Viktor Hovland betting profile: U.S. Open

Hovland has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.095 (84th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.1 yards ranks 98th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hovland is sporting a 0.650 mark that ranks ninth on TOUR. He ranks 78th with a 65.79% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Hovland is delivering a -0.104 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 121st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55, and he ranks 20th by breaking par 23.98% of the time.