open
- This is Sugiura's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Sugiura's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|Oct. 27, 2024
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|T6
|68-68-67-64
|-13
|--
Sugiura's recent performances
- Sugiura has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 13-under.
- Sugiura has an average of -0.068 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.297 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Sugiura has averaged 0.539 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sugiura's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-1.081
|-0.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.531
|0.465
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.990
|-0.156
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.447
|0.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.156
|0.539
Sugiura's advanced stats and rankings
- Sugiura has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.081 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Sugiura has sported a -0.531 mark this season. He has a 58.33 percent Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Sugiura has delivered a 0.447 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he has been breaking par 13.89 percent of the time.
- Sugiura's average Driving Distance is 309.8 yards this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Sugiura as of the start of the U.S. Open.
