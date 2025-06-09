PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Yuta Sugiura betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Yuta Sugiura of Japan hits his tee shot on the 11th hole during the final round of The International Series Japan presented by Moutai at Caledonian Golf Club on May 11, 2025 in Yokoshibahikari, Chiba, Japan. (Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images)

    Yuta Sugiura will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. This marks Sugiura's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Sugiura at the U.S. Open.

    At the U.S. Open

    • This is Sugiura's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Sugiura's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-69+2--
    Oct. 27, 2024ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPT668-68-67-64-13--

    Sugiura's recent performances

    • Sugiura has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 13-under.
    • Sugiura has an average of -0.068 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.297 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Sugiura has averaged 0.539 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Sugiura's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.081-0.068
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.5310.465
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.990-0.156
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.4470.297
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.1560.539

    Sugiura's advanced stats and rankings

    • Sugiura has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.081 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Sugiura has sported a -0.531 mark this season. He has a 58.33 percent Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Sugiura has delivered a 0.447 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he has been breaking par 13.89 percent of the time.
    • Sugiura's average Driving Distance is 309.8 yards this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sugiura as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

