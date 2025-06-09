PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Davis Riley betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Davis Riley returns to the U.S. Open, looking to improve on his previous performances. The tournament takes place at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania, from June 12-15, 2025.

    Latest odds for Riley at the U.S. Open.

    Riley's recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022T3172-67-73-74+6
    2021MC79-75+14

    At the U.S. Open

    • In Riley's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2022, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Riley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5968-68-70-69-54.800
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-69+2--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT271-68-67-72-6391.667
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-69E--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4566-71-68-69-1010.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3263-70-67-72-163.900
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2173-69-75-69-250.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT5268-69-70-68-56.125
    March 23, 2025Valspar Championship769-70-69-69-790.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3874-66-73-74-122.500

    Riley's recent performances

    • Riley has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 6-under.
    • Riley has an average of 0.198 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.436 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Riley has averaged 0.607 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Riley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee156-0.3680.198
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green161-0.426-0.462
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green310.2410.435
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting330.2700.436
    Average Strokes Gained: Total131-0.2820.607

    Riley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Riley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.368 (156th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.3 yards ranks 45th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riley has sported a -0.426 mark that ranks 161st on TOUR. He ranks 123rd with a 64.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Riley has delivered a 0.270 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 33rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.38, and he ranks 39th by breaking par 23.08% of the time.
    • Riley has accumulated 640 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 50th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

