Will Chandler betting profile: U.S. Open
1 Min Read
Will Chandler of the United States lines up a putt on the tenth green during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 05, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Will Chandler will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the U.S. Open
- This is Chandler's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Chandler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|76
|72-68-74-73
|+7
|2.400
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T27
|64-69-71-72
|-8
|18.822
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-72
|-8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T26
|66-68-75-72
|-7
|19.289
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|79-67
|+6
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|69
|72-72-70-75
|+5
|3.200
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T61
|71-70-76-77
|+6
|7.875
Chandler's recent performances
- Chandler's best finish came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he tied for 26th with a score of 7-under.
- He has an average of -0.271 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Chandler has an average of -0.076 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.343 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Chandler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|131
|-0.139
|-0.271
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|173
|-0.804
|-0.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|59
|0.130
|0.189
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|87
|0.063
|-0.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|157
|-0.750
|-0.343
Chandler's advanced stats and rankings
- Chandler's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.139 ranks 131st on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 296.9 yards ranks 132nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Chandler sports a -0.804 mark that ranks 173rd on TOUR. He ranks 173rd with a 60.47% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Chandler has delivered a 0.063 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 87th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 50th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.40.
- Chandler has accumulated 143 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 146th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Chandler as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.