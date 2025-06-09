PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
J.J. Spaun betting profile: U.S. Open

J.J. Spaun of the United States plays a shot from the 15th tee during the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 30, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    J.J. Spaun is set to compete in the 2025 U.S. Open from June 12-15 at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. This prestigious major championship will test Spaun's skills on the challenging 7,372-yard, par-70 course.

    Latest odds for Spaun at the U.S. Open.

    • This is Spaun's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    J.J. Spaun's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-74+6--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT666-68-70-69-786.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT3771-68-72-74+123.500
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1767-70-69-67-758.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4266-75-71-67-516.500
    April 13, 2025Masters Tournament5074-72-74-75+714.250
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-67-2--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipP266-68-70-72-12500.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3175-71-73-70+129.500
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT264-70-67-66-17245.000

    J.J. Spaun's recent performances

    • Spaun has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished second with a score of 12-under.
    • Spaun has an average of 0.440 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.204 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Spaun has averaged 0.643 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    J.J. Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee510.2320.440
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green50.7610.164
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green120-0.073-0.165
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting840.0670.204
    Average Strokes Gained: Total160.9870.643

    J.J. Spaun's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spaun has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.761 this season, ranking fifth on TOUR in this category.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 68.03% ranks 37th on TOUR for the 2025 season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Spaun has a 0.232 mark that ranks 51st on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 305.0 yards places him 58th.
    • On the greens, Spaun has delivered a 0.067 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 84th on TOUR. His Putts Per Round average of 28.95 ranks 119th.
    • Spaun ranks 16th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,257 points and 16th in Strokes Gained: Total with a 0.987 average.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

