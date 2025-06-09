J.J. Spaun betting profile: U.S. Open

Spaun has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished second with a score of 12-under.

Spaun has an average of 0.440 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.204 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.