2H AGO

Viktor Hovland betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Viktor Hovland of Norway plays a shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 30, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

    Viktor Hovland will compete in the 2025 U.S. Open June 12-15 at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. Hovland looks to improve upon his performance from last year's U.S. Open, where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Hovland at the U.S. Open.

    Hovland's recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC78-68+6
    20231969-70-69-72E
    2022MC70-77+7
    2021T1371-71-70-75+7

    At the U.S. Open

    • In Hovland's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Hovland's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 13th at 7-over.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Hovland's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2574-73-75-70+437.083
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT2869-71-72-71-137.000
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT5469-70-71-70E9.750
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1369-68-68-69-1090.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2171-69-73-73-250.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar Championship170-67-69-67-11500.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-68+4--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC77-72+5--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalMC73-76+5--
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2265-70-73-70-1038.273

    Hovland's recent performances

    • Hovland has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished first with a score of 11-under.
    • Hovland has an average of 0.066 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.034 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hovland has averaged 0.392 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hovland's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee840.0950.066
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green90.6500.431
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green158-0.305-0.071
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting121-0.104-0.034
    Average Strokes Gained: Total620.3370.392

    Hovland's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hovland has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.095 (84th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.1 yards ranks 98th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hovland is sporting a 0.650 mark that ranks ninth on TOUR. He ranks 78th with a 65.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hovland is delivering a -0.104 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 121st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55, and he ranks 20th by breaking par 23.98% of the time.
    • Hovland has accumulated 785 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 37th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hovland as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

