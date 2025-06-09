J.J. Spaun betting profile: U.S. Open
J.J. Spaun of the United States plays a shot from the 15th tee during the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 30, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
J.J. Spaun is set to compete in the 2025 U.S. Open from June 12-15 at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. This prestigious major championship will test Spaun's skills on the challenging 7,372-yard, par-70 course.
At the U.S. Open
- This is Spaun's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
J.J. Spaun's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T6
|66-68-70-69
|-7
|86.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T37
|71-68-72-74
|+1
|23.500
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T17
|67-70-69-67
|-7
|58.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|66-75-71-67
|-5
|16.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|50
|74-72-74-75
|+7
|14.250
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|P2
|66-68-70-72
|-12
|500.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T31
|75-71-73-70
|+1
|29.500
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T2
|64-70-67-66
|-17
|245.000
J.J. Spaun's recent performances
- Spaun has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished second with a score of 12-under.
- Spaun has an average of 0.440 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.204 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Spaun has averaged 0.643 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
J.J. Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|51
|0.232
|0.440
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|5
|0.761
|0.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|120
|-0.073
|-0.165
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|84
|0.067
|0.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|16
|0.987
|0.643
J.J. Spaun's advanced stats and rankings
- Spaun has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.761 this season, ranking fifth on TOUR in this category.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 68.03% ranks 37th on TOUR for the 2025 season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Spaun has a 0.232 mark that ranks 51st on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 305.0 yards places him 58th.
- On the greens, Spaun has delivered a 0.067 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 84th on TOUR. His Putts Per Round average of 28.95 ranks 119th.
- Spaun ranks 16th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,257 points and 16th in Strokes Gained: Total with a 0.987 average.
All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the U.S. Open.
