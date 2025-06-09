PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Xander Schauffele betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Xander Schauffele of Team United States tees off on the first hole during Day Three of the Men's Individual Stroke Play on day eight of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Le Golf National on August 03, 2024 in Paris, France. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Xander Schauffele will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. He'll look to improve upon his seventh-place finish in last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Schauffele at the U.S. Open.

    Schauffele's recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T770-69-72-68-1
    2023T1062-70-73-72-3
    2022T1470-69-75-68+2
    2021568-72-70-74+4

    At the U.S. Open

    • In Schauffele's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Schauffele's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished fifth at 4-over.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Schauffele's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2573-69-74-76+437.083
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT2872-71-72-68-137.000
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1167-69-69-66-9115.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1869-68-71-67-950.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT873-69-70-71-5188.750
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT1270-68-75-66-559.250
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS Championship7272-71-77-81+135.750
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4077-71-75-69+418.750
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT3072-70-66-67-1731.750
    Oct. 27, 2024ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPT4173-65-68-69-5--

    Schauffele's recent performances

    • Schauffele has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 5-under.
    • Schauffele has an average of 0.159 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.114 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Schauffele has averaged 0.792 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee127-0.1150.159
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green70.6810.266
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green101-0.0140.252
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting139-0.2150.114
    Average Strokes Gained: Total620.3370.792

    Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schauffele has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.115 (127th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.8 yards ranks 27th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schauffele sports a 0.681 mark that ranks seventh on TOUR. He ranks 69th with a 66.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Schauffele has delivered a -0.215 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 139th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 116th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.94, and he ranks 56th by breaking par 22.53% of the time.
    • Schauffele has accumulated 543 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 59th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

