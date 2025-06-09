Davis Riley betting profile: U.S. Open
Davis Riley returns to the U.S. Open, looking to improve on his previous performances. The tournament takes place at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania, from June 12-15, 2025.
Riley's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T31
|72-67-73-74
|+6
|2021
|MC
|79-75
|+14
At the U.S. Open
- In Riley's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2022, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 6-over.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Riley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T59
|68-68-70-69
|-5
|4.800
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T2
|71-68-67-72
|-6
|391.667
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T45
|66-71-68-69
|-10
|10.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|63-70-67-72
|-16
|3.900
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T21
|73-69-75-69
|-2
|50.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T52
|68-69-70-68
|-5
|6.125
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|7
|69-70-69-69
|-7
|90.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T38
|74-66-73-74
|-1
|22.500
Riley's recent performances
- Riley has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 6-under.
- Riley has an average of 0.198 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.436 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Riley has averaged 0.607 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Riley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|156
|-0.368
|0.198
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|161
|-0.426
|-0.462
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|31
|0.241
|0.435
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|33
|0.270
|0.436
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|131
|-0.282
|0.607
Riley's advanced stats and rankings
- Riley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.368 (156th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.3 yards ranks 45th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riley has sported a -0.426 mark that ranks 161st on TOUR. He ranks 123rd with a 64.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Riley has delivered a 0.270 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 33rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.38, and he ranks 39th by breaking par 23.08% of the time.
- Riley has accumulated 640 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 50th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the U.S. Open.
