Viktor Hovland betting profile: U.S. Open
Viktor Hovland of Norway plays a shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 30, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Viktor Hovland will compete in the 2025 U.S. Open June 12-15 at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. Hovland looks to improve upon his performance from last year's U.S. Open, where he missed the cut.
Hovland's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|78-68
|+6
|2023
|19
|69-70-69-72
|E
|2022
|MC
|70-77
|+7
|2021
|T13
|71-71-70-75
|+7
At the U.S. Open
- In Hovland's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Hovland's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 13th at 7-over.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Hovland's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T25
|74-73-75-70
|+4
|37.083
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T28
|69-71-72-71
|-1
|37.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T54
|69-70-71-70
|E
|9.750
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T13
|69-68-68-69
|-10
|90.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T21
|71-69-73-73
|-2
|50.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|1
|70-67-69-67
|-11
|500.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-68
|+4
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T22
|65-70-73-70
|-10
|38.273
Hovland's recent performances
- Hovland has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished first with a score of 11-under.
- Hovland has an average of 0.066 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.034 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hovland has averaged 0.392 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hovland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|84
|0.095
|0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|9
|0.650
|0.431
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|158
|-0.305
|-0.071
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|121
|-0.104
|-0.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|62
|0.337
|0.392
Hovland's advanced stats and rankings
- Hovland has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.095 (84th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.1 yards ranks 98th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hovland is sporting a 0.650 mark that ranks ninth on TOUR. He ranks 78th with a 65.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hovland is delivering a -0.104 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 121st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55, and he ranks 20th by breaking par 23.98% of the time.
- Hovland has accumulated 785 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 37th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hovland as of the start of the U.S. Open.
