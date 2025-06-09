PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Wyndham Clark betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Wyndham Clark of the United States lines up a putt on the tenth green during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 07, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Wyndham Clark of the United States lines up a putt on the tenth green during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 07, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

    Wyndham Clark returns to the U.S. Open as the defending champion, having captured the title in 2023 with a score of 10-under. He'll tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open, looking to reclaim his crown.

    Latest odds for Clark at the U.S. Open.

    Clark's recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5673-71-71-77+12
    2023164-67-69-70-10
    2022MC70-74+4

    At the U.S. Open

    • In Clark's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 56th after posting a score of 12-over.
    • Clark's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished first at 10-under.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Clark's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5966-69-74-66-54.800
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5678-71-77-75+1310.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT5072-69-73-74+413.050
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT6369-73-70-70+27.375
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-70-8--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT2765-70-69-72-834.300
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT4676-68-75-74+516.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT569-68-64-64-1596.250
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipW/D72E--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2267-71-76-74E40.056

    Clark's recent performances

    • Clark has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 15-under.
    • Clark has an average of 0.265 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.130 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Clark has averaged -0.702 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Clark's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee720.1410.265
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green159-0.406-1.029
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green400.1970.192
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting760.117-0.130
    Average Strokes Gained: Total970.049-0.702

    Clark's advanced stats and rankings

    • Clark has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.141 (72nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.6 yards ranks 17th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clark is sporting a -0.406 mark that ranks 159th on TOUR. He ranks 132nd with a 63.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Clark is delivering a 0.117 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 76th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 67th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.54, and he ranks 33rd by breaking par 23.50% of the time.
    • Clark has accumulated 368 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 78th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 9, 2025

    WiretoWire: Fox wins RBC Canadian in four-hole playoff

    Presented by

    COMCAST BUSINESS
    Wire to Wire
    Image for article.
    Jun 9, 2025

    Bounce Back: Scheffler’s little-known superpower could win him U.S. Open

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jun 9, 2025

    USGA announces three exemptions, completion of field for U.S. Open

    Latest
    Official

    RBC Canadian Open

    1

    NZL
    R. Fox
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    2

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -8

    3

    TPE
    K. Yu
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T6

    KOR
    B. An
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    T6

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T6

    ITA
    M. Manassero
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T9

    USA
    C. Champ
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T9

    FRA
    V. Perez
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T9

    ENG
    D. Skinns
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T9

    USA
    L. Hodges
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -1

    T13

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T13

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T13

    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW