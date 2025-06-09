Max Greyserman betting profile: U.S. Open
Max Greyserman of the United States plays a shot on the 13th hole during the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 31, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Max Greyserman will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. He'll be looking to improve on his T21 finish from last year's tournament.
Greyserman's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T21
|71-74-72-68
|+5
At the U.S. Open
- In Greyserman's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 5-over.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Greyserman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T25
|78-70-75-69
|+4
|37.083
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|70-67-71-68
|-4
|36.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T33
|71-72-67-74
|E
|28.250
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T54
|67-73-73-67
|E
|9.750
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T28
|66-68-62-74
|-18
|5.500
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T27
|67-70-69-70
|-8
|34.300
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T32
|71-75-69-74
|+1
|30.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-68
|+2
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-78
|+8
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T22
|70-71-75-72
|E
|40.056
Greyserman's recent performances
- Greyserman's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he tied for 22nd with a score of 4-under.
- Greyserman has an average of 0.018 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.423 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Greyserman has averaged 0.434 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|135
|-0.161
|0.018
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|103
|-0.027
|0.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|84
|0.041
|-0.122
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|23
|0.368
|0.423
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|75
|0.221
|0.434
Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings
- Greyserman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.161 (135th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.0 yards ranks 40th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Greyserman sports a -0.027 mark that ranks 103rd on TOUR. He ranks 134th with a 63.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Greyserman has delivered a 0.368 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 23rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 27th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.25, and he ranks 32nd by breaking par 23.54% of the time.
- Greyserman has accumulated 460 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 70th in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the U.S. Open.
