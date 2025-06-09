PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Will Chandler betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Will Chandler of the United States lines up a putt on the tenth green during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 05, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Will Chandler of the United States lines up a putt on the tenth green during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 05, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

    Will Chandler will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Chandler at the U.S. Open.

    At the U.S. Open

    • This is Chandler's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Chandler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC68-72E--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab Challenge7672-68-74-73+72.400
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2764-69-71-72-818.822
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-69-1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-72-8--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2666-68-75-72-719.289
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC76-74+6--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC79-67+6--
    March 23, 2025Valspar Championship6972-72-70-75+53.200
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6171-70-76-77+67.875

    Chandler's recent performances

    • Chandler's best finish came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he tied for 26th with a score of 7-under.
    • He has an average of -0.271 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Chandler has an average of -0.076 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.343 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Chandler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee131-0.139-0.271
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green173-0.804-0.186
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green590.1300.189
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting870.063-0.076
    Average Strokes Gained: Total157-0.750-0.343

    Chandler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Chandler's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.139 ranks 131st on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 296.9 yards ranks 132nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Chandler sports a -0.804 mark that ranks 173rd on TOUR. He ranks 173rd with a 60.47% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Chandler has delivered a 0.063 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 87th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 50th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.40.
    • Chandler has accumulated 143 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 146th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Chandler as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 9, 2025

    Bryan Lee betting profile: U.S. Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jun 9, 2025

    Collin Morikawa betting profile: U.S. Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jun 9, 2025

    Lance Simpson betting profile: U.S. Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    RBC Canadian Open

    1

    NZL
    R. Fox
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    2

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -8

    3

    TPE
    K. Yu
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T6

    KOR
    B. An
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    T6

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T6

    ITA
    M. Manassero
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T9

    USA
    C. Champ
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T9

    FRA
    V. Perez
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T9

    ENG
    D. Skinns
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T9

    USA
    L. Hodges
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -1

    T13

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T13

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T13

    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW