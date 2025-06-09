Wyndham Clark betting profile: U.S. Open
Wyndham Clark of the United States lines up a putt on the tenth green during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 07, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Wyndham Clark returns to the U.S. Open as the defending champion, having captured the title in 2023 with a score of 10-under. He'll tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open, looking to reclaim his crown.
Clark's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T56
|73-71-71-77
|+12
|2023
|1
|64-67-69-70
|-10
|2022
|MC
|70-74
|+4
At the U.S. Open
- In Clark's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 56th after posting a score of 12-over.
- Clark's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished first at 10-under.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Clark's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T59
|66-69-74-66
|-5
|4.800
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|56
|78-71-77-75
|+13
|10.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T50
|72-69-73-74
|+4
|13.050
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T63
|69-73-70-70
|+2
|7.375
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-70
|-8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T27
|65-70-69-72
|-8
|34.300
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T46
|76-68-75-74
|+5
|16.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T5
|69-68-64-64
|-15
|96.250
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|W/D
|72
|E
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T22
|67-71-76-74
|E
|40.056
Clark's recent performances
- Clark has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 15-under.
- Clark has an average of 0.265 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.130 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Clark has averaged -0.702 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Clark's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|72
|0.141
|0.265
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|159
|-0.406
|-1.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|40
|0.197
|0.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|76
|0.117
|-0.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|97
|0.049
|-0.702
Clark's advanced stats and rankings
- Clark has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.141 (72nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.6 yards ranks 17th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clark is sporting a -0.406 mark that ranks 159th on TOUR. He ranks 132nd with a 63.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Clark is delivering a 0.117 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 76th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 67th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.54, and he ranks 33rd by breaking par 23.50% of the time.
- Clark has accumulated 368 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 78th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the U.S. Open.
