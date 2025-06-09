Xander Schauffele betting profile: U.S. Open
Xander Schauffele of Team United States tees off on the first hole during Day Three of the Men's Individual Stroke Play on day eight of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Le Golf National on August 03, 2024 in Paris, France. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Xander Schauffele will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. He'll look to improve upon his seventh-place finish in last year's tournament.
Schauffele's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T7
|70-69-72-68
|-1
|2023
|T10
|62-70-73-72
|-3
|2022
|T14
|70-69-75-68
|+2
|2021
|5
|68-72-70-74
|+4
At the U.S. Open
- In Schauffele's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 1-under.
- Schauffele's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished fifth at 4-over.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Schauffele's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T25
|73-69-74-76
|+4
|37.083
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T28
|72-71-72-68
|-1
|37.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T11
|67-69-69-66
|-9
|115.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T18
|69-68-71-67
|-9
|50.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T8
|73-69-70-71
|-5
|188.750
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T12
|70-68-75-66
|-5
|59.250
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|72
|72-71-77-81
|+13
|5.750
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T40
|77-71-75-69
|+4
|18.750
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T30
|72-70-66-67
|-17
|31.750
|Oct. 27, 2024
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|T41
|73-65-68-69
|-5
|--
Schauffele's recent performances
- Schauffele has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 5-under.
- Schauffele has an average of 0.159 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.114 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schauffele has averaged 0.792 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|127
|-0.115
|0.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|7
|0.681
|0.266
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|101
|-0.014
|0.252
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|139
|-0.215
|0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|62
|0.337
|0.792
Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings
- Schauffele has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.115 (127th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.8 yards ranks 27th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schauffele sports a 0.681 mark that ranks seventh on TOUR. He ranks 69th with a 66.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schauffele has delivered a -0.215 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 139th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 116th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.94, and he ranks 56th by breaking par 22.53% of the time.
- Schauffele has accumulated 543 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 59th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the U.S. Open.
