2H AGO

Max Greyserman betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Max Greyserman of the United States plays a shot on the 13th hole during the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 31, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

    Max Greyserman will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. He'll be looking to improve on his T21 finish from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Greyserman at the U.S. Open.

    Greyserman's recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2171-74-72-68+5

    At the U.S. Open

    • In Greyserman's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Greyserman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2578-70-75-69+437.083
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2270-67-71-68-436.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT3371-72-67-74E28.250
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT5467-73-73-67E9.750
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2866-68-62-74-185.500
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT2767-70-69-70-834.300
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT3271-75-69-74+130.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-68+2--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-78+8--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2270-71-75-72E40.056

    Greyserman's recent performances

    • Greyserman's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he tied for 22nd with a score of 4-under.
    • Greyserman has an average of 0.018 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.423 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Greyserman has averaged 0.434 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee135-0.1610.018
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green103-0.0270.115
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green840.041-0.122
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting230.3680.423
    Average Strokes Gained: Total750.2210.434

    Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Greyserman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.161 (135th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.0 yards ranks 40th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Greyserman sports a -0.027 mark that ranks 103rd on TOUR. He ranks 134th with a 63.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Greyserman has delivered a 0.368 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 23rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 27th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.25, and he ranks 32nd by breaking par 23.54% of the time.
    • Greyserman has accumulated 460 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 70th in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

